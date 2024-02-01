Dragon Adventures Codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Dragon Adventures codes

  • home icon
Dragon Adventures codes
Redeeming Dragon Adventures codes for rewards is a great way to get started on an adventure with your pet dragons. They provide potions, seeds, and unique items, making them nifty assets for your journey. Use these items to help your dragons reach their fullest potential, battle enemies, and obtain great rewards.

These codes are fairly easy to redeem, with tutorial completion being the only prerequisite. Once you complete the tutorial, you can receive rewards for free. This article lists all the active and inactive codes for Dragon Adventures, along with a guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest codes for Roblox games every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Dragon Adventures codes

Here’s a list of the Dragon Adventure codes confirmed to work as of February 2, 2024. Redeem them quickly, as they may become inactive soon.

Active Dragon Adventures codes

Code

Rewards

2MILLIONFAVOURITES

One favorites theme potion and 1 million theme potion

JUSTYBLOX

One JustyBlox preset potion

AESUBREALM

One Sub Realm preset potion

FLUFFY

One FluffyTSG preset potion

GALIFRAN

One Galifran preset potion

SHAMEWING

One Shamewing preset potion

Inactive Dragon Adventures codes

Inactive Dragon Adventures codes

Code

Rewards

THANKS

Freebies

FALL

Amber

HALLOWEEN

Pumpkin seeds

MILLION

Three Color Shuffle potions

MONEY

Three Color Shuffle potions

MAPLE

One Color Shuffle potion

HEARTS

Dragon Revival Hearts

HEALTH

Healing potions

YUMMY

Strawberries

MAGIC

Fairy Jars

SUNSHINE

Color Shuffle potions

DRAGONSCALE

Dragonscale bandages

SUMMERTIME

Grapes

SWEET

Honeycombs

STRIPES

Material Shuffle potions

SUMMER

Dragon Breath healing potions

GLOWING

Glowing mushrooms

BERRIES

Juniper berries

RAINBOW

One Material Shuffle potion

FANTASY

Fairy Jars

PEACHY

Peach seeds

REVIVE

Revival Hearts

PHOENIX

One Color Shuffle potion

FLUFFY

One FluffyTSG preset potion

SPACE

50 Meteor Shards

CELESTIAL

50 Meteor Shards

CARROT

50 carrot cakes

SKYRIX

Carrot cake

GEMSTONE

Gemstone healing potions

LEPRECHAUN

Material Shuffle potions

PLANTS

Pumpkin seeds

WELLNESS

Dragon Breath healing potions

HOLO

Holo Manta Rays

MIX

One Material Shuffle potion

HEALTHY

Crystal Treats

DELICIOUS

Peach seeds

VIBRANT

One Color Shuffle potion

BRIGHT

15 Glowing Mushrooms

REVIVE

One Max Revive Crystal

GROW

Nine onion seeds

HAPPYNEWYEAR

One Color Shuffle potion

FROSTY

Snow resources

DREAMS

15 Clouds

farming

250 coins and 15 Peach seeds

HEALTHY

Max Revive Crystals

NEW

One Color Shuffle potion

UI

One Material Shuffle potion

GLOWING

Fairy Jar resources

CREEPY

30 Bats

HORROR

25 Ghost Essence

GHOULISH

50 Ghoul Wood

SPOOKY

20 Candy Corn

HARVEST

Pumpkins

SHUFFLE

Material Shuffle potion

SPARKLE

Ice Crystals

HEALING

50 Crystal Treats

SPECIAL

One Color Shuffle potion

Shiny

50 Golden Apples

TASTY

50 Pumpkins

SolarSolstice

5,000 coins

SunnyDay

One Lava preset potion

SunGod

One Golden Bear Plushie

Milomissions

20 Bananas

Questmaster

2,500 coins

NewL0bby

One Color Order potion

20k2020

2,500 coins

Bunny

50 Bunnies

HappyEaster

One Easter preset potion

Egghunt

100 Chocolate Eggs

b0nd

One Color Shuffle potion

Toxic

1,000 coins

Wasp

10 Toxic Waste

Wastel4nd

One Radioactive preset potion

toxicworld

1,000 coins

happybdayery

Freebies

Val2020

500 coins

DAValentines

One Heart preset potion

HappyValentines

75 Heart Treat

How to redeem Active Dragon Adventures codes

You can redeem Dragon Adventures codes by following these steps:

  • Run Dragon Adventures through the Roblox Player app.
  • If you are a new player, complete the tutorial.
  • After completing the tutorial, click on the Menu option in the bottom-right corner.
  • Click on the Gift Codes button to access the code box.
  • Input the desired code into the code box.
  • Press Enter to claim your rewards.

Note that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which is why pasting them into the code box is a smooth, error-free option. Entering a code manually may result in typographical errors.

Dragon Adventures codes and their importance

Codes for Dragon Adventures can help you obtain resources easily, cutting down on the time or Robux spent to get them. These resources are indispensable for any player, aiding them during battle and for hatching baby dragons. Items like potions can also alter aspects of your chosen dragon, such as color, age, element, and gender.

Dragon Adventures code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Entering an invalid code will return a ‘Code has expired’ message. At the moment, players have yet to report server issues that may prevent codes from working. If an error persists during the redemption process, consider restarting the game and redeeming the code again.

FAQs

Which code offers a preset potion in Dragon Adventures?

Several codes provide a preset potion in Dragon Adventures. Examples include AESUBREALM and JUSTYBLOX for one Sub Realm preset potion and one JustyBlox preset potion, respectively.

Do codes for Dragon Adventures offer Robux?

None of the active codes for Dragon Adventures offer Robux.

How often are new codes for Dragon Adventures released?

New codes for Dragon Adventures are released during holidays, major in-game updates, and title milestones.

