What is new in Update 20 Roblox Blox Fruits?

Roblox Blox Fruits is one of the, if not the best, One Piece-inspired offerings in the metaverse. You can have your own adventure with Mariners or Pirates, the two major classes in the game. Additionally, you can use Devil Fruits (Blox Fruits), weapons, and Fighting Styles to become legendary fighters on the map.
Having said that, the game's popularity is the result of regular reworks, meta changes, and new updates. During the month of Halloween, the developers introduced the Update 20 via a trailer.
This update was released on October 21, 2023, and received positive feedback from the community. This article explains more about Update 20 in Roblox Blox Fruits.
After the release of Update 20, Roblox Blox Fruits hits a staggering one million active players in the metaverse
New Blox Fruits
Three new Devil Fruits were released in Update 20, including:
- Rocket Fruit - Good for PvPs and grinding.
- Sound Fruit - AOE damage and has a Tempo Meter.
- Mammoth Fruit - Allows players to transform into a mammoth (deals a tremendous amount of damage).
Rocket Fruit is currently the cheapest Blox Fruit that can be purchased for 5,000 Beli or 97 Robux. Sound Fruit can be acquired for 1,700,000 Beli or 1,900 Robux. The Mammoth Fruit is a Legendary-based Beast fruit that costs a whopping 2,700,000 Beli or 2,350 Robux.
Additionally, Kilo Fruit, released during Update 15, was removed from the game in the latest update.
New Island
The Tiki Outpost is the new island that made its debut in the Blox Fruits world in Update 20. Players above 2,450 level can access this island and complete quests.
Listed below are the enemies that can be found on this island:
- Island Boy
- Isle Outlaw
- Isle Champion
- Sun-Kissed Warriors
New Fighting Style and accessories
The latest Fighting Style, Sanguine Art, is currently among the best styles in Roblox Blox Fruits. You must have a Leviathan's Heart and talk to Shafi in the basement of the Tiki Outpost island.
The following items must be given to the NPC:
- 2 Dark Fragments
- 20 Demonic Wisps
- Leviathan's Heart
- 20 Demonic Fangs
After this, you must pay 5,000,000 Beli and 5,000 Fragments to learn the Sanguine Art Fighting Style. That said, it is currently the best Fighting Style, as you can lifesteal, deal colossal damage, and use combos to eliminate your strongest foes.
The new accessories in Roblox Blox Fruits include:
- Leviathan Crown
- Leviathan Shield
- Terror Jaw
- Shark Tooth Necklace
Shark Anchor (new weapon)
Shark Anchor is a sword that comes under the Legendary category. This weapon does great AOE damage and can also grab your enemies. To obtain the Shark Anchor, you must defeat the Terror Shark with a Monster Magnet.
Additionally, you can update the Shark Anchor for +10% damage with the following items:
- x50 Scrap
- x5 Mystic Droplet
- x10 Fish Tail
Crafting system and scrolls
Players can enchant their weapons using scrolls to get various effects, such as increased drop rates, bonus damage against specific types of Blox Fruits' users, defensive buffs, lifesteal, energy damage, and cooldown reductions.
Additionally, enchanting your weapons may result in receiving Blessings with a 3% chance or Curses with an unknown probability.
Furthermore, to craft scrolls, you must meet the Dragon Talon Sage (NPC), who will be on top of the left tower in the Tiki Outpost map. Scrolls are of five types, and they are:
- Cursed Scroll
- Mythical Scroll
- Legendary Scroll
- Rare Scroll
- Common Scroll
Beast Hunter and reworks
Beast Hunter is a Legendary ship that has 2,500 HP and can be used to obtain the Leviathan Heart. You can craft the Beast Hunter boat with the following items from the Beast Hunter NPC:
- x6 Shark's Tooth
- x6 Electric Wing
- x2 Mutant Tooth
- x20 Leviathan Scales
- x30 Fool's Gold
The following ships have been reworked in Roblox Blox Fruits:
- Guardian
- Sentinel
- Miracle
- Lantern
New Sea Events and titles
Listed below are the new titles in Roblox Blox Fruits:
- Terrorbringer
- Serpent Slayer
- Abyss Tamer
- Nautical Bane
The following are the new Sea Events in Roblox Blox Fruits:
- Treasure Island
- Ghost Ship Raid
- Flying Piranha's
- Terrorshark
- Leviathan
- Rough Sea