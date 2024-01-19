Peroxide Codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Peroxide codes?

Peroxide codes are for Robloxians who are looking to obtain free Product Essence (in-game currency), which is an important in-game resource crucial for advancing further in the game. Players can use the codes featured in the article to obtain Product Essence for free and unlock crucial resources.

Even though they can earn this resource by winning duels, completing more quests, and unlocking reward chests, these codes provide players with additional Product Essence that will help them get one step closer to acquiring the title of the ultimate warrior.

These codes also prove to be significantly useful for new players who are looking to dive into Peroxide, as they can simply redeem them to get a head start and to get settled in.

List of active Peroxide Codes

The highlighted active Roblox codes for Peroxide are confirmed to be valid and working as of January 19, 2024. On top of that, they do not have any expiration dates and the risk of going inactive any time soon. Nevertheless, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on free rewards.

180mVistsTrollDelay This code can grant you 20 Product Essence. (New) CodeCrittersVsBugFixersPart2 This code can grant you 10 Product Essence. (New) CodeCrittersVsBugFixers This code can grant you 30 Product Essence. (New)

Inactive Peroxide codes

Unfortunately, many old codes have expired over the last few updates. The good news is that the developers issue fresh codes regularly. The following codes are not redeemable, and you'll receive error messages if you try redeeming any.

StopListeningToTrialMods This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. HappyNewYearJoMamaJoeBiden12121 This code could've granted you 20 Product Essence. Chungsmas This code could've granted you 30 Product Essence. 170mVisitsGuys This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. 270kLikesOhHowJolly This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. FBBossIncident This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. FBUpdate This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. 260kLikesWhatTheJoe This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. ThanksGivingButAmerican This code could've granted you 30 Product Essence. Peroxide5kSubs This code could've granted you 20 Product Essence. Peroxide10kSubs This code could've granted you a Product Essence. 160mVisitsWhatTheFB This code could've granted you 20 Product Essence. LOLSTUPIDHEADLESS This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. ImpostorvsCrewmate This code could've granted you 10 Product Essence. 150mVisitsThanksForContinuedSupport This code could've granted you 10 Product Essence. ThxForSurvey This code could've granted you 20 Product Essence. BaskingSharkDay This code could've granted you 20 Product Essence. HalloweenOmg2 This code could've granted you a free Wungus. OOPS This code could've granted you 25 Product Essence. 140mVisitsJoeBiden This code could've granted you 10 Product Essence. DevCelebrationRolandtime This code could've granted you a Product Essence. 250kLikesWungusApproves This code could've granted you 30 Product Essence. RobloxOutageNumber2Trillion This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. 130MVisitsHolyMoly This code could've granted you 20 Product Essence. WungusVsRoblox This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. YTFat This code could've granted you 10 Product Essence. TheNightOfTheWungus This code could've granted you 20 Product Essence. FusionIsAWungus This code could've granted you 25 Product Essence. 120MVisitsTheVoices This code could've granted you 20 Product Essence. 240kLikesChill This code could've granted you 20 Product Essence. 230kLikesHolySpeedrun This code could've granted you 20 Product Essence. 110mVisitsWTH This code could've granted you 20 Product Essence. 110mVisitsAwesome This code could've granted you a Product Essence. RAIGABOMBU This code could've granted you 20 Product Essence. TheApproachingStorm This code could've granted you 20 Product Essence. SpudBugsUnite This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. GankingSpudsHouse This code could've granted you 20 Product Essence. UpdateThisWeekend This code could've granted you 20 Product Essence. 210kLikesJoeMama This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. ApeirophobiaChapter2 This code could've granted you 10 Product Essence. 200kLikesCritters This code could've granted you 20 Product Essence. 90MVisitswowzers This code could've granted you a Product Essence. Only10PeWHAAAAT This code could've granted you a Product Essence. FungusAmongus10K This code could've granted you 30 Product Essence. Grimdub10k This code could've granted you 30 Product Essence. 190KLikesWOW This code could've granted you a Product Essence. 80MVisitsTyrone This code could've granted you a Product Essence. GrilledCheeseFluffy This code could've granted you 10 Product Essence, Choco Fluffies. 70mvisitsweirdge This code could've granted you 10 Product Essence. 200kFavs This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. VerminUpdate This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. Sussyamogusimposter This code could've granted you 10 Product Essence. DataOopsieDaisy2 This code could've granted you 30 Product Essence. DataOopsieDaisy1 This code could've granted you an additional Slot. EmergencyShutdownCodeForBrokenServers This code could've granted you 35 Product Essence. CodeGoblins This code could've granted you a Product Essence. ThxForFollowingTyDev10! This code could've granted you a Product Essence. HairRatsMatter155! This code could've granted you a Product Essence. AmogusGrimaceShake This code could've granted you 20 Product Essence. GrimaceAmongus This code could've granted you 20 Product Essence. RELEASE!!!! This code could've granted you 50 Product Essence. 180kLikesUpdateSoon This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. 170KLikesCodeGoblins This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. 60MVisits This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. 60MVisits!??!?!!? This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. 160kLikes99IsoP This code could've granted you 30 Product Essence. 150kLikesJoeYipee1231123!! This code could've granted you a Product Essence. 50MVisits!?!?!Wow!! This code could've granted you a Product Essence. 140kLikesNewContentSoon This code could've granted you a Product Essence. 40MVisits!!! This code could've granted you a Product Essence. 130kLikesInfiniteCodes This code could've granted you a Product Essence. 120kLikesHolyMoly This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. 20MVisits! This code could've granted you 10 Product Essence. 30MVisits! This code could've granted you 10 Product Essence. 10MVisits! This code could've granted you 10 Product Essence. 110kLikesYouLittleCritters This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. 100kLikesYouAllAreEatingGood This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. 80kLikesSorryForACStrikes This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. 60kLikesHiGuys This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. 50kLikesWowThatWasFast This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. 40kLikesRobloxAPICantHandle60k This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. 30kLikesThanksForSupportingUs This code could've granted you 15 Product Essence. WAVE2!!!!!!!!!! This code could've granted you a free reward. WatchLamaYT This code could've granted you a free reward. WatchingLagotholis This code could've granted you a free reward. CorgiDubs This code could've granted you a free reward. WatchAdrianYT This code could've granted you a free reward. WatchBOk This code could've granted you a free reward.

How to redeem Peroxide codes?

The redemption process in Peroxide is straightforward. All you have to do is follow the steps below:

Open Peroxide and ensure that you're connected to the server.

Locate and click on the Statistics Icon, it should be located on the top-left corner of your game screen.

Click the Settings option in the pop-up menu.

In the Settings Menu, copy and paste a working code from the above list into the Code Here text box.

Now, press the Enter key on your keyboard to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

What are Peroxide codes and their importance?

As mentioned previously, promo codes in Peroxide offer free Product Essence. With the help of these codes, you can amass them quicker and get your hands on the strongest gear possible as soon as possible. Instead of spending Robux to purchase Product Essence in the game, you can easily redeem these active codes and get them for free.

Peroxide code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Currently, there aren't any known server bugs related to codes. However, an "Invalid or Expired Code" message can appear if you enter an incorrect or expired code. Make sure to double-check the codes before pressing the redeem button, given that you manually input them. To avoid facing this error, you can simply copy the codes provided above and paste them directly into the game.

Where to find new Peroxide codes?

To get wind of the latest Roblox news, make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll update it whenever fresh codes are released. You can also follow the Locked developer's X handle, the game's official YouTube channel, and their Roblox group.

FAQs on Peroxide codes

What is the latest Peroxide code?

180mVistsTrollDelay is the latest active code in Peroxide that, when redeemed, grants you 20 Product Essence.

Are Peroxide codes useful?

Yes, all the codes in Peroxide are very beneficial, as you can avoid grinding and acquire Product Essence by simply redeeming them in the game.

