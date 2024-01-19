Peroxide Codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Peroxide codes?

Peroxide codes are for Robloxians who are looking to obtain free Product Essence (in-game currency), which is an important in-game resource crucial for advancing further in the game. Players can use the codes featured in the article to obtain Product Essence for free and unlock crucial resources.
Even though they can earn this resource by winning duels, completing more quests, and unlocking reward chests, these codes provide players with additional Product Essence that will help them get one step closer to acquiring the title of the ultimate warrior.
These codes also prove to be significantly useful for new players who are looking to dive into Peroxide, as they can simply redeem them to get a head start and to get settled in.
Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.
List of active Peroxide Codes
The highlighted active Roblox codes for Peroxide are confirmed to be valid and working as of January 19, 2024. On top of that, they do not have any expiration dates and the risk of going inactive any time soon. Nevertheless, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on free rewards.
Inactive Peroxide codes
Unfortunately, many old codes have expired over the last few updates. The good news is that the developers issue fresh codes regularly. The following codes are not redeemable, and you'll receive error messages if you try redeeming any.
How to redeem Peroxide codes?
The redemption process in Peroxide is straightforward. All you have to do is follow the steps below:
- Open Peroxide and ensure that you're connected to the server.
- Locate and click on the Statistics Icon, it should be located on the top-left corner of your game screen.
- Click the Settings option in the pop-up menu.
- In the Settings Menu, copy and paste a working code from the above list into the Code Here text box.
- Now, press the Enter key on your keyboard to activate the code and claim the free rewards.
What are Peroxide codes and their importance?
As mentioned previously, promo codes in Peroxide offer free Product Essence. With the help of these codes, you can amass them quicker and get your hands on the strongest gear possible as soon as possible. Instead of spending Robux to purchase Product Essence in the game, you can easily redeem these active codes and get them for free.
Peroxide code troubleshooting [How to fix]
Currently, there aren't any known server bugs related to codes. However, an "Invalid or Expired Code" message can appear if you enter an incorrect or expired code. Make sure to double-check the codes before pressing the redeem button, given that you manually input them. To avoid facing this error, you can simply copy the codes provided above and paste them directly into the game.
Where to find new Peroxide codes?
To get wind of the latest Roblox news, make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll update it whenever fresh codes are released. You can also follow the Locked developer's X handle, the game's official YouTube channel, and their Roblox group.
FAQs on Peroxide codes
What is the latest Peroxide code?
180mVistsTrollDelay is the latest active code in Peroxide that, when redeemed, grants you 20 Product Essence.
Are Peroxide codes useful?
Yes, all the codes in Peroxide are very beneficial, as you can avoid grinding and acquire Product Essence by simply redeeming them in the game.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes