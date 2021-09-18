Roblox Coins Hero Simulator codes (September 2021)

There aren’t too many codes this month for Roblox Coins Hero Simulator, but the ones that exist offer some amazing rewards.

Coins Hero Simulator is one of the more popular collectathons on the Roblox platform. It features very high paced gameplay, so it isn’t for chill gamers or the faint of heart. Thankfully, some of the rewards that the codes give tremendously buff the player’s ability to collect coins.

How can players access more diamonds in Roblox Coins Hero Simulator?

There are only two codes for Roblox Coins Hero Simulator for the month of September. Those codes are as follows:

10Million: gives the player 10 million Diamonds

5kCash: gives the player 5,000 gems

There are no expired codes for the month of September. This is all gamers have access to, but considering one of them gives 10 million Diamonds, most Roblox Coins Hero Simulator fans should be happy.

How to input codes into Roblox Coins Hero Simulator Codes

The codes have to be input through the Twitter icon at the side menu (Image via Oh My Crazy Games)

The method required to input the codes into Roblox Coins Hero Simulator is definitely not as straightforward as other games. There is no “redeem” or “money” option on their menu.

Instead, it’s actually the Twitter icon that players should be looking for. On the menu on the left side of the main screen, players should be able to see a button with the Twitter logo on it. They need to click that so they can input the codes and get their rewards.

What is Roblox Coins Hero Simulator?

Roblox Coins Hero Simulator is a large collectathon (Image via Oh My Crazy Games)

Roblox Coins Hero Simulator is a game from Oh My Crazy Games that is basically a giant collectathon. Levels feature a metric ton of coins scattered across the ground, and the objective is for players to gather up the coins as quickly as possible.

There are several different abilities in Roblox Coins Hero Simulator that will help the player gather coins quickly. These range from giving the character a speed boost to even summoning lighting and bringing more coins to the ground.

