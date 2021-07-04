Top 5 most annoying things about Roblox

Roblox is one of the most popular games on the planet, but it isn't free of annoyances.

There are things in every game that infuriate the heck out of its players. It can even be something beyond a player's control as in an online game like Roblox, anything can happen.

Sometimes, the annoyances are enough to make people quit the game for a short while or even entirely. Roblox can truly get that bad at times, but the entire game isn't like that.

However, the issues are still glaringly obvious.

5 most annoying things about Roblox

#5 - False advertising

Image via Laughability/Roblox Corporation

This is a pretty big issue in Roblox. Since anyone can hop into Roblox Studio and craft their own ideas into games, false advertising has become a huge problem. It's easy to just leave and join a different game, but that doesn't make it any less annoying.

It's never fun jumping into a game that is said to be one thing and is completely different.

#4 - ODers

Image via Roblox Corporation

The term "OD" stands for "online daters" in Roblox. Frankly, it is a kid's game and is kind of disturbing. Some players will act as though they are in a relationship but it just bugs and grosses out everyone around them. It is easy to block people and ignore them, yes, but it is still pretty annoying.

#3 - Lag

Image via Roblox Corporation

This is often out of the Roblox player's control unless they just happen to have really poor internet. Lags can happen at any time in a game with millions of people across so many servers. It can be annoying in any game and can get really bad in Roblox, utterly ruining the fun.

#2 - Glitches

Image via Roblox Corporation

Roblox isn't perfect. It is meant for individuals to express their creativity, however, the majority of them are not masters at making video games. This brings about unknown glitches that may be unwittingly exploited.

As has been the case since time immemorial, glitches that cause issues for players are not uncommon.

#1 - Other Players

Image via Social Catfish

Other players should just be grouped all together in Roblox. Whether they are trolls, hackers, scammers, bullies, the show-offs, or the spammy kids who don't know anybody, other players are often the source of annoyance in gaming.

This is especially true in Roblox.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul