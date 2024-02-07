  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Multiverse Defenders Codes (February 2024)

Multiverse Defenders Codes (February 2024)

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Feb 07, 2024 13:42 GMT
Multiverse Defenders codes
Multiverse Defenders codes (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

By using Multiverse Defenders codes, you can get a bunch of Gems for free, giving you a big advantage at the start of the game. These Gems can be used for spins, bonuses, and other items, allowing you to strengthen your avatar and challenge formidable opponents. Best of all, they don’t cost any premium resources, meaning your precious Robux will remain safely unspent in your account.

Use codes like 5KACTIVE and 1KACTIVE to stock up on a massive amount of Gems. Once you have them in your account, head on over to the Shop area to try your luck with the spins or exchange them for goodies. Read on for more codes like these and a code redemption guide.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Roblox: Multiverse Defenders codes [Active]

Active codes for Multiverse Defenders (Image via Roblox)
Active codes for Multiverse Defenders (Image via Roblox)

Below is a comprehensive list of the codes for Multiverse Defenders confirmed to be working as of February 7, 2024. Be sure to use them quickly, as they may expire anytime, rendering them inactive.

Active Multiverse Defenders codes

Code

Rewards

CHRISTMAS

2,000 Gems

CHRISTMAS2

3,000 Gems

1KACTIVE

5,000 Gems

5KACTIVE

15,000 Gems

RELEASE

2,000 Gems

Roblox: Multiverse Defenders codes [Inactive]

Inactive Multiverse Defenders codes

Code

Rewards

4kLikes

250 Gems

1M4Visits

500 Gems

8KFavs

250 Gems

MYHERO

250 Gems

hihi

250 Gems

5klike

500 Gems

NewQuest

250 Gems

9KFavs

250 Gems

2MVisits

500 Gems

20kMembersDiscord

500 Gems

1mVisits

100 Gems

TanTaiGaming

500 Gems

500kVisits

500 Gems

10500servermems

500 Gems

Sub2BlamSpot

500 Gems

2KFavs

250 Gems

300kVisits

500 Gems

Sub2GCNTV

250 Gems

GiveGem

500 Gems

100kVisits

200 Gems

Sub2oGVexx

250 Gems

20kVisit

200 Gems

OpenBeta

250 Gems

SorryForShutdown2

500 Gems

SorryData

500 Gems

7KFavs

250 Gems

3KLikes

250 Gems

1KLikes

500 Gems

SundayShutdown!

237 Gems

How to redeem Active Multiverse Defenders codes

How to redeem codes for Multiverse Defenders (Image via Roblox)
How to redeem codes for Multiverse Defenders (Image via Roblox)

Instead of opening the Codes menu through a dedicated icon or using the chat box, you must find a specific NPC in Multiverse Defenders to redeem codes. Here’s how you can do so:

  • Start Multiverse Defenders through Roblox Player.
  • After loading into the game world, search for an NPC underneath a giant CLOUD sign.
  • As you approach this NPC, a CODE sign will appear above his head. Get close to him to view the code box.
  • Enter an active code in the text box and press Redeem to receive your rewards.
  • Do the same for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, and manually entering them can lead to errors. To avoid such issues, consider pasting them directly from this list.

Multiverse Defenders codes and their importance

Codes for Multiverse Defenders and their importance (Image via Roblox)
Codes for Multiverse Defenders and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Multiverse Defenders reward the player with free Gems, which can be exchanged for in-game items, simplifying the game, particularly for new players. Moreover, these codes don’t cost any Robux or real money, making the freebies quite useful for every player.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Multiverse Defenders code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Multiverse Defenders (Image via Roblox)
Troubleshooting codes for Multiverse Defenders (Image via Roblox)

When entering an incorrect code, Multiverse Defenders does not show an error message. At the moment, there are no server-side issues that disrupt code redemption for players. But if you see such an error again, try restarting the game and redeeming the code.

Where to find new Multiverse Defenders codes

Join the official Multiverse Defenders Discord server for new codes and news about in-game updates. Otherwise, bookmark this page to reference active codes for Multiverse Defenders. We will continue to update our codes table as new ones are released.

FAQs on Multiverse Defenders codes

What are the different types of freebies that can be obtained using codes for Multiverse Defenders?

You can receive Gems by redeeming codes in Multiverse Defenders, which can then be exchanged for more items.

Which code can be redeemed for the highest amount of Gems in Multiverse Defenders?

Use the code 5KACTIVE to receive 15,000 Gems in Multiverse Defenders.

Do the rewards obtained by redeeming codes for Multiverse Defenders stack?

The rewards obtained by redeeming codes for Multiverse Defenders can stack.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes

Quick Links

Edited by Jito Tenson
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...