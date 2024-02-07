Project Ghoul Codes (February 2024)

Using Project Ghoul codes to get various rewards will aid you in battles against formidable foes. Offering free spins, boosters, materials, Yen, RC, and more, they are indispensable for any player. Use codes to strengthen your avatar and take down one vicious enemy after another without breaking a sweat.
They offer a large number of resources. For instance, you can use ShockedSuzuya40402242 to receive 500 of all materials, 15,000 Yen, and 1,500 RC. Needless to say, codes can be quite handy early on.
This article lists all the active codes for Project Ghoul, along with instructions on using them.
Roblox: Project Ghoul codes [Active]
The following codes for Project Ghoul are confirmed to be working as of February 7, 2024. They won't be active for long, so you should redeem them quickly before they are rendered unusable.
Roblox: Project Ghoul codes [Inactive]
How to redeem Active Project Ghoul codes
You can redeem active codes for Project Ghoul by following these steps:
- Launch Project Ghoul via the Roblox Player app.
- Open the Menu using the Menu button at the bottom of the screen.
- Enter an active code in the text box at the bottom of the screen.
- Press the Enter key on your keyboard to claim your reward.
- Do the same for all active codes.
Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which can cause errors when entering them manually. The best way to redeem them is to paste them one by one directly from the active list.
Project Ghoul codes and their importance
Project Ghoul has codes that can be used to claim a variety of in-game items. You can get materials, Yen, boosters, RC, and more by redeeming them. With these rewards in your inventory, you will be able to breeze past a large part of the game. Moreover, the bonuses obtained from codes are particularly helpful if you’re new to the game.
Project Ghoul code troubleshooting [How to fix]
Currently, there are no known server-related errors that disrupt code redemption for players. If you encounter such errors while redeeming a code for Project Ghoul, restart the game and go through the redemption process again. Additionally, ensure that the codes are spelled correctly since their length can cause misspellings, leading to errors.
Where to find new Project Ghoul codes
The latest codes for Project Ghoul are posted on its official Twitter handle and Discord server. You can also rely on this article for the latest codes, as we regularly update our active codes table.
FAQs on Project Ghoul codes
What is the latest code for Project Ghoul?
The codes ShockedSuzuya40402242 and AwesomeMatsumae10402241 are the newest ones for Project Ghoul.
When are new codes for Project Ghoul released?
New codes for Project Ghoul are released during major game updates, milestones, and holidays.
Which code offers the highest amount of Yen in Project Ghoul?
You can use the code ShockedSuzuya40402242 to receive 15,000 Yen, which is the highest amount of Yen provided by a single code in Project Ghoul.
