Dinosaur Simulator codes (February 2024)

Using Dinosaur Simulator codes, players can obtain new dinosaur types and include them in their packs. For new players, this can be a major boon, as surviving in the harsh Mesozoic era lands is difficult. And for seasoned players, codes can be used to receive exclusive skins, adding flavor to the game.

Use codes like JELLYDONUT200M and CAMBRIANEXPLOSION for exclusive dinos and skins. Try using them with your pack and feel the difference they bring to your gameplay experience. This article lists every active code for Dinosaur Simulator, along with a handy instructions list on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active codes for Dinosaur Simulator

Active codes for Dinosaur Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a list of codes for Dinosaur Simulator confirmed to be working as of February 15, 2024. We strongly recommend using these soon, as they will expire without prior warning, rendering unclaimed codes inaccessible.

List of Dinosaur Simulator active codes Code Rewards JELLYDONUT200M Jelly Joy Concavenator CAMBRIANEXPLOSION Anomalocaris Onchopristis RockMuncher Terranotus Plateosaurus 060515 Ornithomimus 115454 Chickenosaurus 092316 Electric Pteranodon Burnt Burrito Yutashu 060398 Dodo AMERICA American Eagle Balaur drinnk Pizza Delivery Mapusaurus Pokemantrainer Wyvern LOVEBUG Love Bug skin

Inactive Dinosaur Simulator codes

Here is a list of codes that can no longer be used to receive rewards in Dinosaur Simulator. When the active codes expire, rest assured that they will be replaced with new ones that offer similar rewards. Thus, you don’t have to worry about missing out on freebies.

List of Dinosaur Simulator inactive codes Code Rewards ALIENS Freebies 06066 Freebies 401882 Freebies Gravy28571 Freebies

How to redeem Active Dinosaur Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Dinosaur Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Redeeming codes for Dinosaur Simulator is a simple four-step process, as detailed below:

Start Dinosaur Simulator on Roblox and click the Promo Codes button in the main menu.

Enter a promo code into the text box and press Submit to claim your rewards.

Repeat this for all active codes.

Pay attention to each code’s spelling and case, as Roblox codes need to be entered accurately for successful redemption. For a smooth and error-free redemption, consider copying the codes from this list and pasting them directly into the game.

Dinosaur Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Dinosaur Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Dinosaur Simulator can be redeemed for various rewards that include skins, new dinosaur types, and more. Unlocking new dinosaur types is essential for forming a pack, making these rewards significant for new players. Progress farther and faster than your opponents with your dinos using these freebies.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Dinosaur Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Dinosaur Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Dinosaur Simulator returns an error message when an inactive or incorrect code is redeemed. Currently, there are no known server-side issues that impact code redemption in the Roblox experience. If you continue to see such an error, restarting the game and redeeming the code again may work.

Where to find new Dinosaur Simulator codes

You can find new codes for Dinosaur Simulator by following ChickenEngineer, the developer, on X, Discord, and Roblox group. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page to access every active code for Dinosaur Simulator in a single place.

FAQs on Dinosaur Simulator codes

How often are codes added to Dinosaur Simulator?

Unfortunately, the latest codes for Dinosaur Simulator were added over a year ago, and the game does not see new additions to its codes list often.

Which code can be used to obtain a Terranotus Plateosaurus in Dinosaur Simulator?

The code RockMuncher can be used to obtain a Terranotus Plateosaurus in Dinosaur Simulator.

How impactful are codes for Dinosaur Simulator?

Codes for Dinosaur Simulator can be used to obtain exclusive dinosaur types to include in a new player’s pack, making their impact significant.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes