  • Deadly Sins Retribution Codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Deadly Sins Retribution codes

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Feb 06, 2024 00:13 GMT
Deadly Sins Retribution codes
Deadly Sins Retribution codes make progression easier by offering spins, stat resets, and experience boosters. Using XP boosters, you can progress through the game much faster, while the other two types of rewards give you the ability to fine-tune your avatar. With those boosts in your arsenal, you will be able to cruise through the early parts of this game with ease.

Developer offerings like weloveretribution and fabisworking provide the highest value, giving you access to spins and EXP boosters. In this article, you will find all the active codes for Deadly Sins Retribution, along with instructions on how to use them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Roblox: Deadly Sins Retribution codes [Active]

Active codes for Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution (Image via Roblox)
Here’s are the codes for Deadly Sins Retribution that are confirmed to be valid as of February 5, 2024. Be sure to redeem them soon, as they may expire at any moment without the title or its developers offering you a prior notice.

Active Deadly Sins Retribution codes

Code

Rewards

weloveretribution

35 spins of each type

3leafclover

Stat reset

4leafclover

25 spins of each type

5leafclover

X2 EXP for 400 seconds

immortality

25 spins of each type

shrine

25 spins of each type

demonking

15 spins of each type

demonkingsunday

15 spins of each type

Skyline

25 spins of each type

fairyexp

X2 EXP for 400 seconds

fairyreset

Stat point reset

fairyspins

5 spins of each type

fairyrealm

35 spins of each type

blessings

35 spins of each type

anotherupdateyes

20 spins of each type

cloverretributiontesting

50 spins of each type

arcaneodyssey

40 spins of each type

newyear2023

23 magic and race spins

happyholidays2022

25 spins of each type

thankful2

40 spins of each type

thankful

24 spins of each type

bossnerf

25 spins of each type

tiktokup

25 spins of each type

dsrtiktok

20 spins of each type

anniversarytreat

10 spins of each type

dsryoutube

15 spins of each type

giftchange

25 spins of each type

dropthegifts

20 spins of each type

getthepumpkin

10 spins of each type

anniversarydelayed

20 spins of each type

freereset9

Stat reset

happyhalloween

21 spins of each type

spookyseason

10 spins of each type

fabisworking

20 spins of each type, x2 EXP for 400 seconds

freereset8

Reset stat points

rarerace

Rare race spin (usable only in New Servers)

raremagic1

Rare magic spin (Level 200+ players only)

fabis23now

70 spins of each type

halloweenpart2soon

20 spins of each type

weloveexp

X2 EXP for 400 seconds

wereallydolovedsr

35 spins of each type

freereset7

Stat point reset

octobergoals

21 spins of each type

happycode

10 spins of each type

halloweenpoint

Stat point reset

deadlyforest

15 spins of each type

halloweenreward

15 spins of each type

halloweenfix

5 spins of each type

halloweenpart1

20 spins of each type

delaycode

30 spins of each type

preupdatepatch

15 spins of each type

preupdatepatch2

X2 EXP for 600 seconds

preupdatepatch3

Stat reset

update4coming

20 spins of each type

freereset6

Stat reset

55klikes

20 spins of each type, 2x EXP for 400 seconds

somefixes

10 spins of each type

hellblaze

25 spins of each type

fairy

600 seconds of EXP

mondayupdate

15 spins of each type

freereset5

Stat reset

fabgoestosleep

10 spins of each type

freereset4

Stat Reset

update3coming

10 spins of each type

robirthday

15 spins of each type

chasethebag

30 spins of each type

update3week

30 spins of each type

welovedsr

15 spins of each type, x2 EXP for 400 seconds

fabfixesyetagain

10 spins of each type

Roblox: Deadly Sins Retribution codes [Inactive]

These are the codes that no longer work in the game:

Inactive Deadly Sins Retribution codes

Code

Rewards

hybridupdate

35 spins of each type (new servers only)

freereset3

Stat point reset

update2coming

15 spins of each type, x2 EXP for 400 seconds

freereset2

Stat point reset

eventtime

10 spins of each type, x2 EXP

anotherbugfix

10 spins of each type

horizon

20 spins of each type

upd1

X2 EXP for 15 minutes

updatesoon

10 Spins

thankyou1700

5 spins of each type

quickfix2

5 spins of each type

How to redeem Active Deadly Sins Retribution codes

How to redeem codes for Deadly Sins Retribution (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Here’s how you can redeem active codes in Deadly Sins Retribution:

  • Run Deadly Sins Retribution in Roblox.
  • Click on Customize in the main menu screen.
  • Select the Race & Magic option in the customization screen.
  • Enter an active code in the text box to the left.
  • Press Enter to claim your reward.
  • Do the same for all active codes.

Roblox codes are notorious for their case-sensitive nature. Because of this, players are advised to paste codes directly from the active list provided earlier instead of entering them manually.

Deadly Sins Retribution codes and their importance

Why Deadly Sins Retribution codes are important (Image via Roblox)
In Deadly Sins Retributions, players can use codes for free spins, stat resets, and boosts that increase the experience they gain from various activities in the game. Each of these rewards can be instrumental in their ability to tackle powerful foes early on, making them a game-changer for any new player.

Also check: Unique username ideas for new Roblox players

Deadly Sins Retribution code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Deadly Sins Retribution (Image via Roblox)
When entering an invalid code, you may see a “Code does not exist” error. At the moment, this title doesn't have any known server-related issues that keep players from redeeming codes. If you run into such errors consistently, try restarting the game and going through the redemption process again.

Where to find new Deadly Sins Retribution codes

You can find new codes for Deadly Sins Retribution by following the developer, Invincible, on X or joining this title's official Discord server. Otherwise, you can bookmark this page to check the active codes table, which will be updated regularly.

FAQs on Deadly Sins Retribution codes

Which is the latest code for Deadly Sins Retribution?

The code weloveretribution is among the latest codes released for Deadly Sins Retribution. Redeeming it will reward you with 35 spins of each type.

Which code offers stat point resets in Deadly Sins Retribution?

A few codes, such as fairyreset and 3leafclover will give you stat point resets for free.

Do codes for Deadly Sins Retribution offer currency?

None of the active codes for Deadly Sins Retribution offer in-game currency. They are restricted to spins, exp boosters, and stat point resets only.

Quick Links

