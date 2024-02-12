Mage Tycoon Codes (February 2024)

Mage Tycoon codes can give you that extra boost needed for your magical empire. Receive Gems, XP Boosters, and more by using these codes to become the best magical entrepreneur in the world. Upgrade your plot, recruit fellow mages, and watch as your empire expands as far as the eye can see.

Codes like 40klikes can be redeemed for Gems, while you can double the XP gain rate for a limited time by using codes like 35klikes. In this article, you will find every code that offers lucrative rewards, along with a guide on using them.

Roblox: Mage Tycoon codes [Active]

Active codes for Mage Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

The following codes for Mage Tycoon are confirmed to be working as of February 12, 2024. They may expire soon, which is why you should redeem them quickly before they turn inactive.

List of Mage Tycoon active codes Code Rewards 40klikes 250 Gems 35klikes 2x XP boost for 3 hours 50kfavorites 250 Gems hugedelayrip 2x XP for six hours, 500 Gems sorryfordelay 2x XP for five hours 25klikes 2x XP for 10 hours 5milvisits 100 Gems, 2x XP for one hour 10klikes 50 Gems EpicRelease $1,000 500kvisits 50 Gems 3klikes 50 Gems

Inactive Mage Tycoon codes

At the moment, there are no inactive codes for Mage Tycoon. When they do expire, don’t worry about missing out on rewards, as the developers regularly add new codes to replace the old ones that keep the reward value consistently high.

How to redeem Active Mage Tycoon codes

How to redeem codes for Mage Tycoon (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s how you can redeem active codes for Mage Tycoon:

Start the game on Roblox.

Once it loads, use the Menu button on the left to access the main menu.

Click on the Settings gear to open the Settings menu and the code box.

Enter an active code in the text box and click Redeem to claim your rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive and will show an error if mistyped. For an error-free code redemption, simply copy them from this list and paste them directly into the code box.

Mage Tycoon codes and their importance

Codes for Mage Tycoon and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Players use codes for Mage Tycoon for Gems and XP Boosters. Both types of rewards are beneficial in their own right, with Gems being the primary in-game currency. They can be used to purchase gear and other items.

XP Boosters, on the other hand, can speed up the player’s progress in the game, giving them a head start in their adventure.

Mage Tycoon code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Mage Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

If an entered code is inactive or incorrect, Mage Tycoon will display an “Invalid” error. Other than that, players have yet to report server-side issues that affect the code system. If you run into such an error, you can resolve it by rebooting Roblox and redeeming the code again.

Where to find new Mage Tycoon codes

New Mage Tycoon codes can be found on the official Discord server. If you need a single place to find every active code without navigating various Discord channels, feel free to bookmark this page. We will keep our active codes table updated with the newest additions.

FAQs on Mage Tycoon codes

How many gems can I get by using codes for Mage Tycoon?

You can get up to 1,250 Gems by redeeming every code for Mage Tycoon.

What is the best XP booster obtainable through codes for Mage Tycoon?

The code hugedelayrip gives a 2x XP Booster for six hours, making it the best booster code for any player in Mage Tycoon.

When are new codes added to Mage Tycoon?

New codes are added to Mage Tycoon during major milestones, game updates, and holidays.

