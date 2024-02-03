Ultimate Tower Defense Codes (February 2024)

Ultimate Tower Defense codes are the best way to prepare your characters for battle. Using freebies like Gems, Gold, crates, and towers, you can duke it out with the toughest foes and destroy them without breaking a sweat. Your base will remain safe as houses, and you won’t even need to spend Robux for them.

Use codes like Christmas2023 and UPDATE2023 for gems, which can be used to unlock new characters and abilities. For those seeking more freebies, this article will have all the active codes in Ultimate Tower Defense, along with a guide on using them.

Active Ultimate Tower Defense codes

Code box in Ultimate Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

The following Ultimate Tower Defense codes are confirmed to be valid as of February 3, 2024. It’s worth remembering that they may expire at any moment, which is why players must redeem them as soon as possible.

Active Ultimate Tower Defense codes Code Rewards Update2024 Random crate Christmas2023 150x Gems UPDATE2023 100x Gems leaderboardreset6 75x Gems

Inactive Ultimate Tower Defense codes

Listed below are all the Tower Defense codes that no longer work. The good news is that developers frequently add new codes to replace inactive ones, so you don’t need to worry about missing out.

Inactive Ultimate Tower Defense codes Code Rewards ItsJJKEveryday 150 Gems SpookyScarySkeletons 2,000 Gold and 200 Gems ByeByeBoris 2,000 Gold SpaceInvasion Freebies HailLordBoris 150 Gems TheOnePieceIsReal 1.5x Gold modifier for 24 hours 750MillionVisits 75 Gems easter2023 75 Gems 360KLikes 5,000 Gold 350KLikes 5,000 Gold Christmas2022 350 Gems 2023 350 Gems 340kLikes 5,000 Gold 330kLikes 5,000 Gold 320kLikes 5,000 Gold 600MillionVisits 100 Gems LateJuly4 200 Gems Easter2022 250 Gems MillionMembers 500 Gems StayGreen2022 200 Gems 300klikes 5,000 Gold 310klikes 5,000 Gold 290KLikes 5,000 Gold 270KLikes 5,000 Gold 500MillionVisits 500 Gems ANIME 1,000 Gold Maja 75 Gold BREN0RJ7 Bren0RJ7 SnowRBX SnowRBX MerryChristmas Christmas Spidey Russo Russo Sub2PlanetMilo Planet_Milo Blueio Blueio Veyar Veyar Inemajohn Inemajohn Betero Betero Tofuu Tofuu Gravy GravyCatMan Hero 260KLikes Gold 240KLikes 5,000 Gold 230KLikes 3,000 Gold 220KLikes 3,000 Gold 210klikes 3,000 Gold 310mvisits 10,000 Gold 170kLikes 2,500 Gold 180KLikes 2,500 Gold 20Updates 100 Gems 200Klikes 10,000 Gold

How to redeem Active Ultimate Tower Defense codes

Twitter icon for code redemption in Ultimate Tower Defense (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Here’s a quick and easy way to redeem active codes for Ultimate Tower Defense:

Start Ultimate Tower Defense using the Roblox Player application on your device.

Once you load into the game, click the Twitter bird icon to access the Redeem Codes screen.

Input an active code into the text box and click Redeem to claim your rewards.

Repeat these steps for each active code.

Roblox codes are notorious for being case-sensitive, which can lead to errors stemming from typographical mistakes when entering them manually. Players should consider pasting the codes from this list for a smooth and error-free redemption process.

Ultimate Tower Defense codes and their importance

Shop menu in Ultimate Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

Ultimate Tower Defense codes can be used to obtain Gold, Gems, Heroes, and more items that ease the difficulty of the experience. Gems and Gold can be used to unlock new characters, towers, and abilities, which can add a ton of fun to the game.

Codes give the player the ability to fine-tune their experience, cutting down on the time spent grinding for similar items. More importantly, the player doesn’t need to spend their precious Robux.

Ultimate Tower Defense code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Entering an inactive code in Ultimate Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

Entering an expired or incorrect code will yield an error on the screen. At the time of writing this guide, there are no known server-related issues that cause code redemption errors. Players are advised to restart their game and enter the codes again if they continue to face such errors.

Where to find new Ultimate Tower Defense codes

New Ultimate Tower Defense codes are posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the developer, BronzePiece. Alternatively, if you want a convenient location to access the latest codes at once, feel free to bookmark this page. We will continue to update the active codes list as they are released.

FAQs

Which is the best code for Ultimate Tower Defense?

The best active Ultimate Tower Defense code is Christmas2023, which will reward you 150 Gems.

Is there an active code that lets you recruit a new Hero in Ultimate Tower Defense?

Currently, no active codes can be redeemed for a new Hero in Ultimate Tower Defense.

How often are new codes added to Ultimate Tower Defense?

Ultimate Tower Defense code list is updated during major updates, game milestones, and holidays.

