Top 5 most popular Roblox games (July 2021)

Roblox is a platform that offers innovation, from creating your own stories to crafting entire games.

The idea of Roblox is incredible. While there are some annoyances players find, the platform is mostly viewed as a successful one. The variety and multiple ways to play make it great for anyone.

From RPGs to FPS and tycoon-style games to life simulations, Roblox really has it all. This is cemented by the fact that some of its games have had billions of visitors since their inception.

5 most popular Roblox games in July 2021

#5 - Brookhaven

Image via Roblox Corporation

The most popular Roblox games haven't changed much over the last little while. July 2021 still sees the top five reign supreme. Fifth on the list is Brookhaven, visited a total of over 7.8 billion times. Brookhaven is a life simulator where players can own a house, vehicles, and live in a bustling town filled with people.

#4 - Piggy

Image via Roblox Corporation

Visited over 8.7 billion times, Piggy is one of Roblox's many survival horror games. There are a variety of game modes in Piggy, but the main focus is usually a pig-looking character trying to eliminate other players from the game. This game shaped many others like it on Roblox, but will always be the original and the best.

#3 - MeepCity

Image via Roblox Corporation

MeepCity is a roleplaying game that grants players the chance to socialize. It has had over 10.6 billion visitors in its lifetime. It is styled after casual MMORPGs such as Club Penguin and Toontown. Everything is completely optional in MeepCity. Roblox players don't have to play the minigames or buy items. They can just hang out in the square.

#2 - Tower of Hell

Image via Roblox Corporation

Tower of Hell has been visited over 12.8 billion times. It is a round-based obstacle course game. The objective is to reach the top of the tower. Every round, the tower is randomized, making it a surprise for players attempting the climb. It is that simple, but obviously effective with so many players.

#1 - Adopt Me!

Image via Roblox Corporation

Adopt Me! is the most popular Roblox game ever. It has garnered over 23 billion visits in its lifetime. It centers around players obtaining Eggs and hatching animals. They then care for the animals, playing with others, dressing them up, and more. It also features a system where players can trade their animals with each other.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod