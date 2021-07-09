5 highest rated Roblox games in July 2021

Roblox is a platform filled with games that players love and some that players aren't too fond of.

In terms of ratings, players on Roblox are able to give a rating to the games they have played. Those that enjoy their experience give it a high rating while those that have a rough time often don't give a rating at all, or give a low one.

In July of 2021, some of the most popular games were not the highest rated. More players means more chances for a less than favorable rating. The highest rated games currently aren't necessarily the ones fans would expect.

5 games with the highest Roblox rating in July 2021

#5 - Tropical Resort Tycoon

Tropical Resort Tycoon sits in Roblox with a 94% positive rating at the moment. That is from over 243 million visitors. In the game, players build a tropical resort with the goal of making it a success. They can drive around the resort, visit friends, and try to have the best resort around.

#4 - Anime Fighters

Anime Fighters also has a 94% rating in Roblox. The game is exactly what it sounds like. Players collect anime characters and fight with other players to determine who is the best. Users can collect a wide variety of characters, train them, visit new worlds, and fight for anime supremacy.

#3 - Weight Lifting Simulator

Another 94% Roblox rating goes to Weight Lifting Simulator. The goal is to become the strongest weight lifter in the game. Players can train different parts of the body to make themselves stronger. The main objective is to lift weights and progress through the different weights available.

#2 - Dream Island Tycoon

Dream Island Tycoon sits just above the other three games with a Roblox rating of 95%. Players build and open an airport on an island. It is very similar to the Tropical Resort Tycoon. Flying airplanes, driving cars, adding different businesses and buildings, and maintaining a dream island is the goal.

#1 - Anime Dimensions

The highest rated game in Roblox as of now is Anime Dimensions with 97%. The game is currently in testing with some bugs here and there, but that hasn't stopped its incredible rating from over 111 million players. Players can travel through their favorite anime dimensions, defeat bosses, collect characters, and more.

