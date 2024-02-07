Project Ghoul Codes (February 2024)

Using Project Ghoul codes to get various rewards will aid you in battles against formidable foes. Offering free spins, boosters, materials, Yen, RC, and more, they are indispensable for any player. Use codes to strengthen your avatar and take down one vicious enemy after another without breaking a sweat.

They offer a large number of resources. For instance, you can use ShockedSuzuya40402242 to receive 500 of all materials, 15,000 Yen, and 1,500 RC. Needless to say, codes can be quite handy early on.

This article lists all the active codes for Project Ghoul, along with instructions on using them.

Roblox: Project Ghoul codes [Active]

Active codes for Project Ghoul (Image via Roblox)

The following codes for Project Ghoul are confirmed to be working as of February 7, 2024. They won't be active for long, so you should redeem them quickly before they are rendered unusable.

Active Project Ghoul codes Code Rewards ShockedSuzuya40402242 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC AwesomeMatsumae10402241 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes DaveIsCool2024! 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes RogueComeBack! 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC WeekOfContent! 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes MeditatingHikari32801242 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC WeirdUrie42801241 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes SweetAura12101242 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC SmilingRize22101241 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes ShockedItori01401242 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC SurprisedTouka01401241 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC GigglingGinshi60701242 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes SurprisedShinohara30701241 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC HappyNewYears! 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes, 1,500 RC HappyNewYears2! 50 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes SneezingNaki03112231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes DancingTatara13112232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC CoolSeidou62412232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC ShockedOgura22412231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes SorryforCandyCane 50 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes CandyCanePG 50 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes MerryChristmas2023 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen ThankYou200KFav 50 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

Roblox: Project Ghoul codes [Inactive]

Inactive Project Ghoul codes Code Rewards PGCHRISTMAS2023 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes Festivity2 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen Festivity1 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes Roguemas! All 2x boosters for 20 minutes WelcomeBackPG! 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen NoddingKurona91712232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC DancingNaki71712231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes ChucklingNashiro01012231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes SittingFuruta51012232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC LayingKatsuya60312231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes DaringAura70312232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC ShockedIrimi32611232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC ShockedKusaba32611231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes AwesomeMougan21911232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC HumbleItori31911231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes GigglingKijima21211232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC SmilingKasuka31211231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes ShockedTaki42910231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes ShockedSachi02910232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC SurprisedKureo42210231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes ShockedNoroi12210232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC MeditatingShinohara21510232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC GigglingKasuka81510231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes SmartKatsuya70810232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC SneezingShikorae00810231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes SurprisedSaiko80110232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC ExcitedKoori40110231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes KawaiiRize52409231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes AmazingNashiro42409232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC GigglingIrimi11709232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC SweetOgura11709231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes HumbleShuu21009232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC SmilingKureo11009231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes ChucklingRoma20309231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes KawaiiEto90309232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC AmazingMutsuki42708231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes HumbleYoriko52708232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC SmartKuroiwa52008231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes SneezingKureo22008232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC FunnyYusa81308231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes CoolEto51308232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC WeirdShirazu10608231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes ShockedMatsumoto90608232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC HumbleKuramoto63007231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes CoolAmon53007232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC GigglingKanao12307231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes LaughingTatara72307232 500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC WeirdSeidou41607231 30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

How to redeem Active Project Ghoul codes

How to redeem codes for Project Ghoul (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem active codes for Project Ghoul by following these steps:

Launch Project Ghoul via the Roblox Player app.

Open the Menu using the Menu button at the bottom of the screen.

Enter an active code in the text box at the bottom of the screen.

Press the Enter key on your keyboard to claim your reward.

Do the same for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which can cause errors when entering them manually. The best way to redeem them is to paste them one by one directly from the active list.

Project Ghoul codes and their importance

Codes for Project Ghoul and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Project Ghoul has codes that can be used to claim a variety of in-game items. You can get materials, Yen, boosters, RC, and more by redeeming them. With these rewards in your inventory, you will be able to breeze past a large part of the game. Moreover, the bonuses obtained from codes are particularly helpful if you’re new to the game.

Project Ghoul code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Project Ghoul (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there are no known server-related errors that disrupt code redemption for players. If you encounter such errors while redeeming a code for Project Ghoul, restart the game and go through the redemption process again. Additionally, ensure that the codes are spelled correctly since their length can cause misspellings, leading to errors.

Where to find new Project Ghoul codes

The latest codes for Project Ghoul are posted on its official Twitter handle and Discord server. You can also rely on this article for the latest codes, as we regularly update our active codes table.

FAQs on Project Ghoul codes

What is the latest code for Project Ghoul?

The codes ShockedSuzuya40402242 and AwesomeMatsumae10402241 are the newest ones for Project Ghoul.

When are new codes for Project Ghoul released?

New codes for Project Ghoul are released during major game updates, milestones, and holidays.

Which code offers the highest amount of Yen in Project Ghoul?

You can use the code ShockedSuzuya40402242 to receive 15,000 Yen, which is the highest amount of Yen provided by a single code in Project Ghoul.

