The Intruder Codes (January 2024): Are there any active codes?

The Intruder codes, once released, will let players customize their appearance and make the game feel more personalized according to their tastes. Although The Intruder can be challenging, devs haven't released any codes for the game yet since there isn't a promo code-shaped hole that needs to be filled.

The game is centered around an intruder who is on a path to get his revenge. Upon loading, players get a disturbing phone call describing a criminal who has escaped police custody and is now on the move to try and take the protagonist out.

Players must give their all to not get discovered by the intruder. They can use sneaky tactics like hiding inside the closet, keeping a watch using the cameras, and turning off the lights.

Even though the game features an intriguing storyline, it can get repetitive after some time. This is when codes, if released, can come in handy, as players can simply redeem them and obtain some cosmetics to get the sense of personalization and being rewarded. This may even incentivize them to finish more horrifying levels in the game.

Are there any active The Intruder Codes? (January 2024)

Official gameplay cover for The Intruder. (Image via Roblox)

Unfortunately, The Intruder's developers have not yet released any codes for the game as of January 18, 2024. If they offer a newer code during a major event or with the release of a patch, this article will be updated accordingly.

Even though there aren't any codes that players can use to snag freebies right now, The Intruder has a devoted player base that continues to enjoy its storytelling and role-playing aspect.

Are there any inactive The Intruder Codes?

The game developers haven't released any codes yet, so there isn't one that could have gone inactive. Since there aren't any working The Intruder Codes right now, players can expect the ones that eventually get released to be active for much longer.

What is The Intruder all about?

Roblox The Intruder is an enthralling role-playing game inspired by classics like FNAF: Five Nights at Freddies, The Mandela Catalogue, and many other similar titles. In this first-person horror game, players must try their best to survive against an intruder who has allegedly escaped prison and is out on a bounty to take out the Robloxian role-playing as the main character.

The player must take advantage of techniques like hiding inside closets, keeping an eye on the intruder by making use of the cameras installed in the house, turning off the lights, and trying to hold out till either the phone regains signal or the awareness meter of the in-game avatar reaches maximum. It is only after that an in-game level is considered complete and the player can move on to the next one.

This makes The Intruder a must-play for horror game fanatics and adrenaline junkies.

