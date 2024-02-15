Project Smash Codes (February 2024): Are there any active codes?

Project Smash codes can be a great way to introduce new players to the Roblox fighting simulator and give veterans an extra perk or two. As of this writing, the game lacks active codes, and it is unclear whether a code system will ever be added. That said, there is still plenty of fun to be had with the game, especially in the company of friends.

Codes can help improve the experience for newer players, which is why many are awaiting their implementation with bated breath. Let’s look at why Project Smash has no active or inactive codes and whether they will be added to the game in the future.

Active Project Smash codes

Active Project Smash codes (Image via Roblox)

As of February 15, 2024, there are no active codes for Project Smash. This is because the game is still in early development, which makes it possible for a code system to be added later during the development cycle. Of course, the timeframe of its implementation is currently unknown.

When a code system does make its way into Project Smash, you can return to this page for an active codes table.

Are there any inactive Project Smash codes

Inactive Project Smash codes (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, there are no inactive Project Smash codes, as there were no active ones to begin with. When codes are added to the Roblox experience, it’s safe to assume they will remain active for a while.

What is Roblox Project Smash?

About Project Smash (Image via Roblox)

Project Smash is a Roblox game with a deep emphasis on fighting mechanics. The game makes it a point to give the player as many options during combat as possible for a deeply satisfying and involved fighting experience. It also incorporates aerial maneuvers into its combat system, giving it verticality that adds many layers to every encounter.

The primary objective of the game is simple: become the ultimate fighter. Eliminations earn the player XP, leveling them up and improving their combat power. To do so, they must either knock the opponent out of the arena or reduce their HP to zero.

Once they reach the max level cap of 35, players must rely on their best fighter and pure skill to win every round. Naturally, this means that the combat requires the user to understand when to block enemy attacks and when to dodge them.

Project Smash includes a training mode as well, allowing new players to learn the combat system and veterans to sharpen their skills. There are plenty of combos to learn and dodge timings to master, giving this Roblox experience a high skill ceiling.

FAQs on Project Smash codes

Are there any active codes for Project Smash?

Currently, there are no active codes for Project Smash.

Why does Project Smash not have any codes?

Project Smash is currently in early development, which is why a code system is currently not in the game.

When will new codes for Project Smash be added?

At the time of writing, it is uncertain when new codes will be added to Project Smash owing to the lack of a code system.

