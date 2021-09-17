How to acquire the Cerberus in Roblox Adopt Me!

With Halloween 2021 coming up, Roblox Adopt Me players are looking to snag the Cerberus from last year’s Halloween 2020 event.

The Cerberus is based on the same beast from Greek mythology. Cerberus was a three-headed dog that guarded the gates to Hades. The Adopt Me version of this beast doesn’t quite have the same size, but it features its signature three heads and a dark gray coat.

Pet from Halloween 2020 still availble through shop in Roblox Adopt Me!

While the event has long expired, gamers can still purchase Cerberus from the shop. It’s currently worth four dollars in the Roblox Adopt Me shop. This roughly translates to 320 Robux.

This is a relatively cheap price considering some of the other options in Adopt Me. Several other mythological creatures are worth much more. The Frost Dragon, for instance, costs 26 dollars. Roblox Adopt Me players will also have to dish out 16 dollars for the Evil Unicorn. Any gamer looking to drop some money for the Cerberus certainly got lucky.

Roblox Adopt Me fans are also lucky that the Cerberus is even still available. Typically, pets that are exclusive to an event disappear when the event is done. In the case of the Cerberus, though, it will stay in the shop permanently (likely due to its huge popularity).

Trading for Cerberus is also an option for those who don’t want to spend money on it. Plenty of Roblox Adopt Me players should have gotten the mythical beast during the Halloween 2020 event. It was only worth 500 Robux back then. At that cost, players could easily have bought several and might have a couple of spares they would be willing to part with.

What is Adopt Me?

Also Read

Adopt Me! offers a variety of pets to raise (Image via Uplift Games)

Roblox Adopt Me is a title from Uplift Games that is centered around raising pets. The player gets a very lifelike home in this game and gets to raise many animals (mythical or real) including crocodiles, unicorns and even dragons. Some gamers enjoy the game for it’s home decoration mechanic as well as raising pets.

Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!

Edited by Ashish Yadav