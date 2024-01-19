All Star Tower Defense codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use All Star Tower Defense codes

All Star Tower Defense codes offer vital in-game resources such as Gems, Stardust, and Gold. At times, players can also claim mounts, skins, and other accessories using these codes. They are very easy to redeem and will help you acquire the best Summons (characters) without spending Robux.
New players, after redeeming the codes, can obtain the best Summons/units in All Star Tower Defense and level up at rabbit's pace with top fighting units. Scroll ahead to learn about all the active codes and their uses the game.
We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.
Active All Star Tower Defense codes
The featured active codes in All Star Tower Defense are confirmed to be valid as of January 19, 2024. These codes do not have expiration dates and risk going inactive soon. Hence, it is highly advised to redeem them before losing out on free rewards.
Inactive All Star Tower Defense codes
All Star Tower Defense boasts a plethora of old expired codes. The silver lining to this is that fresh codes are issued on a regular basis. The developers usually introduce new codes during the game's milestones, special events, and updates.
How to redeem All Star Tower Defense codes?
Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the active codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense:
- Launch the experience and connect to the server.
- Once inside, select the settings icon on the top left menu bar.
- An interface will be displayed; the code box is under the Gamepasses section.
- Copy any active code from our list above and paste it into "Enter code here" text box.
- The entered code will automatically be redeemed, and the rewards will be credited to your account.
What are All Star Tower Defense codes and their importance?
This month, active codes in All Star Tower Defense will grant you Gems and Stardust, both of which are vital resources. Gems can be used to acquire Summons, while Stardust for Special Summons. With the best fighting units, you can easily withstand countless waves; hence, invest the free resources wisely.
All Star Tower Defense code troubleshooting [How to fix]
Code-based server issues are highly unlikely in All Star Tower Defense, thanks to its straightforward redemption system. If you enter an incorrect or inactive code, no error/invalid warnings will appear.
Instead, the entered code will remain in the text box until manually removed. If your character is under level and you try redeeming level 40 codes, the following message will appear: "Your too low level to redeem this code".
Where to find new All Star Tower Defense codes?
You can either join ASTD's Discord server or follow the official X handle to get wind of the latest news, updates, and more about the game. For an easier approach, you can simply visit our page now and then, as we'll update the active codes list whenever new codes make their debut.
FAQs on All Star Tower Defense codes
What are the latest All Star Tower Defense codes?
UpdateThisWeek is the only latest code in All Star Tower Defense.
When will the active codes in All Star Tower Defense expire?
They usually go inactive before or after any major updates, reworks, and in-game holiday/special events.
What kind of future active codes can you expect in All Star Tower Defense?
For some time now, the developers have been releasing only Gem and Stardust codes. As a result, you can anticipate a new set of the same freebies during the next update.
