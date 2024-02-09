Anime Lost Simulator Codes (February 2024)

Anime Lost Simulator codes can be used to obtain freebies that strengthen your character by a significant degree. With Gems and Potions in your inventory, you will be able to stare down even the strongest foe without any hesitation. Moreover, these rewards don’t cost any Robux either.

Use codes like UPDATE12 and ThanksForWaiting to stock up on Gems and Potions. And since the rewards obtained through these codes stack, you don’t have to worry about a bonus overriding another’s effects.

In this article, you will find all the currently active codes for Anime Lost Simulator, along with a handy guide on using them.

Roblox: Anime Lost Simulator codes [Active]

Active codes for Anime Lost Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a table of every active code for Anime Lost Simulator that is confirmed to be working as of February 9, 2024. We advise players to redeem the following developer offerings quickly, as they are known to expire at any moment without providing a warning.

List of Anime Lost Simulator active codes Code Rewards UPDATE12 Gems and Potions ThanksForWaiting Gems and Potions FirstOfJune Gems and Potions SorryDelayBruuuuuh Gems and Potions SorryForUrNightFarm 4,000 Gems ConstellationsReturn1 One Constellation Call, one Fruit Form UPDATE10 250 Gems, four of each potion UPDATE9V3 250 Gems, three of each potion UPDATE9.0 250 Gems, four of each potion ExtraShutdown 50 Gems 45KLIKES 250 Gems, four of each potion UPDATE8.0 250 Gems, four of each potion SKILLSPITYBRUH 500 Gems and 1 of each Potion UPDATE7.0 100 Gems Bugfix 50 Gems Delay 50 Gems NEWBOSSGEMS 100 Gems EGGBUGFIX 50 Gems EASTERPT2 100 Gems 35KLIKES 50 Gems UPDATE3.5 100 Gems UPDATE3.0 100 Gems SORRYFORSHUT 50 Gems NODROPCOIN 5x Potions, 2x Coin Drop, one of all Potions SORRYBUGPOTION 25 Gems Release 25 Gems SHUTDOWN1 Three Coins Potion, one of every other potion, 15 Gems

Inactive Anime Lost Simulator codes

The following are confirmed to be inactive as of February 9, 2024. These codes can't be redeemed anymore, as they have been replaced by active ones that offer similar rewards.

List of Anime Lost Simulator inactive codes Code Rewards Update2 100 Gems 1.5klikes 5 Gems 1MilLosts 100 Gems and three of each boost ByeSlidingBug015 25 Gems and one of each boost UPDATE1 25 Gems and two of each potion 7KLIKES 50 Gems and two of each potion SORRYFORBUGS 125 Gems and two of each potion IHATEBUGS 30 Gems, all potions Shutdown1 Rewards Hype Rewards

How to redeem Active Anime Lost Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Anime Lost Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

You can redeem active codes for Anime Lost Simulator using the following easy steps:

Start Anime Lost Simulator on Roblox.

After loading into the game, click on the feather icon on the right side of the screen to access the Codes menu.

Input a valid code in the text box and press the Enter key on your keyboard to claim the rewards.

Do the same for all codes.

Roblox codes are notoriously case-sensitive, making them easy to mistype. Instead of entering them manually, it's advised that you copy them directly from the list provided earlier and paste them into the text box. This way, you can avoid errors.

Anime Lost Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Lost Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Anime Lost Simulator can give players a head start by offering them free Gems and Potions. These items can completely trivialize early parts of the game, making them invaluable to beginners. You will also be able to exchange Gems for more items that can help you face formidable foes with ease.

Anime Lost Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Lost Simulator (Image via Roblox)

When you enter an inactive or invalid code in Anime Lost Simulator, the game will display a “[Code] is not a valid code” message. At the moment, there are no server-side errors that prevent codes from working. If you face any issues that stop you from using them, try restarting Roblox and re-initiating the redemption process.

Where to find new Anime Lost Simulator codes

Join the official Anime Lost Simulator Discord server for game news and updates. Alternatively, bookmark this page to keep up with the latest codes as they are released.

FAQs on Anime Lost Simulator codes

When are new codes for Anime Lost Simulator released?

New codes for Anime Lost Simulator are released during major in-game updates, milestones, and holidays.

Which is the latest code for Anime Lost Simulator?

The code UPDATE12 is the latest one for Anime Lost Simulator.

What are the different types of rewards obtainable using codes for Anime Lost Simulator?

You can receive free Gems and Potions by redeeming codes for Anime Lost Simulator.

