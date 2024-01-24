Arm Wrestle Simulator codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Arm Wrestle Simulator codes

Redeeming active Arm Wrestle Simulator codes is a very beneficial approach to earning free resources and more. They also offer boosters and stats that can help you go toe-to-toe with the most formidable bosses on a variety of maps and become the best fighter arm wrestler in this title.

Instead of spending Robux in the in-game shop, you should redeem codes to obtain freebies. This article will provide the latest promo codes for Arm Wrestle Simulator and discuss their benefits. They are easy to redeem, and the process of doing so isn't time-consuming either.

Active Arm Wrestle Simulator codes

Use these codes to amass Strength (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The highlighted codes below are confirmed to be working as of January 25, 2024. Surprisingly, one of the Christmas codes in Arm Wrestle Simulator is still active. It's worth noting the following codes may be rendered inactive at any time and don't come with set expiry dates.

Active codes in Arm Wrestle Simulator Code Rewards 1MILLION Boosts (Latest) merryxmas 5% on All Stats, x10 of Each Potion, 1.5k Candy Coins rocket 5% Stats and 2x Wins for 2 hours 5kreactions +15% on all Strength Knighty 5 Wins ITSHULKTIME +15% on Strengths 500MILLION 2x Win boost for 5 hours LIKES 2x Luck and 2x Wins boosters for 5 hours 600mvisits +5% all Stats

Inactive Arm Wrestle Simulator codes

The following codes have expired over the last few in-game events and updates.

Inactive codes in Arm Wrestle Simulator Code Rewards SCARY +50% More Candy of your current total THANKSFOR400M +5% Stats and 2x Win Boosts for 5 hours CANDY 20K Candy XMASUPDATESOON Free reward SORRYAGAIN +10% of your all Stats noob Redeem for a free Spin WEDNESDAY +5% stats & 2x wins for 5 Hours 200m +5% Stats release Free Boost Greek 250 Wins pinksandcastle Redeem for a free Spin THAKSFOR400M +5% Stats and 2x Win Boosts for 5 hours BOOST +5% of your Strength Stats SORRYAGAIN +5% stat on all strengths & 2x wins for 5 Hours SEASON4 500 Season XP and a Hidden Surprise noob Free Spin release Free Boost pinksandcastle Free Spin

How to redeem Arm Wrestle Simulator codes

Arm Wrestle Simulator shop icon (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The following steps are the only way to claim free rewards through active codes in Arm Wrestle Simulator:

Launch the experience and connect to the server.

Once inside, select the Shop icon on the left side of your screen. This will make a new interface pop up.

icon on the left side of your screen. This will make a new interface pop up. From it, select Codes on the bottom right of the interface.

on the bottom right of the interface. Once the Code box is displayed, copy any code from the active list above and paste it into the Enter Code text box.

text box. Press the green-themed Verify to redeem the entered promo code.

What are Arm Wrestle Simulator codes about, and what's their importance?

Codes icon in Arm Wrestle Simulator (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The strength obtained from this title's codes is perfect for newbies, as they can easily defeat the first map's bosses and move on to the next one within a matter of minutes. Additionally, the boosters will also help individuals stack up on Bicep Power, Hand Strength, and Knuckle Strength.

Arm Wrestle Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Code box in Arm Wrestle Simulator (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

No error messages or notifications will appear if you try redeeming invalid or incorrect codes. There are no known server-related code bugs in this title either. In case you face any issues in redeeming codes, simply restart the game and re-initiate the redemption process.

Where to find new Arm Wrestle Simulator codes

The developers release new codes on their official X handles. They also occasionally appear in the game's server chat box. For an easier and more reliable method to keep up to date with fresh codes, you can keep an eye on this article's active list, as we'll update it whenever new codes are introduced.

FAQs on Arm Wrestle Simulator codes

What are the latest Arm Wrestle Simulator codes?

1MILLION is the only latest code in Arm Wrestle Simulator that offers free boosts.

What codes can be used to acquire Wins in Arm Wrestle Simulator?

Unfortunately, Knighty is the only active Win code in Arm Wrestle Simulator.

Can you get pets from codes in Arm Wrestle Simulator?

Unfortunately, promo codes in Arm Wrestle Simulator won't reward you with any pets.

