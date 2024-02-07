  • home icon
Era of Althea Codes (February 2024)

Era of Althea codes
Era of Althea codes is the best way to obtain free spins, Yul, and cosmetic rerolls in the game. Yul and spins can be a crucial boost for any new player to progress through the game, while cosmetic rerolls can be used for heavy personalization. Best of all, you don’t need to spend a single Robux to receive these rewards.

Use codes like SorryForTheDelay and UPDATEISREAL for free spins, which can lead to even more freebies with a good roll. For more rewards, read through this article and find a list of active codes for Era of Althea. The article will also guide you through the process of using them.

Roblox: Era of Althea codes [Active]

Here are the codes for Era of Althea confirmed to be valid as of February 6, 2024. Note that they may expire without prior warning, which is why you should redeem them as soon as possible.

Active Era of Althea codes

Codes

Rewards

SorryForTheDelay

Spins

UPDATEISREAL

75 Spins

ThanksForPlaying!!

45 Spins

UPDATE4SOON

50 Spins

THANKSFORBEINGLOYAL

55 Spins

ROADTHETOAD

25 Spins

HAPPY4THOFJULY

Spins

EID!

Spins

SPIRITPROGRESSION

Spins

EYECOLORCODE

Eye color reroll

SOMEWHATOFARESTORE!

100,000 Yul

WINDREWORK?!

50 Spins

700PLRS!

100 Spins

EOACOMEBACK

50 Spins

Um4TH

125 Spins and 1M Yul

FIXEDYUL

50 Spins

TYAYOBLUE

50 Spins

ROADISBACK

50 Spins

ITSMYBIRTHDAY

150 Spins

BUGFIXESANDUPD

65 Spins

THANKYOUALOT

100 Spins

YULFIXSORRY

100,000 Yul

NEWMAPRELEASE

145 Spins

ENJOYSPINSBEFOREUPDATE

50 Spins

SORRYFORISSUES

30 Spins

NEWUNIVERSALSNAP

50 Spins

BEENALONGTIMEHUH?

100 Spins

SORRY4SHUTDOWN

30 Spins

NEWMAGIC

54 Spins

NEWEYECODELESGO

Eye color reroll

DYEMYHAIRCOLOR

Hair color reroll

PLAYEVENTSBUDDY

20 Spins

HERESYULSORRY

5,000 Yul

NEWLEVELCAP!

30 Spins

IHATEMYHAIRCOLOR

Hair color reroll

NEWBOSSUPDATE

Spins

2XDROPSEVENTON

Spins

RANDOMBUGFIXES2

35 Spins

FREEHAIRDYE

Hair color reroll

IHATEMYEYES

Eye color reroll

BUGFIXGOCRAZY

50 Spins

NEWMAPUPDATEXD

45 Spins

Roblox: Era of Althea codes [Inactive]

Inactive Era of Althea codes

Codes

Rewards

NARUTOSTUFFINCOMING

75 Spins

OOpsAnotherProtmistake

75 Spins

CRONGETINSTUDIO

50 Spins

JEFFTHERTERMINATED

30 Spins

SchoolIsBack!

30 Spins

RobloxDown1!

30 Spins

24KLikes1!

25 Spins

LikeForHair1!

Hair reroll

RipUpd3!

75 Spins

Update3Hype!

35 Spins

UPDATEMAPNOW!

30 Spins

55KLIKESTHANKYOU

45 Spins

BUGFIXES32

10 Spins

SPIRITRACEUPD

45 Spins

SNAPCHANGESBYPROT?

55 Spins

30KMEMBERMILESTONE

35 Spins

LIGHTNINGISOUT!!

25 Spins

PROTISSOWEIRD?

50 Spins

NewSnapSoon!

35 Spins

WeekendHair2!

Hair reroll

WeekendHair!

Hair reroll

ICANFLYNOW?

25 Spins

WeekendUpdate1!

35 Spins

IHateWalking

25 Spins

How to redeem Active Era of Althea codes

Here’s how you can redeem codes for Era of Althea easily:

  • Launch Era of Althea through the Roblox Player app.
  • Use the M key on your keyboard to bring up the menu.
  • Click on the gear icon to access the Settings menu.
  • Enter the desired code in the text box underneath the various settings.
  • Press Redeem Code to claim your freebies.

Manually entering Roblox codes can result in errors since they are case-sensitive. As such, players should consider pasting them directly from this list for error-free redemption.

Era of Althea codes and their importance

Players can use codes for Era of Althea for free spins and cosmetic rerolls. Spins can give them access to various items that make progression easier in the game, while cosmetic rerolls add a layer of personalization to the player’s avatar.

These codes are single-use only, and players are suggested to stock up on the obtained freebies for a smoother gameplay experience.

Era of Althea code troubleshooting [How to fix]

When you enter an incorrect code in Era of Althea, the game will show you an error. As of now, players have yet to find any server-side errors that keep them from redeeming codes. If you continue to encounter such issues, try restarting the game and going through the redemption process again.

Where to find new Era of Althea codes

You can join the official Era of Althea Discord server to find more codes for the game. Alternatively, feel free to bookmark this page to keep up with our active codes table for Era of Althea.

FAQs on Era of Althea codes

How do I maximize the amount of Yul obtained in Era of Althea using codes?

Use codes like Um4TH to receive a hefty amount of Yul in Era of Althea. And since the rewards obtained through such codes can stack, you can redeem similar codes to accrue a large amount of Yul.

Can I use codes for Era of Althea to receive free Robux?

Currently, none of the active codes for Era of Althea can be used for free Robux.

Which code gives the highest number of spins in Era of Althea?

You can use the code ITSMYBIRTHDAY for 150 Spins, which is the highest number of spins obtainable through a single code.

