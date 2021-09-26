Top 5 Roblox Piggy characters

Roblox Piggy is a survival horror game where players must escape from the evil animal hunting them down.

Over the lifetime of Roblox Piggy, various new characters were added to the game. Different chapters and levels saw other anthropomorphic animals chase after players looking to slaughter them.

Some of these Roblox Piggy characters are simply skins, while others were slotted in as antagonists in the game's storyline. Regardless of the role they play, five Piggy characters are just plain awesome.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five best characters in Roblox Piggy

5) Mr. P

Mr. P in Piggy (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Mr. P is the main antagonist of Piggy: Book 1. This Roblox Piggy character is like Mr. Potato Head was fused with the Terminator. With a red-eye and a weapon for an arm, Mr. P is terrifying. You don't want to turn around and see this purple sweet potato on your tail.

4) Skelly

Skelly in Piggy (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Skelly is a horrifying skin in Roblox Piggy. This skin is a frightened-looking pig with a skeleton for its body. Skelly can be harmless, but just seeing this creature as you round a corner is enough to make you scream.

3) Clowny

Clowny in Piggy (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Clowny is a skin and an NPC as the main antagonist of Roblox Piggy Carnival - Chapter 8. This pig is dressed top to bottom in the attire of a clown. Clowns are synonymous with horror nowadays, so it only makes sense that Clowny terrorizes players in the game.

2) Devil

Devil in Piggy (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The Devil skin is one of the coolest in all of Roblox Piggy. It has massive red wings, a pitchfork for its weapon, and a soulless red face. It also has one of the scariest jumpscares in the game. It takes its pitchfork and drives it into the player with no remorse.

1) Piggy

Also Read

Piggy chasing a player (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Number one is none other than the titular character of Roblox Piggy. The original antagonist of the game is the best character it has to offer. Without Piggy, there would be no Roblox Piggy for players to enjoy. She is simple yet absolutely horrifying when you see her coming after you.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar