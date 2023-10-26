What is new in Update 20 Roblox Blox Fruits?

Roblox Blox Fruits is one of the, if not the best, One Piece-inspired offerings in the metaverse. You can have your own adventure with Mariners or Pirates, the two major classes in the game. Additionally, you can use Devil Fruits (Blox Fruits), weapons, and Fighting Styles to become legendary fighters on the map.

Having said that, the game's popularity is the result of regular reworks, meta changes, and new updates. During the month of Halloween, the developers introduced the Update 20 via a trailer.

This update was released on October 21, 2023, and received positive feedback from the community. This article explains more about Update 20 in Roblox Blox Fruits.

After the release of Update 20, Roblox Blox Fruits hits a staggering one million active players in the metaverse

New Blox Fruits

Three new Devil Fruits were released in Update 20, including:

Rocket Fruit - Good for PvPs and grinding.

Sound Fruit - AOE damage and has a Tempo Meter.

Mammoth Fruit - Allows players to transform into a mammoth (deals a tremendous amount of damage).

Rocket Fruit is currently the cheapest Blox Fruit that can be purchased for 5,000 Beli or 97 Robux. Sound Fruit can be acquired for 1,700,000 Beli or 1,900 Robux. The Mammoth Fruit is a Legendary-based Beast fruit that costs a whopping 2,700,000 Beli or 2,350 Robux.

Additionally, Kilo Fruit, released during Update 15, was removed from the game in the latest update.

New Island

The Tiki Outpost is the new island that made its debut in the Blox Fruits world in Update 20. Players above 2,450 level can access this island and complete quests.

Listed below are the enemies that can be found on this island:

Island Boy

Isle Outlaw

Isle Champion

Sun-Kissed Warriors

New Fighting Style and accessories

The latest Fighting Style, Sanguine Art, is currently among the best styles in Roblox Blox Fruits. You must have a Leviathan's Heart and talk to Shafi in the basement of the Tiki Outpost island.

The following items must be given to the NPC:

2 Dark Fragments

20 Demonic Wisps

Leviathan's Heart

20 Demonic Fangs

After this, you must pay 5,000,000 Beli and 5,000 Fragments to learn the Sanguine Art Fighting Style. That said, it is currently the best Fighting Style, as you can lifesteal, deal colossal damage, and use combos to eliminate your strongest foes.

The new accessories in Roblox Blox Fruits include:

Leviathan Crown

Leviathan Shield

Terror Jaw

Shark Tooth Necklace

Shark Anchor (new weapon)

Shark Anchor is a sword that comes under the Legendary category. This weapon does great AOE damage and can also grab your enemies. To obtain the Shark Anchor, you must defeat the Terror Shark with a Monster Magnet.

Additionally, you can update the Shark Anchor for +10% damage with the following items:

x50 Scrap

x5 Mystic Droplet

x10 Fish Tail

Crafting system and scrolls

Players can enchant their weapons using scrolls to get various effects, such as increased drop rates, bonus damage against specific types of Blox Fruits' users, defensive buffs, lifesteal, energy damage, and cooldown reductions.

Additionally, enchanting your weapons may result in receiving Blessings with a 3% chance or Curses with an unknown probability.

Furthermore, to craft scrolls, you must meet the Dragon Talon Sage (NPC), who will be on top of the left tower in the Tiki Outpost map. Scrolls are of five types, and they are:

Cursed Scroll

Mythical Scroll

Legendary Scroll

Rare Scroll

Common Scroll

Beast Hunter and reworks

Beast Hunter is a Legendary ship that has 2,500 HP and can be used to obtain the Leviathan Heart. You can craft the Beast Hunter boat with the following items from the Beast Hunter NPC:

x6 Shark's Tooth

x6 Electric Wing

x2 Mutant Tooth

x20 Leviathan Scales

x30 Fool's Gold

The following ships have been reworked in Roblox Blox Fruits:

Guardian

Sentinel

Miracle

Lantern

New Sea Events and titles

Listed below are the new titles in Roblox Blox Fruits:

Terrorbringer

Serpent Slayer

Abyss Tamer

Nautical Bane

The following are the new Sea Events in Roblox Blox Fruits:

Treasure Island

Ghost Ship Raid

Flying Piranha's

Terrorshark

Leviathan

Rough Sea