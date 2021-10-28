Top 5 difficult Roblox games

The fun part about Roblox is the varying levels of challenges that it can provide. Most games have a fair balance—not too easy that it is boring and not too hard that players want to leave. But for players really wanting a challenge, one that does not hold hands, then this is the right place.

Here are five of the most difficult Roblox games to tickle that competitive side. If players aren't feeling challenged, try one of these Roblox games.

5 most challenging Roblox games

5) Escape the Amazing Kitchen Obby

A kitchen dressed as an obby (Image via Roblox)

It is no surprise that 'obbies' made it onto this list, and Escape the Amazing Kitchen Obby is among the hardest. The obstacles players face are not static but moving and heavily inspired by what's in a kitchen. For example, players will be dodging knives, meatballs, and even balancing on a rolling pin.

Additionally, players can save their progress. If they run through a few obstacles and then leave, they can come back to where they left off.

4) Dungeon Quest

Battle challenging bosses and monsters (Image via Roblox)

There are plenty of RPGs in Roblox that are challenging, but more often than not, they are relaxing. That is where Dungeon Quest comes in. Playing Dungeon Quest is a constant battle for better loot. Players can run dungeons with various difficulties to fight bosses solo or as a group.

3) Funky Friday

It's all about rhythm and funk (Image via Roblox)

Ready to feel the groove? Because Funky Friday does not slow down for anyone. It is a popular rhythm Roblox game that has players hopping on stage to dance and sing. Players have to hit the notes at the right time. While it does have difficulty options, it quickly ramps up.

2) Tower of Hell

Prepare to fail several times in this obby (Image via Roblox)

Unlike Escape the Amazing Kitchen Obby, the Tower of Hell is one of the toughest obstacle courses in Roblox. The sheer number of ways it kills players is insane. Players have to practically tiptoe their way through this if they want to survive.

1) Squid Game X

Several challenges wrapped into one game (Image via Roblox)

Based on the popular Netflix series Squid Game, Squid Game X has many of the games seen in the show. Several of the games are easy, though tedious, but many of them are tough for one very simple reason: randomness.

Challenges like Marbles have players guessing the number of marbles the other person has, or the Bridge of Glass where players need to guess which panes of glass won’t break.

Now that the most difficult Roblox games are known, pick one that feels right.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu