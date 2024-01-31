Project Mugetsu Codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Project Mugetsu codes

Project Mugetsu codes provide free Orbs, Boosts, Spins, and much more in this Roblox game. Spins can be used to spin for different races; some also provide Shikai and Resurrections. Boosts can be used to provide the much-needed boost to the Gold, Mastery, and XP stats and level up in the most efficient way possible.

Players can also earn all the abovementioned resources by defeating NPCs along with other players and unlocking treasure chests, but these codes provide additional resources to help them on their Bleach-themed adventures for free, making them significantly useful for new players looking to dive into Project Mugetsu.

Roblox Project Mugetsu codes

Gameplay cover for Project Mugetsu (Image via Roblox)

Unfortunately, there aren't any active codes for Roblox Project Mugetsu that have been confirmed to be valid and working as of January 31, 2024. Nevertheless, players shouldn't be disheartened as developers may release a new code soon with the next update. If a new code surfaces, we'll update this list accordingly.

Inactive Project Mugetsu codes

Unluckily, several old codes have expired over the past updates. If players try to enter and redeem them now, an error message will be displayed on their computer screens. Robloxians can also bookmark this article to avoid missing out on newer codes for Project Mugetsu when they're released.

140KLIKESBOOSTS Redeem for 1 hour 30 minutes boosts on 2x on Gold/EXP/Mastery 140KLIKESORBS Redeem for 15 Orbs 140KLIKESREROLL Redeem for an Ability Reroll 140KLIKESSPINS Redeem for 115 Spins 135KLIKESBOOSTS Redeem for 1 Hour Boosts on 2x on Gold / EXP / Mastery 135KLIKESORBS Redeem for 8 Orbs (lvl 50) 135KLIKESREROLL Redeem for Ability Reroll 135KLIKESSPINS Redeem for 125 Spins 130KLIKESBOOSTS Redeem for 1 Hour Boosts on 2x on Gold / EXP / Mastery 130KLIKESORBS Redeem for 3 Orbs (lvl 50) 130KLIKESREROLL Redeem for Ability Reroll 130KLIKESSPINS Redeem for 85 Spins PANTERA Redeem for an Ability Reroll 125KLIKESBOOSTS Redeem for 1 hour Boost on 2x Gold/EXP/Mastery 125KLIKESORBS Redeem for 3 Orbs (lvl 50+ only) 125KLIKESREROLL Redeem for Ability Reroll 125KLIKESSPINS Redeem for 85 Spins SORRYFORSOMANY Redeem for 3 orbs, 185 spins, and Mastery Boost ULQRES Redeem for Ability Reroll ULQORB Redeem for 1 Leg Orb (lvl 30+ only) EXCALIBUR Redeem for 75 spins and 2x All Boosts 120KLIKESREROLL Redeem for Ability Reroll 120KLIKESBOOSTS Redeem for Mastery / Gold / Exp Boost 120KLIKESORBS Redeem for 3 Orbs (Need to be Level 30+) 120KLIKESSPINS Redeem for 85 Spins JUICYRETURN Redeem for 100 Spins and a Master Boost SUPRISEORBS Redeem for 5 Leg Orbs MAYBEANORBFIX Redeem for 3 Legendary Orbs MOREBUGFIXES Redeem for an Ability Reroll ANOTHERSHUTDOWNSORRY Redeem for All Mastery Boosts and 85 Spins SORRYFORWANDEN Redeem for 75 Spins BUGFIXESREROLL Redeem for Ability Reroll MOREORBS Redeem for 1 Leg Orb 110KLIKES Redeem for 100 Spins ABILITYREROLLOCKEDIN Redeem for an Ability Reroll ABILITYREROLL Redeem for a Reroll SORRY4BUGS Redeem for 75 spins SCHRIFTS/QUINCY/SORRYFORTHEWAIT Redeem for an Ability Reroll NEWCLANS Redeem for 150 Rerolls UPDATE1RACERESET Redeem for a Race Reset UPDATE1 Redeem for an Orb and Cash GAMEMODES Redeem for 2x exp and Cash for 1 hour BANKAIS Redeem for 2x Mastery for 1 hour MothersDayLegendaryOrbndGold Redeem for 2 Legendary Orbs and 75k Gold (Must be Level 50+) MothersDaySpins Redeem for 65 Spins on every slot MothersDayMastery Redeem for 1-hour mastery on all mastery OneMonthLegendaryOrb Redeem for 3 Legendary Orbs (Must be Level 45+) OneMonthLegendarySPINS Redeem for 45 Spins of each OneMonthREROLLAbility Redeem for Reroll Ability OneMonthResetRace Redeem for a Race Reset FINALLY100KLIKES Redeem for 1 Legendary Orb ,45k Gold, 50 Spins, and all 2x Boosts for 1 hour (Must be Level 50+) 28MVISITS Redeem for a Reroll Ability UPDATESOON Redeem for a Reroll Ability 95KLIKES Redeem for an Ability Reroll (Must be in new servers) 90KLIKES Redeem for an Ability Reroll (Must be in new servers) 85KLIKES Redeem for 65 Spins (Must be in new servers) 160KFAVORITES Redeem for 15k Gold (Level 30+, must be in new servers) EIDMUBARAK Redeem for 1 Hour Mastery Boost, Gold Boost, EXP Boost, 1 Legendary Orb, 35 Spins, and 10K Gold (10K Gold only for Level 30+) 80KLIKES Redeem for an Ability Reroll THANKSFOR200KMEMBERS Redeem for an Ability Reroll HERESTHESPINS Redeem for 85 Spins SORRY4DASHUTDOWN Redeem for an Ability Reroll 70KLIKES Redeem for 85 Spins EASTERUPDATE Redeem for a Race Reset FIRSTWEEKISOVER Redeem for one hour of 2x Mastery 60KLIKES Redeem for 30 Spins HERESABILITYREROLLONE Redeem for an Ability Reroll HERESABILITYREROLLTWO Redeem for an Ability Reroll HERESABILITYREROLLTHREE Redeem for an Ability Reroll HERESABILITYREROLLFOUR Redeem for an Ability Reroll HERESABILITYREROLLFIVE Redeem for an Ability Reroll SORRYFORPINGS Redeem for 75 Spins SOULSOCIETYISBACK Redeem for an Ability Reroll 10MVISITS Redeem for 50 Spins EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN2 Redeem for an Ability Reroll 50KLIKES Redeem 35 spins 10k Gold 40KLIKES Redeem for 15 spins on select slot and ability rerolls SHUTDOWNABILITYREROLL Redeem for Shikai/Res Reroll EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN Redeem for 30-minute EXP boost, 30-minute Mastery boost, 30 spins 35KLIKES Redeem for 50 spins on one slot SORRYITSEXPENSIVE Redeem for 2x gold for 2 hours ABILITYREROLLONE Redeem for a reroll ABILITYREROLLTWO Redeem for a reroll ABILITYREROLLTHREE Redeem for a reroll ABILITYREROLLFOUR Redeem for a reroll RESETRACE Redeem for a free reset 20KLIKES Redeem for Reset Shikai (Use only if you became Soul Reaper) 15KLIKES Redeem for 30 Minute Mastery Boost 10KLIKES Redeem for 30 Minute Mastery Boost 100KMEMBERS Redeem for Reset Resurrección (Use only if you became Hollow) SHUTDOWNSPINS Redeem for 25 Spins EXPLOITFIXES Redeem for 15 spins in each slot with 2x exp RELEASE Redeem for 15 spins in each slot with 2x exp SORRYFORSHUTDOWN Redeem for 30m 2x mastery, 30m 2x exp, and 30 spins on each slot

How to redeem Project Mugetsu codes

Gameplay cover for Project Mugetsu (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem the codes in Project Mugetsu by following these steps:

Launch Project Mugetsu and ensure that you're connected to the server.

Upon joining the game, press the Menu Button to open the Main Menu.

Now, copy and paste a working code from the list into the Insert Code text box.

Press the red-colored Redeem Code Button on your keyboard to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

What are Project Mugetsu codes and their importance?

As mentioned, promo codes in Project Mugetsu offer free Spins, XP/Gold/Mastery Boosts, Rerolls, and Orbs, which can be very useful for newcomers. Spins can be used to acquire various races in this Bleach-inspired masterpiece, from different fighting styles to abilities taken straight out of the anime and brought into the world of Roblox Project Mugetsu.

Even though all the abovementioned resources can be earned in the game via taking out enemies or completing quests, these codes make the process much easier and smoother.

Project Mugetsu code troubleshooting [How to fix]

As of now, there are no known server bugs linked to codes in Project Mugetsu. However, if you enter an incorrect code, you may see an "Invalid or Expired Code" message. So, before redeeming the codes, double-check them, particularly if you manually enter them. To prevent encountering this error, you can copy the codes from the list provided above and paste them directly.

Where to find more recent Project Mugetsu codes

Gameplay cover for Project Mugetsu (Image via Roblox)

To get wind of the latest news and events happening inside the Roblox Metaverse, Robloxians can bookmark our Roblox News Hub, as it will be updated whenever fresh codes are released. You can also follow the developer's X handle, the game's official YouTube channel, and their Roblox group.

FAQs on Project Mugetsu codes

What are the latest Project Mugetsu codes?

There are no active codes in Project Mugetsu as of now. If a newer code is released, this article will be updated promptly.

Are Project Mugetsu codes useful?

Yes, all codes for Project Mugetsu are beneficial. By redeeming them in the game, you can avoid spending real money in the form of Robux and acquire Orbs, Rerolls, Spins, and Boosts for free.

