How to solve glass bridge pattern in Roblox Squid Game

Playing the Glass Bridge challenge in Roblox Squid Game X will test your patience. Players have to cross a bridge of glass, with some panes breaking and others not.

You are pushing your luck every jump you make, a fifty-fifty chance every single time. But it can be done, despite how difficult it is.

Mind games help solve glass bridge pattern in Roblox Squid Game

Each set of glass panes has one that will fall (Image via Cephisa)

The Glass Bridge game is by far the most difficult in Roblox Squid Game X. Does it require skill? Is there a pattern? No and no.

However, there are a few tips players can take advantage of because the Glass Bridge game is all about mind games more than it is skill.

The reason it's so hard is due to its apparent randomness. It doesn't unfold as the game does in the show. When you pick a number, players don't go in order from smallest to largest. Instead, it's based on a random number. Those closer to the random number will go later than those further away.

Despite the random number, you should always pick the smallest number. At least then you will have a better chance of going later than sooner. If you let other players go first and lose, that is one fewer set of glass panes you have to worry about.

Let others go before your attempt (Image via Roblox)

Another tip is playing mind games with others. Here is what you do: Wait. That is it.

There is a limited amount of time to complete the Glass Bridge game, but other players will get antsy and start moving if you wait long enough. If they land on the correct tiles or lose, it is easier for you to follow and, hopefully, win.

If or when you do win, you will get a bunch of coins from the big pot filled throughout the game. And if you don't, you can always earn a few from using a Roblox Squid Game X code.

