Roblox
  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • All Star Tower Defense codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use All Star Tower Defense codes

All Star Tower Defense codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use All Star Tower Defense codes

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Jan 19, 2024 15:01 GMT
ASTD codes cover
ASTD codes cover (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

All Star Tower Defense codes offer vital in-game resources such as Gems, Stardust, and Gold. At times, players can also claim mounts, skins, and other accessories using these codes. They are very easy to redeem and will help you acquire the best Summons (characters) without spending Robux.

New players, after redeeming the codes, can obtain the best Summons/units in All Star Tower Defense and level up at rabbit's pace with top fighting units. Scroll ahead to learn about all the active codes and their uses the game.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active All Star Tower Defense codes

Active All Star Tower Defense codes (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Active All Star Tower Defense codes (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

The featured active codes in All Star Tower Defense are confirmed to be valid as of January 19, 2024. These codes do not have expiration dates and risk going inactive soon. Hence, it is highly advised to redeem them before losing out on free rewards.

Active Codes in All Star Tower Defense

Code

Rewards

UpdateThisWeek

5000 Gems and 150 Stardust (Lvl 40+)

sorry4delay

5000 Gems and 150 Stardust (Lvl 40+)

Inactive All Star Tower Defense codes

All Star Tower Defense boasts a plethora of old expired codes. The silver lining to this is that fresh codes are issued on a regular basis. The developers usually introduce new codes during the game's milestones, special events, and updates.

Inactive Codes in All Star Tower Defense

Code

Rewards

happyholidays2

5000 Gems and 200 Stardust

PreChriistmas2023

2750 Gems and 150 Stardust

happyholidays1

5000 Gems and 250 Stardust

1billionvisit21drip

200 Gems, 300 Gold, and Koku Drip Skin

1bvisit1b

1,000 Gems

2bcodeswagmodeblazeit

400 Gems and Mega-Rare Kakashi

2k20merrychristmas2k20

150 Gems

2k20merrychristmas2k20

150 Gems

2milfavoriteup

150x Stardust, 10x Exp IV, and 8000 Gems

2yearanniversary

10,000 Gems, 100 Stardust, and 10 EXP IV

2yearanniversaryduo

95 Stardust, 10 EXP IV, and 5000 Gems

4partyrocking

250 Gems

4thofjulyupdate

250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III

600klikes

175 Gems

700mil

200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare

ASTDDragonoidBakugan

Dragonoid Mount

ASTDDevs

500 Gems, 500 Gold, EXP IV

ASTDEggOpenedFinally

100 Stardust, 2,750 Gems, and 1,000 Gold

ASTDX2022

1000 Gold, 500 Gems, and an Omega-Rare

ChangelogUpdate3

300 Gems

Chainsmoke91

240 Stardust, 3000 Gems, and 1000 Gold

SubscribeToBlamSpotOnYoutube200k

TacoChita

Halloween2022

Ice Queen (Hollow)

Hooray50k

400 Gems

Minishutdown

200 Gems

NAVYXFLAME4CODE

150 Gems

NAVYXFLAME80KSUBS

EXP III and Gems

NAVYXFLAME130KNOLEAK

EXP IV and 500 Gems

NAVYXFLAMEYT60K

200 gems and EXP III

NewWorld2

150 Stardust

NavyXFlame130kNoLeak

EXP IV and 500 Gems

NavyXFlameOtherCode

50x Stardust

nano150k50 Gems

NavyXFlame170kYouTubeReal

100 Stardust, 1000 Gems, 1000 Gold and XP

TheDrumsOfLiberation

2500 Gems, 150 Stardust

TheDrumsOfLiberation2

50x Stardust

UniverseReset

150 Stardust

UpdateApril2021

150 Gems

UpdateBelike

50 Gems

UpdateJune2021

250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III

UpdateMay2021

150 Gems

Update53021

150 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III

Ultramove

Ultra Capsule

astd1millikes

1,250 Gems

astdx2022

1000 Gold, 500 Gems, and an Omega-Rare

allstarspring

450 Gems

aprilfools2021

150 Gems

bigbangrah

80 Gems

bigtim

50 Gems

biggerthanlife1

150 Gems

blamsponge

240 Stardust, 3000 Gems, and 1000 Gold

bokmangethings

150 Gems

changesjune

450 Gems

codecodeyayhooray

150 Gems

codeoflight

250 Gems

codeofprisma

250 Gems

congratulations2kingluffy300ksubscribersonyoutube300k

Mega-Rare character

december2021

500 Gold, 300 Gems

decemberfun2020

300 Gems

diamondnowina

150 Gems

diablo12

Omega Rare Pet

eatlotsonthanksgiving

300 Gems, 500 Gold

eastercoda21

150 Gems

epicnew

50 Gems

freedom

150 Gems

fruitysubmore

Free reward

fruit

550 Gems, 500 Gold, and 2x EXP III

fruit100k

300 Gems and Exp III

gamebreakingvisits101

250 Gems

gameon2021

500 Gems

goldgemgold

650 Gold, 250 Gems

halloween2022

300 Gold, 200 Gems and Pumpkin Capsule

happy3yearanniversary

300 Stardust and 2750 Gems

happyhalloween2021

300 Gold, 200 Gems

happyholidays

89 Stardust and 2022 Gems

happylatemothersday

150 Stardust, 2000 Gems

happynewyear

150 Gems

hchgaming

150 Gems

helloworld2021

150 Gems

howareyoutodaymyfriendo

175 Gems

illbewatchingyou

300 Gems

igot2look

250 Gems, 250 Gold

incredibledayum

50 Gems

isitthenewerayet

150 Gems

jahajha

150 Gems

january2022

300 Gold, 300 Gems

july4threalupdate

2000 Gems, 150 Stardust

How to redeem All Star Tower Defense codes?

How to redeem All Star Tower Defense codes? (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
How to redeem All Star Tower Defense codes? (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the active codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense:

  • Launch the experience and connect to the server.
  • Once inside, select the settings icon on the top left menu bar.
  • An interface will be displayed; the code box is under the Gamepasses section.
  • Copy any active code from our list above and paste it into "Enter code here" text box.
  • The entered code will automatically be redeemed, and the rewards will be credited to your account.

What are All Star Tower Defense codes and their importance?

ASTD code box (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
ASTD code box (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

This month, active codes in All Star Tower Defense will grant you Gems and Stardust, both of which are vital resources. Gems can be used to acquire Summons, while Stardust for Special Summons. With the best fighting units, you can easily withstand countless waves; hence, invest the free resources wisely.

All Star Tower Defense code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Your too low level to redeem this code (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Your too low level to redeem this code (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Code-based server issues are highly unlikely in All Star Tower Defense, thanks to its straightforward redemption system. If you enter an incorrect or inactive code, no error/invalid warnings will appear.

Instead, the entered code will remain in the text box until manually removed. If your character is under level and you try redeeming level 40 codes, the following message will appear: "Your too low level to redeem this code".

Where to find new All Star Tower Defense codes?

You can either join ASTD's Discord server or follow the official X handle to get wind of the latest news, updates, and more about the game. For an easier approach, you can simply visit our page now and then, as we'll update the active codes list whenever new codes make their debut.

More Roblox Game Codes
Brookhaven RP Song CodesToilet Tower Defense Codes
Adopt Me CodesBlade Ball Codes
The Strongest Battlegrounds CodesMurder Mystery 2 Codes
Berry Avenue CodesEvade Codes
Welcome to Bloxburg CodesRoyale High Codes

FAQs on All Star Tower Defense codes

What are the latest All Star Tower Defense codes?

UpdateThisWeek is the only latest code in All Star Tower Defense.

When will the active codes in All Star Tower Defense expire?

They usually go inactive before or after any major updates, reworks, and in-game holiday/special events.

What kind of future active codes can you expect in All Star Tower Defense?

For some time now, the developers have been releasing only Gem and Stardust codes. As a result, you can anticipate a new set of the same freebies during the next update.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes

Quick Links

Edited by Jito Tenson
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...