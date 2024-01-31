Project Mugetsu Codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Project Mugetsu codes

Project Mugetsu codes provide free Orbs, Boosts, Spins, and much more in this Roblox game. Spins can be used to spin for different races; some also provide Shikai and Resurrections. Boosts can be used to provide the much-needed boost to the Gold, Mastery, and XP stats and level up in the most efficient way possible.
Players can also earn all the abovementioned resources by defeating NPCs along with other players and unlocking treasure chests, but these codes provide additional resources to help them on their Bleach-themed adventures for free, making them significantly useful for new players looking to dive into Project Mugetsu.
Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.
Roblox Project Mugetsu codes
Unfortunately, there aren't any active codes for Roblox Project Mugetsu that have been confirmed to be valid and working as of January 31, 2024. Nevertheless, players shouldn't be disheartened as developers may release a new code soon with the next update. If a new code surfaces, we'll update this list accordingly.
Inactive Project Mugetsu codes
Unluckily, several old codes have expired over the past updates. If players try to enter and redeem them now, an error message will be displayed on their computer screens. Robloxians can also bookmark this article to avoid missing out on newer codes for Project Mugetsu when they're released.
140KLIKESBOOSTS
Redeem for 1 hour 30 minutes boosts on 2x on Gold/EXP/Mastery
140KLIKESORBS
Redeem for 15 Orbs
140KLIKESREROLL
Redeem for an Ability Reroll
140KLIKESSPINS
Redeem for 115 Spins
135KLIKESBOOSTS
Redeem for 1 Hour Boosts on 2x on Gold / EXP / Mastery
135KLIKESORBS
Redeem for 8 Orbs (lvl 50)
135KLIKESREROLL
Redeem for Ability Reroll
135KLIKESSPINS
Redeem for 125 Spins
130KLIKESBOOSTS
Redeem for 1 Hour Boosts on 2x on Gold / EXP / Mastery
130KLIKESORBS
Redeem for 3 Orbs (lvl 50)
130KLIKESREROLL
Redeem for Ability Reroll
130KLIKESSPINS
Redeem for 85 Spins
PANTERA
Redeem for an Ability Reroll
125KLIKESBOOSTS
Redeem for 1 hour Boost on 2x Gold/EXP/Mastery
125KLIKESORBS
Redeem for 3 Orbs (lvl 50+ only)
125KLIKESREROLL
Redeem for Ability Reroll
125KLIKESSPINS
Redeem for 85 Spins
SORRYFORSOMANY
Redeem for 3 orbs, 185 spins, and Mastery Boost
ULQRES
Redeem for Ability Reroll
ULQORB
Redeem for 1 Leg Orb (lvl 30+ only)
EXCALIBUR
Redeem for 75 spins and 2x All Boosts
120KLIKESREROLL
Redeem for Ability Reroll
120KLIKESBOOSTS
Redeem for Mastery / Gold / Exp Boost
120KLIKESORBS
Redeem for 3 Orbs (Need to be Level 30+)
120KLIKESSPINS
Redeem for 85 Spins
JUICYRETURN
Redeem for 100 Spins and a Master Boost
SUPRISEORBS
Redeem for 5 Leg Orbs
MAYBEANORBFIX
Redeem for 3 Legendary Orbs
MOREBUGFIXES
Redeem for an Ability Reroll
ANOTHERSHUTDOWNSORRY
Redeem for All Mastery Boosts and 85 Spins
SORRYFORWANDEN
Redeem for 75 Spins
BUGFIXESREROLL
Redeem for Ability Reroll
MOREORBS
Redeem for 1 Leg Orb
110KLIKES
Redeem for 100 Spins
ABILITYREROLLOCKEDIN
Redeem for an Ability Reroll
ABILITYREROLL
Redeem for a Reroll
SORRY4BUGS
Redeem for 75 spins
SCHRIFTS/QUINCY/SORRYFORTHEWAIT
Redeem for an Ability Reroll
NEWCLANS
Redeem for 150 Rerolls
UPDATE1RACERESET
Redeem for a Race Reset
UPDATE1
Redeem for an Orb and Cash
GAMEMODES
Redeem for 2x exp and Cash for 1 hour
BANKAIS
Redeem for 2x Mastery for 1 hour
MothersDayLegendaryOrbndGold
Redeem for 2 Legendary Orbs and 75k Gold (Must be Level 50+)
MothersDaySpins
Redeem for 65 Spins on every slot
MothersDayMastery
Redeem for 1-hour mastery on all mastery
OneMonthLegendaryOrb
Redeem for 3 Legendary Orbs (Must be Level 45+)
OneMonthLegendarySPINS
Redeem for 45 Spins of each
OneMonthREROLLAbility
Redeem for Reroll Ability
OneMonthResetRace
Redeem for a Race Reset
FINALLY100KLIKES
Redeem for 1 Legendary Orb ,45k Gold, 50 Spins, and all 2x Boosts for 1 hour (Must be Level 50+)
28MVISITS
Redeem for a Reroll Ability
UPDATESOON
Redeem for a Reroll Ability
95KLIKES
Redeem for an Ability Reroll (Must be in new servers)
90KLIKES
Redeem for an Ability Reroll (Must be in new servers)
85KLIKES
Redeem for 65 Spins (Must be in new servers)
160KFAVORITES
Redeem for 15k Gold (Level 30+, must be in new servers)
EIDMUBARAK
Redeem for 1 Hour Mastery Boost, Gold Boost, EXP Boost, 1 Legendary Orb, 35 Spins, and 10K Gold (10K Gold only for Level 30+)
80KLIKES
Redeem for an Ability Reroll
THANKSFOR200KMEMBERS
Redeem for an Ability Reroll
HERESTHESPINS
Redeem for 85 Spins
SORRY4DASHUTDOWN
Redeem for an Ability Reroll
70KLIKES
Redeem for 85 Spins
EASTERUPDATE
Redeem for a Race Reset
FIRSTWEEKISOVER
Redeem for one hour of 2x Mastery
60KLIKES
Redeem for 30 Spins
HERESABILITYREROLLONE
Redeem for an Ability Reroll
HERESABILITYREROLLTWO
Redeem for an Ability Reroll
HERESABILITYREROLLTHREE
Redeem for an Ability Reroll
HERESABILITYREROLLFOUR
Redeem for an Ability Reroll
HERESABILITYREROLLFIVE
Redeem for an Ability Reroll
SORRYFORPINGS
Redeem for 75 Spins
SOULSOCIETYISBACK
Redeem for an Ability Reroll
10MVISITS
Redeem for 50 Spins
EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN2
Redeem for an Ability Reroll
50KLIKES
Redeem 35 spins 10k Gold
40KLIKES
Redeem for 15 spins on select slot and ability rerolls
SHUTDOWNABILITYREROLL
Redeem for Shikai/Res Reroll
EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN
Redeem for 30-minute EXP boost, 30-minute Mastery boost, 30 spins
35KLIKES
Redeem for 50 spins on one slot
SORRYITSEXPENSIVE
Redeem for 2x gold for 2 hours
ABILITYREROLLONE
Redeem for a reroll
ABILITYREROLLTWO
Redeem for a reroll
ABILITYREROLLTHREE
Redeem for a reroll
ABILITYREROLLFOUR
Redeem for a reroll
RESETRACE
Redeem for a free reset
20KLIKES
Redeem for Reset Shikai (Use only if you became Soul Reaper)
15KLIKES
Redeem for 30 Minute Mastery Boost
10KLIKES
Redeem for 30 Minute Mastery Boost
100KMEMBERS
Redeem for Reset Resurrección (Use only if you became Hollow)
SHUTDOWNSPINS
Redeem for 25 Spins
EXPLOITFIXES
Redeem for 15 spins in each slot with 2x exp
RELEASE
Redeem for 15 spins in each slot with 2x exp
SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
Redeem for 30m 2x mastery, 30m 2x exp, and 30 spins on each slot
How to redeem Project Mugetsu codes
You can redeem the codes in Project Mugetsu by following these steps:
Launch Project Mugetsu and ensure that you're connected to the server.
Upon joining the game, press the Menu Button to open the Main Menu.
Now, copy and paste a working code from the list into the Insert Code text box.
Press the red-colored Redeem Code Button on your keyboard to activate the code and claim the free rewards.
What are Project Mugetsu codes and their importance?
As mentioned, promo codes in Project Mugetsu offer free Spins, XP/Gold/Mastery Boosts, Rerolls, and Orbs, which can be very useful for newcomers. Spins can be used to acquire various races in this Bleach-inspired masterpiece, from different fighting styles to abilities taken straight out of the anime and brought into the world of Roblox Project Mugetsu.
Even though all the abovementioned resources can be earned in the game via taking out enemies or completing quests, these codes make the process much easier and smoother.
Project Mugetsu code troubleshooting [How to fix]
As of now, there are no known server bugs linked to codes in Project Mugetsu. However, if you enter an incorrect code, you may see an "Invalid or Expired Code" message. So, before redeeming the codes, double-check them, particularly if you manually enter them. To prevent encountering this error, you can copy the codes from the list provided above and paste them directly.
Where to find more recent Project Mugetsu codes
To get wind of the latest news and events happening inside the Roblox Metaverse, Robloxians can bookmark our Roblox News Hub, as it will be updated whenever fresh codes are released. You can also follow the developer's X handle, the game's official YouTube channel, and their Roblox group.
FAQs on Project Mugetsu codes
What are the latest Project Mugetsu codes?
There are no active codes in Project Mugetsu as of now. If a newer code is released, this article will be updated promptly.
Are Project Mugetsu codes useful?
Yes, all codes for Project Mugetsu are beneficial. By redeeming them in the game, you can avoid spending real money in the form of Robux and acquire Orbs, Rerolls, Spins, and Boosts for free.