All Star Tower Defense codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use All Star Tower Defense codes

All Star Tower Defense codes offer vital in-game resources such as Gems, Stardust, and Gold. At times, players can also claim mounts, skins, and other accessories using these codes. They are very easy to redeem and will help you acquire the best Summons (characters) without spending Robux.

New players, after redeeming the codes, can obtain the best Summons/units in All Star Tower Defense and level up at rabbit's pace with top fighting units. Scroll ahead to learn about all the active codes and their uses the game.

Active All Star Tower Defense codes

The featured active codes in All Star Tower Defense are confirmed to be valid as of January 19, 2024. These codes do not have expiration dates and risk going inactive soon. Hence, it is highly advised to redeem them before losing out on free rewards.

Active Codes in All Star Tower Defense Code Rewards UpdateThisWeek 5000 Gems and 150 Stardust (Lvl 40+) sorry4delay 5000 Gems and 150 Stardust (Lvl 40+)

Inactive All Star Tower Defense codes

All Star Tower Defense boasts a plethora of old expired codes. The silver lining to this is that fresh codes are issued on a regular basis. The developers usually introduce new codes during the game's milestones, special events, and updates.

Inactive Codes in All Star Tower Defense Code Rewards happyholidays2 5000 Gems and 200 Stardust PreChriistmas2023 2750 Gems and 150 Stardust happyholidays1 5000 Gems and 250 Stardust 1billionvisit21drip 200 Gems, 300 Gold, and Koku Drip Skin 1bvisit1b 1,000 Gems 2bcodeswagmodeblazeit 400 Gems and Mega-Rare Kakashi 2k20merrychristmas2k20 150 Gems 2k20merrychristmas2k20 150 Gems 2milfavoriteup 150x Stardust, 10x Exp IV, and 8000 Gems 2yearanniversary 10,000 Gems, 100 Stardust, and 10 EXP IV 2yearanniversaryduo 95 Stardust, 10 EXP IV, and 5000 Gems 4partyrocking 250 Gems 4thofjulyupdate 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III 600klikes 175 Gems 700mil 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare ASTDDragonoidBakugan Dragonoid Mount ASTDDevs 500 Gems, 500 Gold, EXP IV ASTDEggOpenedFinally 100 Stardust, 2,750 Gems, and 1,000 Gold ASTDX2022 1000 Gold, 500 Gems, and an Omega-Rare ChangelogUpdate3 300 Gems Chainsmoke91 240 Stardust, 3000 Gems, and 1000 Gold SubscribeToBlamSpotOnYoutube200k TacoChita Halloween2022 Ice Queen (Hollow) Hooray50k 400 Gems Minishutdown 200 Gems NAVYXFLAME4CODE 150 Gems NAVYXFLAME80KSUBS EXP III and Gems NAVYXFLAME130KNOLEAK EXP IV and 500 Gems NAVYXFLAMEYT60K 200 gems and EXP III NewWorld2 150 Stardust NavyXFlame130kNoLeak EXP IV and 500 Gems NavyXFlameOtherCode 50x Stardust nano150k 50 Gems NavyXFlame170kYouTubeReal 100 Stardust, 1000 Gems, 1000 Gold and XP TheDrumsOfLiberation 2500 Gems, 150 Stardust TheDrumsOfLiberation2 50x Stardust UniverseReset 150 Stardust UpdateApril2021 150 Gems UpdateBelike 50 Gems UpdateJune2021 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III UpdateMay2021 150 Gems Update53021 150 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III Ultramove Ultra Capsule astd1millikes 1,250 Gems astdx2022 1000 Gold, 500 Gems, and an Omega-Rare allstarspring 450 Gems aprilfools2021 150 Gems bigbangrah 80 Gems bigtim 50 Gems biggerthanlife1 150 Gems blamsponge 240 Stardust, 3000 Gems, and 1000 Gold bokmangethings 150 Gems changesjune 450 Gems codecodeyayhooray 150 Gems codeoflight 250 Gems codeofprisma 250 Gems congratulations2kingluffy300ksubscribersonyoutube300k Mega-Rare character december2021 500 Gold, 300 Gems decemberfun2020 300 Gems diamondnowina 150 Gems diablo12 Omega Rare Pet eatlotsonthanksgiving 300 Gems, 500 Gold eastercoda21 150 Gems epicnew 50 Gems freedom 150 Gems fruitysubmore Free reward fruit 550 Gems, 500 Gold, and 2x EXP III fruit100k 300 Gems and Exp III gamebreakingvisits101 250 Gems gameon2021 500 Gems goldgemgold 650 Gold, 250 Gems halloween2022 300 Gold, 200 Gems and Pumpkin Capsule happy3yearanniversary 300 Stardust and 2750 Gems happyhalloween2021 300 Gold, 200 Gems happyholidays 89 Stardust and 2022 Gems happylatemothersday 150 Stardust, 2000 Gems happynewyear 150 Gems hchgaming 150 Gems helloworld2021 150 Gems howareyoutodaymyfriendo 175 Gems illbewatchingyou 300 Gems igot2look 250 Gems, 250 Gold incredibledayum 50 Gems isitthenewerayet 150 Gems jahajha 150 Gems january2022 300 Gold, 300 Gems july4threalupdate 2000 Gems, 150 Stardust

How to redeem All Star Tower Defense codes?

Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the active codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense:

Launch the experience and connect to the server.

Once inside, select the settings icon on the top left menu bar.

An interface will be displayed; the code box is under the Gamepasses section.

Copy any active code from our list above and paste it into "Enter code here" text box.

The entered code will automatically be redeemed, and the rewards will be credited to your account.

What are All Star Tower Defense codes and their importance?

This month, active codes in All Star Tower Defense will grant you Gems and Stardust, both of which are vital resources. Gems can be used to acquire Summons, while Stardust for Special Summons. With the best fighting units, you can easily withstand countless waves; hence, invest the free resources wisely.

All Star Tower Defense code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Code-based server issues are highly unlikely in All Star Tower Defense, thanks to its straightforward redemption system. If you enter an incorrect or inactive code, no error/invalid warnings will appear.

Instead, the entered code will remain in the text box until manually removed. If your character is under level and you try redeeming level 40 codes, the following message will appear: "Your too low level to redeem this code".

Where to find new All Star Tower Defense codes?

You can either join ASTD's Discord server or follow the official X handle to get wind of the latest news, updates, and more about the game. For an easier approach, you can simply visit our page now and then, as we'll update the active codes list whenever new codes make their debut.

FAQs on All Star Tower Defense codes

What are the latest All Star Tower Defense codes?

UpdateThisWeek is the only latest code in All Star Tower Defense.

When will the active codes in All Star Tower Defense expire?

They usually go inactive before or after any major updates, reworks, and in-game holiday/special events.

What kind of future active codes can you expect in All Star Tower Defense?

For some time now, the developers have been releasing only Gem and Stardust codes. As a result, you can anticipate a new set of the same freebies during the next update.

