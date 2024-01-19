Roblox
Peroxide Codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Peroxide codes?

By Arpit Ram Gandhi
Modified Jan 19, 2024 08:23 GMT
Peroxide gameplay cover
Gameplay cover for Peroxide (Image via Roblox)

Peroxide codes are for Robloxians who are looking to obtain free Product Essence (in-game currency), which is an important in-game resource crucial for advancing further in the game. Players can use the codes featured in the article to obtain Product Essence for free and unlock crucial resources.

Even though they can earn this resource by winning duels, completing more quests, and unlocking reward chests, these codes provide players with additional Product Essence that will help them get one step closer to acquiring the title of the ultimate warrior.

These codes also prove to be significantly useful for new players who are looking to dive into Peroxide, as they can simply redeem them to get a head start and to get settled in.

List of active Peroxide Codes

The highlighted active Roblox codes for Peroxide are confirmed to be valid and working as of January 19, 2024. On top of that, they do not have any expiration dates and the risk of going inactive any time soon. Nevertheless, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on free rewards.

180mVistsTrollDelayThis code can grant you 20 Product Essence. (New)
CodeCrittersVsBugFixersPart2This code can grant you 10 Product Essence. (New)
CodeCrittersVsBugFixersThis code can grant you 30 Product Essence. (New)

Inactive Peroxide codes

Unfortunately, many old codes have expired over the last few updates. The good news is that the developers issue fresh codes regularly. The following codes are not redeemable, and you'll receive error messages if you try redeeming any.

StopListeningToTrialModsThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
HappyNewYearJoMamaJoeBiden12121This code could've granted you 20 Product Essence.
ChungsmasThis code could've granted you 30 Product Essence.
170mVisitsGuysThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
270kLikesOhHowJollyThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
FBBossIncidentThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
FBUpdateThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
260kLikesWhatTheJoeThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
ThanksGivingButAmericanThis code could've granted you 30 Product Essence.
Peroxide5kSubsThis code could've granted you 20 Product Essence.
Peroxide10kSubsThis code could've granted you a Product Essence.
160mVisitsWhatTheFBThis code could've granted you 20 Product Essence.
LOLSTUPIDHEADLESSThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
ImpostorvsCrewmateThis code could've granted you 10 Product Essence.
150mVisitsThanksForContinuedSupportThis code could've granted you 10 Product Essence.
ThxForSurveyThis code could've granted you 20 Product Essence.
BaskingSharkDayThis code could've granted you 20 Product Essence.
HalloweenOmg2This code could've granted you a free Wungus.
OOPSThis code could've granted you 25 Product Essence.
140mVisitsJoeBidenThis code could've granted you 10 Product Essence.
DevCelebrationRolandtimeThis code could've granted you a Product Essence.
250kLikesWungusApprovesThis code could've granted you 30 Product Essence.
RobloxOutageNumber2TrillionThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
130MVisitsHolyMolyThis code could've granted you 20 Product Essence.
WungusVsRobloxThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
YTFatThis code could've granted you 10 Product Essence.
TheNightOfTheWungusThis code could've granted you 20 Product Essence.
FusionIsAWungusThis code could've granted you 25 Product Essence.
120MVisitsTheVoicesThis code could've granted you 20 Product Essence.
240kLikesChillThis code could've granted you 20 Product Essence.
230kLikesHolySpeedrunThis code could've granted you 20 Product Essence.
110mVisitsWTHThis code could've granted you 20 Product Essence.
110mVisitsAwesomeThis code could've granted you a Product Essence.
RAIGABOMBUThis code could've granted you 20 Product Essence.
TheApproachingStormThis code could've granted you 20 Product Essence.
SpudBugsUniteThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
GankingSpudsHouseThis code could've granted you 20 Product Essence.
UpdateThisWeekendThis code could've granted you 20 Product Essence.
210kLikesJoeMamaThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
ApeirophobiaChapter2This code could've granted you 10 Product Essence.
200kLikesCrittersThis code could've granted you 20 Product Essence.
90MVisitswowzersThis code could've granted you a Product Essence.
Only10PeWHAAAATThis code could've granted you a Product Essence.
FungusAmongus10KThis code could've granted you 30 Product Essence.
Grimdub10kThis code could've granted you 30 Product Essence.
190KLikesWOWThis code could've granted you a Product Essence.
80MVisitsTyroneThis code could've granted you a Product Essence.
GrilledCheeseFluffy
This code could've granted you 10 Product Essence, Choco Fluffies.
70mvisitsweirdgeThis code could've granted you 10 Product Essence.
200kFavsThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
VerminUpdateThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
SussyamogusimposterThis code could've granted you 10 Product Essence.
DataOopsieDaisy2This code could've granted you 30 Product Essence.
DataOopsieDaisy1This code could've granted you an additional Slot.
EmergencyShutdownCodeForBrokenServersThis code could've granted you 35 Product Essence.
CodeGoblinsThis code could've granted you a Product Essence.
ThxForFollowingTyDev10!This code could've granted you a Product Essence.
HairRatsMatter155!This code could've granted you a Product Essence.
AmogusGrimaceShakeThis code could've granted you 20 Product Essence.
GrimaceAmongusThis code could've granted you 20 Product Essence.
RELEASE!!!!This code could've granted you 50 Product Essence.
180kLikesUpdateSoonThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
170KLikesCodeGoblinsThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
60MVisitsThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
60MVisits!??!?!!?This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
160kLikes99IsoPThis code could've granted you 30 Product Essence.
150kLikesJoeYipee1231123!!This code could've granted you a Product Essence.
50MVisits!?!?!Wow!!This code could've granted you a Product Essence.
140kLikesNewContentSoonThis code could've granted you a Product Essence.
40MVisits!!!This code could've granted you a Product Essence.
130kLikesInfiniteCodesThis code could've granted you a Product Essence.
120kLikesHolyMolyThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
20MVisits!This code could've granted you 10 Product Essence.
30MVisits!This code could've granted you 10 Product Essence.
10MVisits!This code could've granted you 10 Product Essence.
110kLikesYouLittleCrittersThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
100kLikesYouAllAreEatingGoodThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
80kLikesSorryForACStrikesThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
60kLikesHiGuysThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
50kLikesWowThatWasFastThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
40kLikesRobloxAPICantHandle60kThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
30kLikesThanksForSupportingUsThis code could've granted you 15 Product Essence.
WAVE2!!!!!!!!!!This code could've granted you a free reward.
WatchLamaYTThis code could've granted you a free reward.
WatchingLagotholisThis code could've granted you a free reward.
CorgiDubsThis code could've granted you a free reward.
WatchAdrianYTThis code could've granted you a free reward.
WatchBOkThis code could've granted you a free reward.

How to redeem Peroxide codes?

The redemption process in Peroxide is straightforward. All you have to do is follow the steps below:

  • Open Peroxide and ensure that you're connected to the server.
  • Locate and click on the Statistics Icon, it should be located on the top-left corner of your game screen.
  • Click the Settings option in the pop-up menu.
  • In the Settings Menu, copy and paste a working code from the above list into the Code Here text box.
  • Now, press the Enter key on your keyboard to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

What are Peroxide codes and their importance?

As mentioned previously, promo codes in Peroxide offer free Product Essence. With the help of these codes, you can amass them quicker and get your hands on the strongest gear possible as soon as possible. Instead of spending Robux to purchase Product Essence in the game, you can easily redeem these active codes and get them for free.

Peroxide code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Currently, there aren't any known server bugs related to codes. However, an "Invalid or Expired Code" message can appear if you enter an incorrect or expired code. Make sure to double-check the codes before pressing the redeem button, given that you manually input them. To avoid facing this error, you can simply copy the codes provided above and paste them directly into the game.

Where to find new Peroxide codes?

To get wind of the latest Roblox news, make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll update it whenever fresh codes are released. You can also follow the Locked developer's X handle, the game's official YouTube channel, and their Roblox group.

FAQs on Peroxide codes

What is the latest Peroxide code?

180mVistsTrollDelay is the latest active code in Peroxide that, when redeemed, grants you 20 Product Essence.

Are Peroxide codes useful?

Yes, all the codes in Peroxide are very beneficial, as you can avoid grinding and acquire Product Essence by simply redeeming them in the game.

Quick Links

