Roblox Clicker Mining: How to play, features, and more

Roblox Clicker Mining invites you to a virtual digging expedition. On this adventure, you will start with a basic hole, a shovel, your fingers, and a dream. Your main objective will be to dig for ores and sell them for money, mining power, and the title of the richest miner on the server. However, it can be tough to navigate a new game with no knowledge of controls and mechanics.

To that end, this guide elaborates on everything required to get started in Clicker Mining.

Everything you need to know about Roblox Clicker Mining

How to play Roblox Clicker Mining?

In Clicker Mining, as the name suggests, the more power you have, the deeper you can dig and amass more money. Upon digging deep, you will unveil chests packed with upgraded items, such as better shovels and mining gear.

Alongside opening chests, you can spend those hard-earned coins wisely on pets who can lend you a paw in your digging endeavors. To obtain more space for loot, you can unlock backpacks that increase your capacity and let you dig deeper for longer stretches.

You must have a basic understanding of the controls to be efficient in those long mining sessions. So, here's a rundown:

WASD: You can use the WASD keys on your keyboard to move around in Clicker Mining.

Mouse: You move your mouse around to aim your tools at the ores.

M1 or LMB: You can use the left-click button on your mouse to dig with either a shovel or a drill.

M2 or RMB: You can use the right-click button on your mouse to use the action function (only available on select drills and shovels).

Space: You can press the Spacebar once to perform a single jump. Here's a pro tip - When you're stuck in a deep pit, you can also double-press the Spacebar to perform a double jump and escape.

M: You can press the M key on your keyboard to open up the menu.

What is Roblox Clicker Mining all about?

While digging deeper into the virtual soils of Clicker Mining, you'll encounter multiple challenges, surprises, and elusive chests filled to the brim with upgrades and tools. Here are a few tips to help you excel:

Click it to win it: Your fingers are the most potent tools you possess. So, don't be shy to click away to amass that sweet mining power.

Invest wisely: Coins don't grow on virtual trees, and it is advised that you spend them on pets and backpacks strategically to maximize your digging potential.

Roblox Clicker Mining is a refreshing take on the clicker genre. Whether you're a seasoned clicker veteran or a first-time digger, this game offers an escape plan that can be as deep as you want it to be. So, grab that shovel and click your way to digital riches.

