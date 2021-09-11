Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure sends players on a journey, sailing through the seas for the elusive treasure.

While the goal in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure may be simple, accomplishing that goal can be a difficult task. Collecting gold makes your adventure more fruitful, but you have to find it first.

For those having trouble getting your Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure gold reserves built up, promotional codes are available to help you out there and with other items.

Codes for Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure (September 2021)

Active Codes

Be a Big F00t Print : Redeem this code to earn 10 Balloons, 5 Cake, and 25 Neon Blocks

Lurking Legend : Redeem this code to earn 10 Balloons, 5 Super Fireworks, and 1 Portal

: Redeem this code to earn 10 Balloons, 5 Super Fireworks, and 1 Portal Fuzzy Friend? : Redeem this code to earn 10 Balloons, 4 Fireworks, and 1 Portal

: Redeem this code to earn 10 Balloons, 4 Fireworks, and 1 Portal squid army : Redeem this code to earn 22 Gold and 22 Ice

: Redeem this code to earn 22 Gold and 22 Ice =D : Redeem this code to earn 5 Gold

: Redeem this code to earn 5 Gold =p : Redeem this code to earn 5 Gold

: Redeem this code to earn 5 Gold hi: Redeem this code to earn 5 Gold

Expired Codes

There are a lot of Expired Codes for Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure. Since there are so many, they will be listed below, but without their rewards. If they are ever made active again, the codes will be added to the active codes section.

Free Gifts

1B

voted code

1M Likes

The Sasquatch?

Big F00t Print

Lurking Code

Fireworks

2M Members

Hatched Code

TTTRRREEEAAASSSUUURRREEE

Veterans Day

500M Visits

HMMMMM

The Decoding Of The Boat

Not a Code

Free Star Jetpack

A Boat

50fabric

1M Members

100 wooden rods

OneYearOneCheer

HiddenCode709

There is no code

Update Tomorrow

BBBOOOAAATTTSSS!!!

Valentine’s Day

Level 16

How to redeem codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure

To redeem codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure, you need to launch the game and open the Settings menu. At the bottom of the Settings menu is a text box that reads Redeem Code inside.

Copy and paste the code you would like to redeem into the text box and press the Enter key on your keyboard. That will redeem the code, and the reward will be added to your character in-game.

