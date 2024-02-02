Doodle World codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Doodle World codes 

  • home icon
Doodle World codes
Redeeming Doodle World codes is the easiest way to obtain Cash, Gems, Doodles, and more for free. To become the ultimate Doodle master, additional assistance is often required, and that's where codes come into play. You can easily redeem them and reap the rewards effectively using this article.

For instance, use the Specialcode and Diamonds codes to claim 300 Gems each. You can then spin for unique Doodles in Roulette using these Gems. Additionally, redeem the SpinDaWheel code to receive a free Roulette Ticket. Scroll ahead to access the latest codes in Doodle World and learn how to use them.

Active Doodle World codes

All the active codes for Doodle World are verified to be working as of February 2, 2024. That said, they do not have any expiration dates, so it's advised to redeem them before it's too late.

Active codes in Doodle World

Code

Rewards

100KLikes

Free Party Bug!

125KLikes

One Roulette Ticket

150KLikes

Exclusive skin

AntenaBuff

PvP-ready Doodle!

AnothaOne

Roulette Ticket

AwesomeCode

300 Gems

BasicTitle

Title

Buggybug

Orange tinted 5-star Rosebug Doodle

CandyHeadphones

Pair Of Candy Headphones

CuteBird

Free Borbo

Diamonds

300 Gems

FirstAnniversaryCode

Partybug

FreeCapsules

Five capsules

FreeGems

25 gems

FreeRosebug

Rosebug Doodle

GrayColor

Free color

HappyHolidays2023

500 Gems

IlyannaGems2

500 Gems

Metalalloy

1 Perfect Alloy

OrbOfDark

1 Orb Of Darkness

OrbOfLight

1 Orb Of Light

Pizza

Muncheez

Pride

Pride color

RealLevelUpCube

3 Level-up Cubes

SantaClaus

The Santa Claus Title

SantaColor

A Santa Claus Color

Specialcode

300 Gems

SpinDaWheel

1 Roulette Ticket

StimulusCheck

7,500 cash

SUBTOJERII

Exclusive color

SweetAwesome

Dark green tinted 5-star Bunsweet

TERRABL0X

Cosmetic color

THETRIBE

Exclusive title

VREQUIEM

Free Title

Welcome

3,000 cash

WeLoveFreeMoney

$10,000 cash

wowcomeon

$15,000 cash

Cats?Cats!

A Louis with the Scribbled Skin

Inactive Doodle World codes

Inactive codes in Doodle World

Code

Rewards

75KLikes

Free Roulette Ticket

AdentStatCandies

3 Stat Candies

Another500Gems

500 Gems

BigBug

Free roulette ticket!

ChatIssueVoucher

Free Island Voucher

ChristmasEve2022

A Storage Box

CodeFromVelvey4

500 Gems

CrayonEater

2 Used Crayons

DailyCodeNumber3

Lesser chain ticket

DaGOAT

Ya Goat!

DaSpawnRoom

Free Island Voucher

Day22022

200 gems

DayTen

500 Gems

EightPolkaDotCapsules

8 Polkadot Capsules

EasterVoucher

Free Voucher

ExtraReward

Lesser Chain Ticket

FreeIslandVoucher4

Free Voucher

FreeIslandVoucher5

Free Voucher

FreeIslandVoucher6

Free Voucher

FreeMoney

$20,000

FreeNeedling

Free rewards

FriendChainingBug

300 Gems

GemPrinter

500 Gems

GoldenRings

2 Lesser Chain Tickets

GreenBug

5-star Doodle

GreaterChain

5-star Doodle

Halloween2002

800 Gems

HeroHavocAwesome

Owol Skin!

HWGemz

600 Gems

IceCreamPops

7 Ice Cream Pops

Lakewoodbug

300 Gems

LetsParty

Limited-time skin

Letstrythisgain

525 Gems

LoveFluppy

Swarm Snack!

MerryXmas2022

A Sled Mount

Motivation

500 Gems

MoreDiamonds

300 Gems

NoobIslandVoucher6

Free Voucher

NoobIslandVoucher7

Free Voucher

NoUpdateToday

400 Gems

Partridge

Green-tinted Appluff

PlipoPlushReward

6HT Plipo!

PlipoPlushReward2

6HT Plipo!

RocketArms

Emote

RunicGems

600 gems

Screens

Emote

SevenVP

7 VP

Skullemoji2

Free Island Voucher

SourtheDay

Baker's Dozen

SpeedTokeeens

3 Speed Tokens

StickyPendant

Sticky Pendant Accessory

SwarmSnax

1 Swarm Snack

TheNinth

1 Roulette Ticket

VacationVoucher

Free Island Voucher

VelveyCode

500 Gems

VelveyCode3

500 Gems

VelveyGemCode

500 Gems

VelveyGemCode2

500 Gems

Warp

Weapon Skin

How to redeem Doodle World codes

Special Shop icon in Doodle World (Roblox||Sportskeeda)
Follow the steps instructed below to redeem the active codes in Doodle World:

  • Launch the game and connect to the server.
  • After spawning, press the Tab button on your keyboard or tap the small Menu icon located at the bottom left.
  • The menu interface will appear; select the Special Shop icon (cash logo) to open the shop UI.
  • Within the shop UI, locate the 'Enter Codes Here' section and click on it to open the code input box.
  • Copy any active code from our list above and paste it into the code input box.
  • Now, press the green 'Redeem' button to activate the code in Doodle World.

Note: If you are entering codes manually in Doodle World, then remember that Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive. Avoid spelling and typographical errors by copying and pasting them throughout the redemption process.

What are Doodle World codes and their importance

Enter codes here pin in Doodle World (Roblox||Sportskeeda)
Upon redemption, codes in Doodle World offer free Cash, Gems, Doodles, titles, colors, skins, and Roulette tickets. Instead of spending Robux for every Roulette spin, you can simply use the newly obtained Gems. Furthermore, you can save them up and purchase the rarest Doodles from the in-game store.

Doodle World code troubleshooting [How to fix]

'This is not a valid code.' error notification in Doodle World (Roblox||Sportskeeda)
"This is not a valid code." will appear above the code box if you try to redeem a typo-filled or wrong code. If you are not able to redeem any code, then restart the experience and start the redemption process over again.

Where to find new Doodle World codes

Follow the developer on X or join the official Discord server to learn about the newly released codes in Doodle World. An alternative is that you can monitor our active codes table, which we'll update with the latest codes every month.

FAQs on Doodle World codes

What are the latest Doodle World codes?

As of now, there are no latest codes in Doodle World. The last set of fresh codes was released back in December 2023.

Which code offers Rosebug in Doodle World?

Buggybug and FreeRosebug are the only active codes that reward you with Rosebug in Doodle World.

Are there any mount codes in Doodle World?

Currently, none of the old mount codes are valid in Doodle World.

