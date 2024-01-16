Robloxians looking for the latest Clicker Heroes codes have come to the right location. This article provides the latest working codes that reward boosts and gems (in-game currency), which can be used to purchase items.

In Clicker Heroes, players must click their way through various universes and simultaneously climb the leaderboards. They can obtain gems while clicking based on the depth they are mining at. These can then be used to purchase different boosts, pets, and items.

Players can unlock these boosts and gems by grinding. However, redeem codes give them additional boosts and gems to spend in the in-game shop and go on a virtual mining expedition.

Bookmark this page (Ctrl+D) to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating this page whenever new codes are released.

Clicker Heroes codes (Active codes)

Official gameplay cover for Clicker Heroes (Image via Roblox)

Below is a list of the active codes for Clicker Heroes, and they've been confirmed to be working as of January 16, 2024. If the developers release a new code during an event or with a patch, the following list will be updated.

UPDATE7 This code grants you a 2x Click Boost. (New) 3MILLION This code grants you a 2x Click Boost. UPDATE6 This code grants you a Luck Boost. UPDATE5 This code grants you a 2x Click Boost. 5KLIKES This code grants you a Luck Boost. 2MILLION This code grants you a 2x Click Boost. NEWUPDATE This code grants you 250 Gems. UPD3 This code grants you a Free Reward. TRULYEPIC This code grants you 250 Gems. UPDATE1 This code grants you 300 Gems. TEMPEST This code grants you 300 Gems.

Expired Clicker Heroes codes

Fortunately, there aren't any codes for Clicker Heroes that have gone inactive yet. You are advised to redeem the ones that are active as soon as possible to avoid missing out on freebies. This list will be updated if any of the abovementioned codes fail to activate.

How to redeem Clicker Heroes codes

Here's how you can redeem codes in Clicker Heroes with ease (Image via Roblox)

To redeem the active codes in Clicker Heroes, you must follow the steps mentioned below:

Launch Roblox Clicker Heroes and make sure that you're connected to the server.

Click on the Codes button or the Twitter Icon on the right side of your game screen.

Now copy and paste one of the working codes inside the Redeem Code text box.

Press the Enter key on your keyboard to redeem the code and receive the free reward.

Roblox codes are famously case-sensitive, so avoid errors when trying to redeem them. If you face prompts like "Invalid Code" or similar issues, typos and spelling mistakes are usually the issue at hand. Therefore, it as advised that you copy and paste the active codes from the above list.

FAQs on Clicker Heroes codes

What is Roblox Clicker Heroes all about?

In Clicker Heroes, players must click their way to the top of the leaderboards. They earn gems while clicking, which can then be used to purchase luck boosts, click boosts, pets, and other useful items. It is a must-play for anyone with a knack for simplistic, straightforward, yet rewarding games.

Also check out: Roblox Clicker Mining: How to play, features, and more

What are Clicker Heroes codes all about?

Clicker Heroes' codes can be redeemed in the game to obtain free luck boosts, click boosts, and gems. These resources can be used to purchase pets, boosts, and other items.

When can players expect new Clicker Heroes codes to be released?

Players should be on the lookout for newer codes for Clicker Heroes when the developers release a major update, a patch, or during a holiday.

How can you find more Clicker Heroes codes?

Players can get their hands on more recent codes for Clicker Heroes by bookmarking this article, joining the Clicker Heroes Discord Server, and following the game's developer on X.

Bookmark Sportskeeda's Roblox News Hub to receive a notification whenever we release content covering the latest news, updates, events, and other developments in the metaverse.