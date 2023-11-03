Roblox Blox Fruits Ghost Event: New fruit, Bug Fixes, and more

Roblox Blox Fruits received another patch known as the Ghost Event or Update 21 during the Halloween season after the successful launch of Update 20. The event brought about reworks, bug fixes, and the introduction of the Ghost Fruit, which replaced the Revive Fruit and is the latest addition following the Mammoth and Sound Fruits.

That said, the Halloween event also features Cursed Chests and Death King NPC rewards. You can earn rewards based on Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Legendary categories. Scroll ahead to learn more about the Ghost Event in Roblox Blox Fruits.

New content in Roblox Blox Fruits Update 21

Ghost Fruit

Ghost Fruit is a Natural Blox Fruit of the Rare type in the game. You can purchase this fruit for 940,000 Beli or 1,275 Robux from the Blox Fruit Dealer (NPC). Given below are the abilities obtained via consuming Ghost Fruit:

Shivering Possession

Spectral Release

Cries of the Underworld

Ghost Busters

Wandering Soul

Cursed Chests

This chest will spawn on the map every four to six minutes after you log into the Roblox server. You have a very small chance of obtaining the Ghost Fruit when unlocking this chest and XP boost. Additionally, you have a 50% chance of receiving 50-125 Fragments from the chest.

Evil Wraith and Bone Wraith will spawn after you find the chest. Furthermore, you will receive 20-30 Bones (event resource) after unlocking a Cursed Chest.

Death King and Haunted Shipwreck

As mentioned earlier, you can trade Bones to obtain in-game rewards from the Death King. Additionally, there is a small chance to obtain different types of Blox Fruits from the NPC.

The Haunted Shipwreck is a new Sea Event at danger level six. You are tasked to destroy a haunted ship and its crew to earn Beli, XP, and Bones.

Bug fixes in Roblox Blox Fruits

The following bugs are currently fixed in Roblox Blox Fruits Ghost Event update:

Fixed Leviathan's final act not dropping rewards.

Fixed some scroll modifiers going beyond their Max level. If one of your stats is currently beyond Max, the extra level will be rerolled into a new modifier.

Fixed Ghoul V4 not disabling health regen.

Fixed Shark/Ghoul V4 status effects not getting destroyed correctly.

Fixed Player Hunter not showing locations properly.

Fixed a delay bug on Blox Fruits with M1 abilities.

Fixed being able to add two of the same Game Pass in trades.

Fixed Raid Bosses giving 2x their levels reward with 2x XP.

Fixed the Portal bug during Order raids.

Fixed some outdated notifications.

Fixed description of the Leviathan Shield.

Fixed Fruit Boxes showing up in the trade interface.

Fixed the ability to get stuck with certain weapons.

Fixed cannonballs not inflicting damage to NPC boats and Sea Beasts.

Fixed the Spirit Fruit icon.

Fixed the codes redemption window on Xbox.

Fix attempted for enemies despawning randomly sometimes.

Fixed map teleporters working on boats.

Fixed physics when riding the flamingo with your Besto Friendo.

Fix attempted for exploiters killing you before you spawn.

Fixed bosses respawning instantly after failing to be killed.

Fixed a weird bug when unequipping Buddha Fruit using autoclickers.

Follow Sportskeeda's Roblox section to learn about the latest updates and news.