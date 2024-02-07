Project Ghoul Codes (February 2024)

  • home icon
By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Feb 07, 2024 22:44 GMT
Using Project Ghoul codes to get various rewards will aid you in battles against formidable foes. Offering free spins, boosters, materials, Yen, RC, and more, they are indispensable for any player. Use codes to strengthen your avatar and take down one vicious enemy after another without breaking a sweat.

They offer a large number of resources. For instance, you can use ShockedSuzuya40402242 to receive 500 of all materials, 15,000 Yen, and 1,500 RC. Needless to say, codes can be quite handy early on.

This article lists all the active codes for Project Ghoul, along with instructions on using them.

Roblox: Project Ghoul codes [Active]

The following codes for Project Ghoul are confirmed to be working as of February 7, 2024. They won't be active for long, so you should redeem them quickly before they are rendered unusable.

Active Project Ghoul codes

Code

Rewards

ShockedSuzuya40402242

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

AwesomeMatsumae10402241

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

DaveIsCool2024!

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

RogueComeBack!

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

WeekOfContent!

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

MeditatingHikari32801242

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

WeirdUrie42801241

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

SweetAura12101242

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

SmilingRize22101241

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

ShockedItori01401242

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

SurprisedTouka01401241

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

GigglingGinshi60701242

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

SurprisedShinohara30701241

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

HappyNewYears!

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes, 1,500 RC

HappyNewYears2!

50 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

SneezingNaki03112231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

DancingTatara13112232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

CoolSeidou62412232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

ShockedOgura22412231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

SorryforCandyCane

50 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

CandyCanePG

50 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

MerryChristmas2023

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen

ThankYou200KFav

50 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

Roblox: Project Ghoul codes [Inactive]

Inactive Project Ghoul codes

Code

Rewards

PGCHRISTMAS2023

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

Festivity2

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen

Festivity1

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

Roguemas!

All 2x boosters for 20 minutes

WelcomeBackPG!

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen

NoddingKurona91712232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

DancingNaki71712231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

ChucklingNashiro01012231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

SittingFuruta51012232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

LayingKatsuya60312231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

DaringAura70312232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

ShockedIrimi32611232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

ShockedKusaba32611231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

AwesomeMougan21911232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

HumbleItori31911231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

GigglingKijima21211232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

SmilingKasuka31211231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

ShockedTaki42910231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

ShockedSachi02910232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

SurprisedKureo42210231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

ShockedNoroi12210232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

MeditatingShinohara21510232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

GigglingKasuka81510231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

SmartKatsuya70810232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

SneezingShikorae00810231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

SurprisedSaiko80110232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

ExcitedKoori40110231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

KawaiiRize52409231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

AmazingNashiro42409232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

GigglingIrimi11709232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

SweetOgura11709231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

HumbleShuu21009232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

SmilingKureo11009231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

ChucklingRoma20309231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

KawaiiEto90309232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

AmazingMutsuki42708231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

HumbleYoriko52708232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

SmartKuroiwa52008231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

SneezingKureo22008232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

FunnyYusa81308231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

CoolEto51308232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

WeirdShirazu10608231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

ShockedMatsumoto90608232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

HumbleKuramoto63007231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

CoolAmon53007232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

GigglingKanao12307231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

LaughingTatara72307232

500x All Materials, 15,000 Yen, 1,500 RC

WeirdSeidou41607231

30 spins, all 2x boosters for 20 minutes

How to redeem Active Project Ghoul codes

You can redeem active codes for Project Ghoul by following these steps:

  • Launch Project Ghoul via the Roblox Player app.
  • Open the Menu using the Menu button at the bottom of the screen.
  • Enter an active code in the text box at the bottom of the screen.
  • Press the Enter key on your keyboard to claim your reward.
  • Do the same for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which can cause errors when entering them manually. The best way to redeem them is to paste them one by one directly from the active list.

Project Ghoul codes and their importance

Project Ghoul has codes that can be used to claim a variety of in-game items. You can get materials, Yen, boosters, RC, and more by redeeming them. With these rewards in your inventory, you will be able to breeze past a large part of the game. Moreover, the bonuses obtained from codes are particularly helpful if you’re new to the game.

Project Ghoul code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Currently, there are no known server-related errors that disrupt code redemption for players. If you encounter such errors while redeeming a code for Project Ghoul, restart the game and go through the redemption process again. Additionally, ensure that the codes are spelled correctly since their length can cause misspellings, leading to errors.

Where to find new Project Ghoul codes

The latest codes for Project Ghoul are posted on its official Twitter handle and Discord server. You can also rely on this article for the latest codes, as we regularly update our active codes table.

FAQs on Project Ghoul codes

What is the latest code for Project Ghoul?

The codes ShockedSuzuya40402242 and AwesomeMatsumae10402241 are the newest ones for Project Ghoul.

When are new codes for Project Ghoul released?

New codes for Project Ghoul are released during major game updates, milestones, and holidays.

Which code offers the highest amount of Yen in Project Ghoul?

You can use the code ShockedSuzuya40402242 to receive 15,000 Yen, which is the highest amount of Yen provided by a single code in Project Ghoul.

