Dragon Adventures Codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Dragon Adventures codes

Redeeming Dragon Adventures codes for rewards is a great way to get started on an adventure with your pet dragons. They provide potions, seeds, and unique items, making them nifty assets for your journey. Use these items to help your dragons reach their fullest potential, battle enemies, and obtain great rewards.

These codes are fairly easy to redeem, with tutorial completion being the only prerequisite. Once you complete the tutorial, you can receive rewards for free. This article lists all the active and inactive codes for Dragon Adventures, along with a guide on using them.

Active Dragon Adventures codes

Dragon Adventures code box (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a list of the Dragon Adventure codes confirmed to work as of February 2, 2024. Redeem them quickly, as they may become inactive soon.

Active Dragon Adventures codes Code Rewards 2MILLIONFAVOURITES One favorites theme potion and 1 million theme potion JUSTYBLOX One JustyBlox preset potion AESUBREALM One Sub Realm preset potion FLUFFY One FluffyTSG preset potion GALIFRAN One Galifran preset potion SHAMEWING One Shamewing preset potion

Inactive Dragon Adventures codes

Inactive Dragon Adventures codes Code Rewards THANKS Freebies FALL Amber HALLOWEEN Pumpkin seeds MILLION Three Color Shuffle potions MONEY Three Color Shuffle potions MAPLE One Color Shuffle potion HEARTS Dragon Revival Hearts HEALTH Healing potions YUMMY Strawberries MAGIC Fairy Jars SUNSHINE Color Shuffle potions DRAGONSCALE Dragonscale bandages SUMMERTIME Grapes SWEET Honeycombs STRIPES Material Shuffle potions SUMMER Dragon Breath healing potions GLOWING Glowing mushrooms BERRIES Juniper berries RAINBOW One Material Shuffle potion FANTASY Fairy Jars PEACHY Peach seeds REVIVE Revival Hearts PHOENIX One Color Shuffle potion FLUFFY One FluffyTSG preset potion SPACE 50 Meteor Shards CELESTIAL 50 Meteor Shards CARROT 50 carrot cakes SKYRIX Carrot cake GEMSTONE Gemstone healing potions LEPRECHAUN Material Shuffle potions PLANTS Pumpkin seeds WELLNESS Dragon Breath healing potions HOLO Holo Manta Rays MIX One Material Shuffle potion HEALTHY Crystal Treats DELICIOUS Peach seeds VIBRANT One Color Shuffle potion BRIGHT 15 Glowing Mushrooms REVIVE One Max Revive Crystal GROW Nine onion seeds HAPPYNEWYEAR One Color Shuffle potion FROSTY Snow resources DREAMS 15 Clouds farming 250 coins and 15 Peach seeds HEALTHY Max Revive Crystals NEW One Color Shuffle potion UI One Material Shuffle potion GLOWING Fairy Jar resources CREEPY 30 Bats HORROR 25 Ghost Essence GHOULISH 50 Ghoul Wood SPOOKY 20 Candy Corn HARVEST Pumpkins SHUFFLE Material Shuffle potion SPARKLE Ice Crystals HEALING 50 Crystal Treats SPECIAL One Color Shuffle potion Shiny 50 Golden Apples TASTY 50 Pumpkins SolarSolstice 5,000 coins SunnyDay One Lava preset potion SunGod One Golden Bear Plushie Milomissions 20 Bananas Questmaster 2,500 coins NewL0bby One Color Order potion 20k2020 2,500 coins Bunny 50 Bunnies HappyEaster One Easter preset potion Egghunt 100 Chocolate Eggs b0nd One Color Shuffle potion Toxic 1,000 coins Wasp 10 Toxic Waste Wastel4nd One Radioactive preset potion toxicworld 1,000 coins happybdayery Freebies Val2020 500 coins DAValentines One Heart preset potion HappyValentines 75 Heart Treat

How to redeem Active Dragon Adventures codes

Dragon Adventures menu screen (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem Dragon Adventures codes by following these steps:

Run Dragon Adventures through the Roblox Player app.

If you are a new player, complete the tutorial.

After completing the tutorial, click on the Menu option in the bottom-right corner.

Click on the Gift Codes button to access the code box.

Input the desired code into the code box.

Press Enter to claim your rewards.

Note that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which is why pasting them into the code box is a smooth, error-free option. Entering a code manually may result in typographical errors.

Dragon Adventures codes and their importance

Dragon Adventures menu icon (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Codes for Dragon Adventures can help you obtain resources easily, cutting down on the time or Robux spent to get them. These resources are indispensable for any player, aiding them during battle and for hatching baby dragons. Items like potions can also alter aspects of your chosen dragon, such as color, age, element, and gender.

Dragon Adventures code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid code error in Dragon Adventures (Image via Roblox)

Entering an invalid code will return a ‘Code has expired’ message. At the moment, players have yet to report server issues that may prevent codes from working. If an error persists during the redemption process, consider restarting the game and redeeming the code again.

Where to find new Dragon Adventures codes

New Dragon Adventures codes are shared through the official Sonar Games X (formerly Twitter) handle. You can also bookmark this page, as we will continue to update it the moment new codes are released.

FAQs

Which code offers a preset potion in Dragon Adventures?

Several codes provide a preset potion in Dragon Adventures. Examples include AESUBREALM and JUSTYBLOX for one Sub Realm preset potion and one JustyBlox preset potion, respectively.

Do codes for Dragon Adventures offer Robux?

None of the active codes for Dragon Adventures offer Robux.

How often are new codes for Dragon Adventures released?

New codes for Dragon Adventures are released during holidays, major in-game updates, and title milestones.

