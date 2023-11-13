Update 20.1 made a huge impact in the Roblox Blox Fruits community, coming right after the infamous Update 20. Fans were delighted with the update as it introduced the Ghost Event, fixed bugs, and did some minor gameplay balancing. In addition, the rare-based Natural Fruit, Ghost Fruit, was released during the seasonal event.

Update 20 also brought new fruits to the game, resulting in a slight shift in the meta. These new fruits are among the finest in the game as of now. This is the perfect time to start grinding, go on quests, and earn bags of Beli by consuming the featured fruits below.

Disclaimer: The article is subjective and is based on the writer's opinions.

Best fruits to use in Roblox Blox Fruits Update 20.1

1) Mammoth Fruit

You must definitely use this Beast Fruit in Roblox Blox Fruits before the developer nerfs it to the ground. Mammoth Fruit allows you to transform into a huge mammoth that can inflict tremendous damage within a short span of time. Coupled with that, you get two passives, Prehistoric Jump and Mammoth Armor.

The former enhances your character's jump and inflicts a small AOE damage upon landing. While the latter grants you a whopping 60.5% damage reduction. If you like to fight continuously, then Mammoth Fruit can be the perfect weapon. You can purchase it for 2,700,000 Beli or 2,350 Robux from the NPC fruit trader.

2) Ghost Fruit

Ghost Fruit is a successful rework of Revive Fruit as its rarity went from uncommon to rare. This Natural Fruit costs 940,000 Beli or 1,275 Robux from the in-game NPC trader. It has one of the best passives in Roblox Blox Fruits, Resurrection, that allows you to come back to life with 50% HP.

Coupled with that, the fruit grants users spells that are good in mobility and damage. You can happily use this fruit in Sea Events and while grinding. Many players are calling Ghost Fruit's rework OP due to Resurrection, Wandering Soul, and Ghost Busters.

3) Sound Fruit

Sound Fruit is a legendary Natural Fruit in Roblox Blox Fruits with a moveset that revolves around inflicting AOE damage. Coupled with that, you must keep an eye on the Tempo Meter, a passive that, when correctly used, grants you and your allies shields with 20% damage reduction, 10% damage boost, and 50% movement haste.

This fruit can highly benefit users who prefer to use Fighting Styles that do high target and AOE damage. You can purchase Sound Fruit for 1,700,000 Beli or 1900 Robux from the fruit dealer. To adapt to the tempo meter, you can start training via easy quests. After mastering the spells and timing, you can use Sound Fruit in challenging quests.

4) Dough Fruit

This is undoubtedly one of the best fruits in Roblox Blox Fruits due to its strong abilities and damage output. Users will also acquire the Elemental Reflex passive, which grants immunity to all incoming physical attacks. You can awaken Dough Fruit for 18,000 Fragments to unlock a new moveset that is based on AOE damage and mobility-based abilities.

This fruit can be used in almost every quest and PvP bout. Additionally, Dough Fruit is perfect for grinding, as you can complete challenges and quests at a rapid pace. However, if it's a mythical fruit that can be quite hard to obtain if you stumble across it while shopping, then make sure to add it to your inventory.

5) Rocket Fruit

This fruit is a must-use for newbies and players who are returning to Roblox Blox Fruits. You can easily buy Rocket Fruit for 5,000 Beli or 50 Robux from the NPC dealer. The moveset of Rocket Fruit is very effective compared to other cheap fruits in the game.

You do a lot of AOE damage and can escape from losing fights with Blast Off. That said, Rocket Fruit can also be used in early-level PvPs and First Sea quests without any problem. After earning levels, consider replacing this fruit with Flame, Buddha, Dough, Sound, or other fruits that have both strong passives and damage output.

