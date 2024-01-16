Kaizen Codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Kaizen Codes

Players looking for the latest Roblox Kaizen codes have come to the right place. This article provides the latest working codes that, when redeemed, can grant countless spins, boosts, and other crucial in-game items. These can then help them on their virtual journey across Jujutsu Kaisen-themed landscapes.

Kaizen is all about mastering the art of cursed techniques and tools to exorcise evil cursed spirits and users. Codes can be used to obtain Clan Spins, 2x EXP Boosts, and Stat Points Reset; all these go a long way in helping the player achieve that goal.

Even though gamers can unlock these boosts and spins by grinding missions, taking on bosses, and opening bundles, Kaizen codes provide a simpler means to attain additional items.

Kaizen codes (Active codes)

Below is a list of the active codes for Roblox Kaizen, and they've been confirmed to be working as of January 16, 2024. If the developers reveal more codes during a major game event or with the release of a patch, this article will be updated accordingly.

CHRISTMAS2023 This code can grant you 10 Clan Spins. (New) BUG_FIX This code can grant you 25 Clan Spins and 2x EXP for 3 hours. THANKS_FOR_14_MIL This code can grant you 5 Clan Spins. TOJI_SOON This code can grant you 3 Clan Spins.

Expired Kaizen codes

Unfortunately, some of the codes for Kaizen have gone inactive. Players are advised to redeem the active codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out on exciting free rewards.

20KPLAYERS! This code could've granted you 12 Clan Spins. PVP_SOON! This code could've granted you 7 Clan Spins. SUB_TO_GRIFON_GAMES This code could've granted you 7 Clan Spins. 20KLIKES! This code could've granted you 12 Clan Spins. 6KPLAYERS! This code could've granted you 5 Clan Spins. MORE_UPDATES_SOON This code could've granted you a Stat Point Reset. 5_FREE_SPINS This code could've granted you 5 Clan Spins. ALPHA! This code could've granted you a 2x EXP Boost for 15 minutes. MORE_FREE_SPINS This code could've granted you a free reward. 4K_LIKES! This code could've granted you a free reward.

How to redeem Kaizen codes

To redeem the above-mentioned codes for Roblox Kaizen, you must follow the steps given below:

Open up Kaizen and ensure you're connected to the server.

Click on the Settings Icon on the left side of your game screen.

Now, in the Enter Code Here text box, copy and paste one of the working codes.

Press the Redeem Button to redeem the code and claim your free reward.

Roblox codes are famously case-sensitive, so if players face prompts like "Invalid Code" or similar issues, typos and spelling mistakes are usually the culprits of codes that show errors when typed in. Therefore, copy and paste the active codes from the list directly into the game and completle the redemption process with ease.

FAQs on Kaizen codes

What is Kaizen all about?

Roblox Kaizen is an action RPG that takes inspiration from the exceptional animanga series, Jujutsu Kaisen. In the game, players must take on the role of a Jujutsu sorcerer, and exorcise evil cursed spirits and curse users using cursed techniques and tools of their own.

What are Kaizen codes all about?

Codes in Kaizen can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Clan Spins, EXP Boosts, Stat Point Resets, and other valuable items.

