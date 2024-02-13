Radiant Residents Codes (February 2024)

Put the active Radiant Residents codes to good use by redeeming them for Sanity Points. The redemption process is quite simple and free Sanity Points can be acquired without surviving a single day in your Bunker. Additionally, you can spend the Sanity Points on Bunker Themes and outlive your mutated enemies in style.

You can purchase a variety of themes from the Season 1 and 2 Bunker Themes section. New players who struggle to earn Sanity Points and don't want to spend Robux can redeem the codes featured below. Scroll ahead to learn more about the codes, their rewards, and more.

Active Radiant Residents codes

Code box in Radiant Resident (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

As of February 13, 2024, none of the old codes in Radiant Residents work. You can expect new ones before the start of Season 3 and during in-game special events.

Inactive Radiant Residents codes

Fortunately, only two codes have gone inactive in Radiant Residents. You won't be able to redeem them, and if you try, nothing will happen.

Inactive Radiant Residents codes CHRISTMAS 500 Sanity Points BETA 300 Sanity Points

How to redeem Radiant Residents codes?

OPEN SHOP in Radiant Residents (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem all the codes in Radiant Residents:

Launch the game and spawn in the common lobby.

Now, click the Open Shop option, and the shop interface featuring the code box will appear.

option, and the shop interface featuring the code box will appear. Enter the code in the Enter Code Here text box.

text box. Now hit the green ENTER button to activate the code in Radiant Residents.

Note: Keep in mind that, the Radiant Residents code box does not support the copy-and-paste mechanism. Hence, double-check the code for typos before hitting the ENTER button.

What are Radiant Residents codes about, and what's their importance?

Season 2 Bunker Themes in Radiant Residents (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Radiant Residents codes, as previously mentioned, only offer Sanity Points. You can use the free resource on Season 1 and 2 Bunker Themes, and they are as follows:

Season 1 Bunker Themes in Radiant Residents

Aquarium - 550 Sanity Points

Birthday Party - 150 Sanity Points

Cozy Cabin - 350 Sanity Points

Japan - 350 Sanity Points

Raiders - 150 Sanity Points

Season 2 Bunker Themes in Radiant Residents

Artificial Happiness - 500 Sanity Points

Asylum - 425 Sanity Points

Overgrown - 350 Sanity Points

Realistic Basement - 350 Sanity Points

Radiant Residents code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The code box in Radiant Residents won't bring forth any error notifications if an inactive code is redeemed. This appears to be a bug since an error message is usually shown if the code redemption process fails.

Where to find new Radiant Residents codes

Join Run Or Else, the studio's official Discord server, to learn about the latest codes, in-game news, and giveaways. That said, you can also keep an eye on our active codes section, which will be updated every month.

FAQs on Radiant Residents codes

What are the latest Radiant Residents codes?

Currently, there are no active codes available in Radiant Residents. Keep an eye on this page for the latest ones.

Are Sanity Points codes worth it in Radiant Residents?

Sanity Points codes are only beneficial if you plan to spend a lot of time in the game and want to customize your Bunker's appearance.

Why are there no codes in Radiant Residents?

Codes aren't really necessary for Radiant Residents due to its survival-focused gameplay, where essential items can be easily obtained through scavenging.

