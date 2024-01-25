Yeet A Friend codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Yeet A Friend codes 

Roblox
By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Jan 25, 2024 14:37 GMT
You can redeem Yeet A Friend codes to not only claim special pets but also boosts and resources. Instead of spending Robux to purchase and use Power boosts, Energy, pets, and Spins, you can simply activate the promo codes for Yeet A Friend.

All the codes serve a different purpose and are perfect for Yeet A Friend's challenging gameplay, which is to throw your virtual friend the farthest and earn Energy. Energy codes like AtomicReward and StarShopper can be redeemed to purchase Rockets.

Scroll ahead to learn more about the active codes, their redemption procedure, and the perks you get from them.

Active Yeet A Friend codes

The active codes for Yeet A Friend featured in the table are confirmed to be valid and redeemable as of January 25, 2024. They do not have any expiration dates, so redeem them at your own pace. A new code will be released once the game hits one million likes on Roblox.

Active codes in Yeet a Friend

Code

Rewards

HALFMILLIONINSANITY

Mythic Slime Pet (Latest)

GIFTING

x5 Wheel Spins

CHRISTMAS

10k Stars

SEWER

Mythic Slime Pet

Halloween2023

Mythic Slime Pet

Aztec

X3 Wheel Spins

Mask

Mythic Slime Pet

Magic

x3 Energy Boost

Library

Mythic Slime Pet

AFK

5k Stars

Glacier

5k Stars

Enchanted

5k Stars

Teleporter

5k Stars

EASYEET

x2 Power Boost

Dimension

Boost

MoneyUpdate

Mythic Slime Pet

YeetA250k

Gems

YeetCartoon

Power Boost

NeonPet

Legendary Slime Pet

AtomicReward

Energy

FreePower

Power Boost

StarShopper

Energy

Nightmares

Power Boost

FreeStars

750 Gems

Inactive Yeet A Friend codes

The code box will bring forth error notifications if you try redeeming the inactive codes in Yeet A Friend. Additionally, fresh codes also make their debut after/before updates and special events.

Inactive codes in Yeet A Friend

Code

Rewards

ATLANTIS

Free Energy

Gifting

Free Rewards

Release

Free Energy

Rocket

Free Rewards

VERYCOOL5KPET

Free Energy

Easter

Free Rewards

Trading

Free Energy

YEET

Free Energy

ExtraLucky

Free Rewards

BiggestGlitch

Free Rewards

LittleCyborg

Free Rewards

How to redeem Yeet A Friend codes

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem all the active codes in Yeet A Friend without breaking a sweat:

  • Launch the Roblox experience and connect to the server.
  • Once you spawn, run towards your right to spot ROCKETS and CODES.
  • Walk inside the blue-themed square (in front of the Twitter logo) to open the code box UI.
  • The code box will pop up. Copy any active code from our list above and paste it in ENTER CODE text box.
  • Now, hit the green-themed Redeem button to redeem an active code in Yeet A Friend.

Note: Roblox codes are case-sensitive; therefore, if you manually enter the codes, double-check before hitting the Redeem button.

What are Yeet A Friend codes about, and what's their importance

Wheel of Luck in Yeet A Friend (Roblox||Sportskeeda)
Wheel of Luck in Yeet A Friend (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Go near the Wheel of Luck (giant wheel on the right lane) and press the interact button to open its interface. You can purchase a Spin for 49 Robux and 10 for 399 Robux, but by redeeming Spin codes in Yeet A Friend, you can get them for free. The following rewards can be obtained via the Wheel of Luck:

  • 5K Energy
  • Exclusive Pet
  • 25,000 Stars
  • 5,000 Stars
  • 2 Power Boost
  • 500 K Energy
  • Extra Spin
  • 1 Energy Boost

You can use the newly obtained Stars in Upgrades and the Stars Shop to enhance your avatar's overall efficiency. The following are the Upgrades available in Yeet A Friend:

  • Magnet Range
  • Pet Luck
  • Egg Discount
  • Power From Stars
  • Rocket Fuel

Yeet A Friend code troubleshooting [How to fix]

'THIS CODE IS INVALID' will appear on top of the code box and 'FAILED. TRY AGAIN' inside the text box when you try redeeming an incorrect code. Also, if you are not able to redeem any codes, then restart the game and begin the redemption process.

Where to find new Yeet A Friend codes?

Follow the developers' X handles to get wind of the latest codes, updates, and other in-game news. For a convenient approach, monitor our active codes list, as we'll update it with new codes whenever they are released.

FAQs on Yeet A Friend codes

What are the latest Yeet A Friend codes?

HALFMILLIONINSANITY is the only latest code in Yeet A Friend.

What to do after redeeming Energy and Star codes in Yeet A Friend?

Stars can be used to enhance your existing pets in the inventory, and Energy can be used to purchase Rockets.

Are Spin codes in Yeet A Friend worth it?

Yes, without a doubt, all the free Spins are worth it. This is because you can get your hands on a huge amount of resources and valuable pets from the Wheel of Luck.

