T-Rex Fruit in Roblox Blox Fruits: Price, moveset, and more

Roblox Blox Fruits recently rolled out its latest update called Update 21, and with it came the exciting Kitsune Shrine event and a plethora of new features. One such addition was the T-Rex Fruit. Once unlocked, it can grant the powers of the colossal Tyrannosaurus Rex. If you're itching to know if this new Devil Fruit is worth the grind or the Robux, then you are at the right place.

This article takes a closer look at the new T-Rex Fruit by revealing its cost, features, and the abilities one can get after consuming it. Let's dive in!

All you need to know about the T-Rex Fruit in Roblox Blox Fruit

How to get the T-Rex Fruit in Roblox Blox Fruit?

If you are aiming to snag the new T-Rex Fruit in Roblox Blox Fruits, you need to have at least 2,700,000 in-game money; you will need 2350 Robux if you wish to go down the pay-to-win route. To obtain it, you'll have to go over to the Blox Fruit Dealer in the game and purchase the T-Rex Fruit. Once the money has been deducted from your account, the fruit will automatically be added to your inventory.

If for some reason it does not show up, then you can try restarting the game to fix this issue. After you have successfully obtained this Mythical Rarity Blox Fruit, you can unleash the dino powers that come bundled with this Beast-type powerhouse in battle.

Just like with any other Blox Fruit, you can also transform into the final form granted by the fruit at 300 Mastery, and the T-Rex transformation isn't just for show as it leaves Prey Marks on your foe that deals damage based on how far you are from your target. It is perfect for players with a sneaky but brutal play style.

What is the T-Rex Fruit capable of doing?

The T-Rex Blox Fruit has a moveset that features six deadly moves. Here's a rundown:

(M1) Claw Slashes: By pressing the M1 button or the RMB you can unleash up to four light attacks or even chain them into combos with other moves that are listed below. These moves are automatically unlocked when you purchase the T-Rex Fruit, so you don't have to worry about mastery for this chaotic move.

By pressing the M1 button or the RMB you can unleash up to four light attacks or even chain them into combos with other moves that are listed below. These moves are automatically unlocked when you purchase the T-Rex Fruit, so you don't have to worry about mastery for this chaotic move. (Z) Tail Swipe: You can press the Z key on your keyboard to sweep away your enemies with your massive tail. Tail Swipe can be used for crowd control and to set up combo attacks. This move is also automatically unlocked when you purchase the T-Rex Fruit.

You can press the Z key on your keyboard to sweep away your enemies with your massive tail. Tail Swipe can be used for crowd control and to set up combo attacks. This move is also automatically unlocked when you purchase the T-Rex Fruit. (X) Predatory Screech: By pressing the X key on your keyboard you can channel the power of your inner T-Rex to initially draw your foes closer and then unleash a massive roar to send them flying. To unlock this move you have to reach 50 Mastery points, and you'll become a force to be reckoned with.

By pressing the X key on your keyboard you can channel the power of your inner T-Rex to initially draw your foes closer and then unleash a massive roar to send them flying. To unlock this move you have to reach 50 Mastery points, and you'll become a force to be reckoned with. (C) Hunter's Rage: You can press the C key on your keyboard to activate this move. When you use this move your character runs toward the aimed location and tears through everything in the way with its razor-sharp claws. To unlock this move you'll need 100 Mastery points.

You can press the C key on your keyboard to activate this move. When you use this move your character runs toward the aimed location and tears through everything in the way with its razor-sharp claws. To unlock this move you'll need 100 Mastery points. (F) Gigantic Leap: By pressing the F key on your keyboard you can unleash a theatrical display of Jurassic power by leaping into the air and coming crashing down on your opponent. To unlock this move and add it to your move palette you'll need 200 Mastery points.

By pressing the F key on your keyboard you can unleash a theatrical display of Jurassic power by leaping into the air and coming crashing down on your opponent. To unlock this move and add it to your move palette you'll need 200 Mastery points. (V) Reptilian Scales: Finally, by pressing the V key on your keyboard you can transform into a T-Rex after achieving 300 Mastery points. When you transform meteorites will rain down from the sky and inflict AoE damage to anyone in the area. After you've transformed into this form the other moves in this list will also get a sizable damage buff.

Is the T-Rex Fruit worth it in Roblox Blox Fruits?

In the wild world of Roblox Blox Fruits, the T-Rex Fruit is a complete game-changer. Even though it comes at a hefty price, it's hard to put a price on pure dino domination when you transform into a T-Rex with a moveset that rivals blockbuster action sequences.

