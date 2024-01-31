Project Mugetsu Codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Project Mugetsu codes

  • home icon
Project Mugetsu latest codes
Check out the latest codes for Project Mugetsu (Image via Roblox)

Project Mugetsu codes provide free Orbs, Boosts, Spins, and much more in this Roblox game. Spins can be used to spin for different races; some also provide Shikai and Resurrections. Boosts can be used to provide the much-needed boost to the Gold, Mastery, and XP stats and level up in the most efficient way possible.

Players can also earn all the abovementioned resources by defeating NPCs along with other players and unlocking treasure chests, but these codes provide additional resources to help them on their Bleach-themed adventures for free, making them significantly useful for new players looking to dive into Project Mugetsu.

Roblox Project Mugetsu codes

Unfortunately, there aren't any active codes for Roblox Project Mugetsu that have been confirmed to be valid and working as of January 31, 2024. Nevertheless, players shouldn't be disheartened as developers may release a new code soon with the next update. If a new code surfaces, we'll update this list accordingly.

Inactive Project Mugetsu codes

Unluckily, several old codes have expired over the past updates. If players try to enter and redeem them now, an error message will be displayed on their computer screens. Robloxians can also bookmark this article to avoid missing out on newer codes for Project Mugetsu when they're released.

140KLIKESBOOSTSRedeem for 1 hour 30 minutes boosts on 2x on Gold/EXP/Mastery
140KLIKESORBSRedeem for 15 Orbs
140KLIKESREROLLRedeem for an Ability Reroll
140KLIKESSPINSRedeem for 115 Spins
135KLIKESBOOSTSRedeem for 1 Hour Boosts on 2x on Gold / EXP / Mastery
135KLIKESORBSRedeem for 8 Orbs (lvl 50)
135KLIKESREROLLRedeem for Ability Reroll
135KLIKESSPINSRedeem for 125 Spins
130KLIKESBOOSTSRedeem for 1 Hour Boosts on 2x on Gold / EXP / Mastery
130KLIKESORBSRedeem for 3 Orbs (lvl 50)
130KLIKESREROLLRedeem for Ability Reroll
130KLIKESSPINSRedeem for 85 Spins
PANTERARedeem for an Ability Reroll
125KLIKESBOOSTSRedeem for 1 hour Boost on 2x Gold/EXP/Mastery
125KLIKESORBSRedeem for 3 Orbs (lvl 50+ only)
125KLIKESREROLLRedeem for Ability Reroll
125KLIKESSPINSRedeem for 85 Spins
SORRYFORSOMANYRedeem for 3 orbs, 185 spins, and Mastery Boost
ULQRESRedeem for Ability Reroll
ULQORBRedeem for 1 Leg Orb (lvl 30+ only)
EXCALIBURRedeem for 75 spins and 2x All Boosts
120KLIKESREROLLRedeem for Ability Reroll
120KLIKESBOOSTSRedeem for Mastery / Gold / Exp Boost
120KLIKESORBSRedeem for 3 Orbs (Need to be Level 30+)
120KLIKESSPINSRedeem for 85 Spins
JUICYRETURNRedeem for 100 Spins and a Master Boost
SUPRISEORBSRedeem for 5 Leg Orbs
MAYBEANORBFIXRedeem for 3 Legendary Orbs
MOREBUGFIXESRedeem for an Ability Reroll
ANOTHERSHUTDOWNSORRYRedeem for All Mastery Boosts and 85 Spins
SORRYFORWANDENRedeem for 75 Spins
BUGFIXESREROLLRedeem for Ability Reroll
MOREORBSRedeem for 1 Leg Orb
110KLIKESRedeem for 100 Spins
ABILITYREROLLOCKEDINRedeem for an Ability Reroll
ABILITYREROLLRedeem for a Reroll
SORRY4BUGSRedeem for 75 spins
SCHRIFTS/QUINCY/SORRYFORTHEWAITRedeem for an Ability Reroll
NEWCLANSRedeem for 150 Rerolls
UPDATE1RACERESETRedeem for a Race Reset
UPDATE1Redeem for an Orb and Cash
GAMEMODESRedeem for 2x exp and Cash for 1 hour
BANKAISRedeem for 2x Mastery for 1 hour
MothersDayLegendaryOrbndGoldRedeem for 2 Legendary Orbs and 75k Gold (Must be Level 50+)
MothersDaySpinsRedeem for 65 Spins on every slot
MothersDayMasteryRedeem for 1-hour mastery on all mastery
OneMonthLegendaryOrbRedeem for 3 Legendary Orbs (Must be Level 45+)
OneMonthLegendarySPINSRedeem for 45 Spins of each
OneMonthREROLLAbilityRedeem for Reroll Ability
OneMonthResetRaceRedeem for a Race Reset
FINALLY100KLIKES
Redeem for 1 Legendary Orb ,45k Gold, 50 Spins, and all 2x Boosts for 1 hour (Must be Level 50+)
28MVISITSRedeem for a Reroll Ability
UPDATESOONRedeem for a Reroll Ability
95KLIKESRedeem for an Ability Reroll (Must be in new servers)
90KLIKESRedeem for an Ability Reroll (Must be in new servers)
85KLIKESRedeem for 65 Spins (Must be in new servers)
160KFAVORITESRedeem for 15k Gold (Level 30+, must be in new servers)
EIDMUBARAK
Redeem for 1 Hour Mastery Boost, Gold Boost, EXP Boost, 1 Legendary Orb, 35 Spins, and 10K Gold (10K Gold only for Level 30+)
80KLIKESRedeem for an Ability Reroll
THANKSFOR200KMEMBERSRedeem for an Ability Reroll
HERESTHESPINSRedeem for 85 Spins
SORRY4DASHUTDOWNRedeem for an Ability Reroll
70KLIKESRedeem for 85 Spins
EASTERUPDATERedeem for a Race Reset
FIRSTWEEKISOVERRedeem for one hour of 2x Mastery
60KLIKESRedeem for 30 Spins
HERESABILITYREROLLONERedeem for an Ability Reroll
HERESABILITYREROLLTWORedeem for an Ability Reroll
HERESABILITYREROLLTHREERedeem for an Ability Reroll
HERESABILITYREROLLFOURRedeem for an Ability Reroll
HERESABILITYREROLLFIVERedeem for an Ability Reroll
SORRYFORPINGSRedeem for 75 Spins
SOULSOCIETYISBACKRedeem for an Ability Reroll
10MVISITSRedeem for 50 Spins
EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN2Redeem for an Ability Reroll
50KLIKESRedeem 35 spins 10k Gold
40KLIKESRedeem for 15 spins on select slot and ability rerolls
SHUTDOWNABILITYREROLLRedeem for Shikai/Res Reroll
EXCUSETHESHUTDOWNRedeem for 30-minute EXP boost, 30-minute Mastery boost, 30 spins
35KLIKESRedeem for 50 spins on one slot
SORRYITSEXPENSIVERedeem for 2x gold for 2 hours
ABILITYREROLLONERedeem for a reroll
ABILITYREROLLTWORedeem for a reroll
ABILITYREROLLTHREERedeem for a reroll
ABILITYREROLLFOURRedeem for a reroll
RESETRACERedeem for a free reset
20KLIKESRedeem for Reset Shikai (Use only if you became Soul Reaper)
15KLIKESRedeem for 30 Minute Mastery Boost
10KLIKESRedeem for 30 Minute Mastery Boost
100KMEMBERSRedeem for Reset Resurrección (Use only if you became Hollow)
SHUTDOWNSPINSRedeem for 25 Spins
EXPLOITFIXESRedeem for 15 spins in each slot with 2x exp
RELEASERedeem for 15 spins in each slot with 2x exp
SORRYFORSHUTDOWNRedeem for 30m 2x mastery, 30m 2x exp, and 30 spins on each slot

How to redeem Project Mugetsu codes

You can redeem the codes in Project Mugetsu by following these steps:

  • Launch Project Mugetsu and ensure that you're connected to the server.
  • Upon joining the game, press the Menu Button to open the Main Menu.
  • Now, copy and paste a working code from the list into the Insert Code text box.
  • Press the red-colored Redeem Code Button on your keyboard to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

What are Project Mugetsu codes and their importance?

As mentioned, promo codes in Project Mugetsu offer free Spins, XP/Gold/Mastery Boosts, Rerolls, and Orbs, which can be very useful for newcomers. Spins can be used to acquire various races in this Bleach-inspired masterpiece, from different fighting styles to abilities taken straight out of the anime and brought into the world of Roblox Project Mugetsu.

Even though all the abovementioned resources can be earned in the game via taking out enemies or completing quests, these codes make the process much easier and smoother.

Project Mugetsu code troubleshooting [How to fix]

As of now, there are no known server bugs linked to codes in Project Mugetsu. However, if you enter an incorrect code, you may see an "Invalid or Expired Code" message. So, before redeeming the codes, double-check them, particularly if you manually enter them. To prevent encountering this error, you can copy the codes from the list provided above and paste them directly.

Where to find more recent Project Mugetsu codes

To get wind of the latest news and events happening inside the Roblox Metaverse, Robloxians can bookmark our Roblox News Hub, as it will be updated whenever fresh codes are released. You can also follow the developer's X handle, the game's official YouTube channel, and their Roblox group.

FAQs on Project Mugetsu codes

What are the latest Project Mugetsu codes?

There are no active codes in Project Mugetsu as of now. If a newer code is released, this article will be updated promptly.

Are Project Mugetsu codes useful?

Yes, all codes for Project Mugetsu are beneficial. By redeeming them in the game, you can avoid spending real money in the form of Robux and acquire Orbs, Rerolls, Spins, and Boosts for free.

