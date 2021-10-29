How to get the RB Sword in Roblox Jailbreak

If you've heard of the RB Swords and wondered how to obtain them, you’ll be disappointed to know that you won’t find them in Roblox Jailbreak. They are mentioned as riddles but are instead scattered across other Roblox games.

Let's reveal to you every single RB Sword location in Roblox games.

Roblox Jailbreak: Directions to get the RB Swords

DJ’s Sword of Agility

Start playing RoBeats. (Image via Roblox)

The first RB sword can be found in RoBeats.

Step 1: Log into RoBeats and head over to the Gear Shop to purchase the Onii’s Heart Blade and then to the Dance R-Volution machine.

Step 2: Use the Konami code, which is "Up Up Down Down Left Right Left Right B A." This code unlocks the Godlike dance. Dance to the Roblox anthem and finish it. In doing so, a message will appear saying, “You feel as if a hidden sequence of events has been set in motion.”

Step 3: The next song to dance to is Crab Rave, along with another message. Afterward, dance to Wither, then Monday Night Monsters on Difficult 14.

Step 4: Equip the Onii’s Heart Blade and head into the blue Blox building. In the center tube, select the RB Battle icon.

Step 5: Run to the top of the building for the DJ’s Sword of Agility.

Sabrina’s Sword of Healing

Now it's onto Piggy. (Image via Roblox)

This next RB Sword involves playing Piggy.

Step 1: Choose Book 2, pick the Alleys map and play as a Traitor. When the round starts, head for the code room. Use this code: 7, 2, 2.

Step 2: Go to the Diner. Immediately turn left and go straight to the back corner. Look on the back of the seat that has its back to the windows. Press the button that appears. The other button is either by the pillar in the code room or on the brick wall outside. Just press the purple buttons.

Step 3: Choose Chapter 2 and pick Store in Infection mode. Collect three items: the potion, purple teddy bear, and toy controller. You will find them in the Green Key room, by the green car in the garage, and under the chair in the Red Room.

Step 4: Go into the store. Run along the edge of the store shelves. The items you've collected will get placed on the shelves.

Step 5: Use the green, purple, and cyan keys on the cracked storage room wall and it will reveal Sabrina’s Sword of healing.

Russo’s Sword of Truth

Lastly, play Build A Boat For Treasure. (Image via Roblox)

The last sword is in Build A Boat For Treasure.

Step 1: Build a boat and ride the water until you reach the waterfall. Go into the waterfall to find a bookshelf.

Step 2: Select books in order: Gold, Bright Red, Dark Pink, Cyan, and Lime.

Step 3: Input the second code: Gold, Dark Red, Pink, Cyan, Baby Blue, Orange, Dark Green, Black, Purple, and Black. A secret door will open on the floor.

Step 4: There are three consoles for creating pixel pictures. From left to right: R, a sword, and B.

Step 5: Doors will open and a lever will be revealed to start a nearby portal to the boss room. Defeating the boss will award you Russo’s Sword of Truth.

