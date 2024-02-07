Era of Althea Codes (February 2024)

Era of Althea codes is the best way to obtain free spins, Yul, and cosmetic rerolls in the game. Yul and spins can be a crucial boost for any new player to progress through the game, while cosmetic rerolls can be used for heavy personalization. Best of all, you don’t need to spend a single Robux to receive these rewards.

Use codes like SorryForTheDelay and UPDATEISREAL for free spins, which can lead to even more freebies with a good roll. For more rewards, read through this article and find a list of active codes for Era of Althea. The article will also guide you through the process of using them.

Roblox: Era of Althea codes [Active]

Active codes for Era of Althea (Image via Roblox)

Here are the codes for Era of Althea confirmed to be valid as of February 6, 2024. Note that they may expire without prior warning, which is why you should redeem them as soon as possible.

Active Era of Althea codes Codes Rewards SorryForTheDelay Spins UPDATEISREAL 75 Spins ThanksForPlaying!! 45 Spins UPDATE4SOON 50 Spins THANKSFORBEINGLOYAL 55 Spins ROADTHETOAD 25 Spins HAPPY4THOFJULY Spins EID! Spins SPIRITPROGRESSION Spins EYECOLORCODE Eye color reroll SOMEWHATOFARESTORE! 100,000 Yul WINDREWORK?! 50 Spins 700PLRS! 100 Spins EOACOMEBACK 50 Spins Um4TH 125 Spins and 1M Yul FIXEDYUL 50 Spins TYAYOBLUE 50 Spins ROADISBACK 50 Spins ITSMYBIRTHDAY 150 Spins BUGFIXESANDUPD 65 Spins THANKYOUALOT 100 Spins YULFIXSORRY 100,000 Yul NEWMAPRELEASE 145 Spins ENJOYSPINSBEFOREUPDATE 50 Spins SORRYFORISSUES 30 Spins NEWUNIVERSALSNAP 50 Spins BEENALONGTIMEHUH? 100 Spins SORRY4SHUTDOWN 30 Spins NEWMAGIC 54 Spins NEWEYECODELESGO Eye color reroll DYEMYHAIRCOLOR Hair color reroll PLAYEVENTSBUDDY 20 Spins HERESYULSORRY 5,000 Yul NEWLEVELCAP! 30 Spins IHATEMYHAIRCOLOR Hair color reroll NEWBOSSUPDATE Spins 2XDROPSEVENTON Spins RANDOMBUGFIXES2 35 Spins FREEHAIRDYE Hair color reroll IHATEMYEYES Eye color reroll BUGFIXGOCRAZY 50 Spins NEWMAPUPDATEXD 45 Spins

Roblox: Era of Althea codes [Inactive]

Inactive Era of Althea codes Codes Rewards NARUTOSTUFFINCOMING 75 Spins OOpsAnotherProtmistake 75 Spins CRONGETINSTUDIO 50 Spins JEFFTHERTERMINATED 30 Spins SchoolIsBack! 30 Spins RobloxDown1! 30 Spins 24KLikes1! 25 Spins LikeForHair1! Hair reroll RipUpd3! 75 Spins Update3Hype! 35 Spins UPDATEMAPNOW! 30 Spins 55KLIKESTHANKYOU 45 Spins BUGFIXES32 10 Spins SPIRITRACEUPD 45 Spins SNAPCHANGESBYPROT? 55 Spins 30KMEMBERMILESTONE 35 Spins LIGHTNINGISOUT!! 25 Spins PROTISSOWEIRD? 50 Spins NewSnapSoon! 35 Spins WeekendHair2! Hair reroll WeekendHair! Hair reroll ICANFLYNOW? 25 Spins WeekendUpdate1! 35 Spins IHateWalking 25 Spins

How to redeem Active Era of Althea codes

How to use codes for Era of Althea (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s how you can redeem codes for Era of Althea easily:

Launch Era of Althea through the Roblox Player app.

Use the M key on your keyboard to bring up the menu.

Click on the gear icon to access the Settings menu.

Enter the desired code in the text box underneath the various settings.

Press Redeem Code to claim your freebies.

Manually entering Roblox codes can result in errors since they are case-sensitive. As such, players should consider pasting them directly from this list for error-free redemption.

Era of Althea codes and their importance

Codes for Era of Althea and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Players can use codes for Era of Althea for free spins and cosmetic rerolls. Spins can give them access to various items that make progression easier in the game, while cosmetic rerolls add a layer of personalization to the player’s avatar.

These codes are single-use only, and players are suggested to stock up on the obtained freebies for a smoother gameplay experience.

Era of Althea code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Era of Althea (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

When you enter an incorrect code in Era of Althea, the game will show you an error. As of now, players have yet to find any server-side errors that keep them from redeeming codes. If you continue to encounter such issues, try restarting the game and going through the redemption process again.

Where to find new Era of Althea codes

You can join the official Era of Althea Discord server to find more codes for the game. Alternatively, feel free to bookmark this page to keep up with our active codes table for Era of Althea.

FAQs on Era of Althea codes

How do I maximize the amount of Yul obtained in Era of Althea using codes?

Use codes like Um4TH to receive a hefty amount of Yul in Era of Althea. And since the rewards obtained through such codes can stack, you can redeem similar codes to accrue a large amount of Yul.

Can I use codes for Era of Althea to receive free Robux?

Currently, none of the active codes for Era of Althea can be used for free Robux.

Which code gives the highest number of spins in Era of Althea?

You can use the code ITSMYBIRTHDAY for 150 Spins, which is the highest number of spins obtainable through a single code.

