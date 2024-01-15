Anime Champions Simulator codes (January 2024) - Rewards, how to use Anime Champions Simulator codes

Anime Champions Simulator codes reward players with free Gems/Diamonds, Scraps, Raid Chest Keys, and plenty more. You can use the free Scrap to forge new skins, Diamonds to purchase enhancement tools in the Diamond Shop, and keys to open Raid Chests. Furthermore, this simulative gameplay boasts numerous popular anime characters from different franchises.

You can use the freebies obtained via the featured active codes in this article to become the strongest champion on the server and unlock new planets (maps).

Active Anime Champions Simulator codes

The highlighted codes have been confirmed to work as of January 16, 2024. This month, you can claim Diamonds, various boosters, Scraps, and Raid Chest Keys.

Active codes in Anime Champions Simulator VirtualDungeon Redeem code for 1k Diamonds and Boosts HappyNewYear Redeem code for 1k Gems and Boosts JingleBells Redeem code for 1 Halloween Summon, 1 Raid Chest Key and 300 Scraps HappyHoliday Redeem code for 1 Raid Chest Key, 300 Scraps, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 XP Boost

Inactive Anime Champions Simulator codes

Note that many codes have expired over time. They cannot be redeemed and when attempting to do so, you will receive an error message. Fresh codes are issued during special events, milestones, and updates.

Inactive codes in Anime Champions Simulator SafetyFirst 1 Giant Summon, 250 Scraps, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Damage Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, 1 XP Boost LagBeGone 1K Diamonds, 2 Luck Boosts, 1 Halloween Summon, 1 Raid Chest Key, 500 Scraps ShutdownBackInTown 2.5K Diamonds and Boosts QuestFix 500 Diamonds and Boosts DeathBall 1 Raid Chest Key, 500 Diamonds Galaxy2Hype 1.5K Diamonds DirtyGalaxy 1K Diamonds, Boosts TurkeyDay 1K Diamonds, 1 Halloween Summon, Arcane Turkey Costume, 1 Raid Chest Key, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Damage Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, 1 XP Boost ExtraDaily 500 Diamonds, 1 Raid Chest Key EightLegs 1K Diamonds, 1 Halloween Summon, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Damage Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, 1 XP Boost Scrappy 1K Diamonds, 1 Raid Chest Key, 1 Damage Boost, 500 Scraps TurnDown4What 1 Halloween Summon, 1 Raid Chest Key, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Damage Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, 1 XP Boost ACSFoodEvent 1 Raid Key, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Damage Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, 1 XP Boost, Diamonds WaitingGiants 3K Diamonds and other rewards Tournaments 2K Diamonds and other rewards WOW100Mil 3 Advanced Ascension Cards, 6 T2 Cards, 1 of each Boost, 1 Raid Key, 2.5k Diamonds shutdown7052 2 Advanced Ascension Cards, 1 Raid Chest Key, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost shutdown705 2 Advanced Ascension Cards, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost SevenUp 3 Advanced Ascension Cards, 5 Ascension Cards, 100 Talent Tokens, 3 Raid Chest Keys, 5 Coins Boosts, 5 Damage Boosts, 5 Drops Boosts, 5 Luck Boosts, 5 XP Boosts Gigantic 2K Diamonds and other rewards Delayed 2K Diamonds and other rewards GiveMeDPS 2K Diamonds and other rewards SawbladeRaid 2K Diamonds and Boosts StayClassy 2K Diamonds and other rewards TrickOrTreat Halloween Candies and Boosts HappyHalloween Halloween Candies and Boosts Chainsaws 2.5K Diamonds and Boosts Gummybear 50 Premium Medals and Boosts FixerUpper 2K Diamonds and Boosts SpookyGremlins 1.5K Diamonds and several Boosts HappyHalloween Diamonds, Candies, and a bunch of other items! 100kFaves 2.5k Diamonds, 10k Candies, and Boost items WoodBall 1k Diamonds and other items oTMSaveUs 1 Luck Boost FreeKeys 2 Free Raid Keys and 1k Diamonds updateshutdown Drops Boost, Coins Boost, and EXP Boost thanks50mil 50 Talent Tokens, Luck Boost, Damage Boost, Exp Boost, Coins Boost update3 Free Diamonds and Talent Tokens towerstuff 1 Coin Boost, 1 Luck Boost, 1 Damage Boost MeltedIcecream 1 Daily Raid Key, 1k Gems raidbuff 1 extra raid key, Talent Tokens GiveMeLuck Orb Enhancer & Cosmic Summon SorryTourney Drops Boost ThisIsFine 5K Diamonds and Boosts TYBurger 5K Diamonds and Boosts WinterIsComing 500 Diamonds and Boosts PatientZero 2K diamonds and Boosts RedeemNow Halloween item shutdown3 5,000 Diamonds, Luck Boost, 25 Premium Medals, 50 Talent Tokens shutdown2 5,000 Diamonds, Luck Boost, 25 Premium Medals, 50 Talent Tokens shutdown1 Premium medals and a luck boost 1million 5,000 diamonds, 50 talent tokens, 25 premium medals release 5,000 diamonds, 50 talent tokens UpdateDelay 5,000 Diamonds, Coins Boost, 25 Premium Medals, Drops Boost, 3 Movement Tokens, EXP Boost, Damage Boost 100thousand 5,000 Diamonds Update2 3,000 Diamonds and 100 Talent Tokens Update1 1 Coin Boost, 1 Luck Boost, 1 Damage Boost

How to redeem Anime Champions Simulator codes

To easily redeem the active Anime Champions Simulator codes, follow the steps below:

Launch the game and enter the server.

Once inside, select the shopping cart icon on the left side of the game screen under the Diamond resource bar.

The shop interface will pop up. Then, press the orange-themed X logo.

The "Redeem Codes" UI will appear in the shop interface.

Copy the desired code from the list above and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box.

Hit the blue "Redeem" button to activate the code right away.

The newly obtained rewards will be added directly to your in-game inventory and treasury. All the redeemed rewards will pop up briefly on the screen for you to keep track of your newly earned freebies.

Avoid making typographical errors during the redemption process. For a faster approach, simply copy and paste the codes.

Anime Champions Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you enter an incorrect or inactive code, an 'Invalid Code' message will pop up above the text box. As of now, there are no server errors related to codes. In case you face any issues, simply restart the game and try redeeming them again.

FAQs on Anime Champions Simulator codes

