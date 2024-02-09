  • home icon
Anime Lost Simulator Codes (February 2024)

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Feb 09, 2024 23:35 GMT
Anime Lost Simulator codes
Anime Lost Simulator codes (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Anime Lost Simulator codes can be used to obtain freebies that strengthen your character by a significant degree. With Gems and Potions in your inventory, you will be able to stare down even the strongest foe without any hesitation. Moreover, these rewards don’t cost any Robux either.

Use codes like UPDATE12 and ThanksForWaiting to stock up on Gems and Potions. And since the rewards obtained through these codes stack, you don’t have to worry about a bonus overriding another’s effects.

In this article, you will find all the currently active codes for Anime Lost Simulator, along with a handy guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Roblox: Anime Lost Simulator codes [Active]

Active codes for Anime Lost Simulator (Image via Roblox)
Active codes for Anime Lost Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a table of every active code for Anime Lost Simulator that is confirmed to be working as of February 9, 2024. We advise players to redeem the following developer offerings quickly, as they are known to expire at any moment without providing a warning.

List of Anime Lost Simulator active codes

Code

Rewards

UPDATE12

Gems and Potions

ThanksForWaiting

Gems and Potions

FirstOfJune

Gems and Potions

SorryDelayBruuuuuh

Gems and Potions

SorryForUrNightFarm

4,000 Gems

ConstellationsReturn1

One Constellation Call, one Fruit Form

UPDATE10

250 Gems, four of each potion

UPDATE9V3

250 Gems, three of each potion

UPDATE9.0

250 Gems, four of each potion

ExtraShutdown

50 Gems

45KLIKES

250 Gems, four of each potion

UPDATE8.0

250 Gems, four of each potion

SKILLSPITYBRUH

500 Gems and 1 of each Potion

UPDATE7.0

100 Gems

Bugfix

50 Gems

Delay

50 Gems

NEWBOSSGEMS

100 Gems

EGGBUGFIX

50 Gems

EASTERPT2

100 Gems

35KLIKES

50 Gems

UPDATE3.5

100 Gems

UPDATE3.0

100 Gems

SORRYFORSHUT

50 Gems

NODROPCOIN

5x Potions, 2x Coin Drop, one of all Potions

SORRYBUGPOTION

25 Gems

Release

25 Gems

SHUTDOWN1

Three Coins Potion, one of every other potion, 15 Gems

Inactive Anime Lost Simulator codes

The following are confirmed to be inactive as of February 9, 2024. These codes can't be redeemed anymore, as they have been replaced by active ones that offer similar rewards.

List of Anime Lost Simulator inactive codes

Code

Rewards

Update2

100 Gems

1.5klikes

5 Gems

1MilLosts

100 Gems and three of each boost

ByeSlidingBug015

25 Gems and one of each boost

UPDATE1

25 Gems and two of each potion

7KLIKES

50 Gems and two of each potion

SORRYFORBUGS

125 Gems and two of each potion

IHATEBUGS

30 Gems, all potions

Shutdown1

Rewards

Hype

Rewards

How to redeem Active Anime Lost Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Anime Lost Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
How to redeem codes for Anime Lost Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

You can redeem active codes for Anime Lost Simulator using the following easy steps:

  • Start Anime Lost Simulator on Roblox.
  • After loading into the game, click on the feather icon on the right side of the screen to access the Codes menu.
  • Input a valid code in the text box and press the Enter key on your keyboard to claim the rewards.
  • Do the same for all codes.

Roblox codes are notoriously case-sensitive, making them easy to mistype. Instead of entering them manually, it's advised that you copy them directly from the list provided earlier and paste them into the text box. This way, you can avoid errors.

Anime Lost Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Lost Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)
Codes for Anime Lost Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Anime Lost Simulator can give players a head start by offering them free Gems and Potions. These items can completely trivialize early parts of the game, making them invaluable to beginners. You will also be able to exchange Gems for more items that can help you face formidable foes with ease.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Anime Lost Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Lost Simulator (Image via Roblox)
Troubleshooting codes for Anime Lost Simulator (Image via Roblox)

When you enter an inactive or invalid code in Anime Lost Simulator, the game will display a “[Code] is not a valid code” message. At the moment, there are no server-side errors that prevent codes from working. If you face any issues that stop you from using them, try restarting Roblox and re-initiating the redemption process.

Where to find new Anime Lost Simulator codes

Join the official Anime Lost Simulator Discord server for game news and updates. Alternatively, bookmark this page to keep up with the latest codes as they are released.

FAQs on Anime Lost Simulator codes

When are new codes for Anime Lost Simulator released?

New codes for Anime Lost Simulator are released during major in-game updates, milestones, and holidays.

Which is the latest code for Anime Lost Simulator?

The code UPDATE12 is the latest one for Anime Lost Simulator.

What are the different types of rewards obtainable using codes for Anime Lost Simulator?

You can receive free Gems and Potions by redeeming codes for Anime Lost Simulator.

