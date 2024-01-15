Roblox
Anime Champions Simulator codes (January 2024) - Rewards, how to use Anime Champions Simulator codes

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Jan 15, 2024 19:06 GMT
Featured Anime Champions Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Anime Champions Simulator codes reward players with free Gems/Diamonds, Scraps, Raid Chest Keys, and plenty more. You can use the free Scrap to forge new skins, Diamonds to purchase enhancement tools in the Diamond Shop, and keys to open Raid Chests. Furthermore, this simulative gameplay boasts numerous popular anime characters from different franchises.

You can use the freebies obtained via the featured active codes in this article to become the strongest champion on the server and unlock new planets (maps).

Bookmark this page (Ctrl+D) to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Anime Champions Simulator codes

Official Anime Champions Simulator poster (Image via Roblox)

The highlighted codes have been confirmed to work as of January 16, 2024. This month, you can claim Diamonds, various boosters, Scraps, and Raid Chest Keys.

Active codes in Anime Champions Simulator

VirtualDungeon

Redeem code for 1k Diamonds and Boosts

HappyNewYear

Redeem code for 1k Gems and Boosts

JingleBells

Redeem code for 1 Halloween Summon, 1 Raid Chest Key and 300 Scraps

HappyHoliday

Redeem code for 1 Raid Chest Key, 300 Scraps, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 XP Boost

Inactive Anime Champions Simulator codes

Note that many codes have expired over time. They cannot be redeemed and when attempting to do so, you will receive an error message. Fresh codes are issued during special events, milestones, and updates.

Inactive codes in Anime Champions Simulator

SafetyFirst

1 Giant Summon, 250 Scraps, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Damage Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, 1 XP Boost

LagBeGone

1K Diamonds, 2 Luck Boosts, 1 Halloween Summon, 1 Raid Chest Key, 500 Scraps

ShutdownBackInTown

2.5K Diamonds and Boosts

QuestFix

500 Diamonds and Boosts

DeathBall

1 Raid Chest Key, 500 Diamonds

Galaxy2Hype

1.5K Diamonds

DirtyGalaxy

1K Diamonds, Boosts

TurkeyDay

1K Diamonds, 1 Halloween Summon, Arcane Turkey Costume, 1 Raid Chest Key, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Damage Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, 1 XP Boost

ExtraDaily

500 Diamonds, 1 Raid Chest Key

EightLegs

1K Diamonds, 1 Halloween Summon, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Damage Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, 1 XP Boost

Scrappy

1K Diamonds, 1 Raid Chest Key, 1 Damage Boost, 500 Scraps

TurnDown4What

1 Halloween Summon, 1 Raid Chest Key, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Damage Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, 1 XP Boost

ACSFoodEvent

1 Raid Key, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Damage Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, 1 XP Boost, Diamonds

WaitingGiants

3K Diamonds and other rewards

Tournaments

2K Diamonds and other rewards

WOW100Mil

3 Advanced Ascension Cards, 6 T2 Cards, 1 of each Boost, 1 Raid Key, 2.5k Diamonds

shutdown7052

2 Advanced Ascension Cards, 1 Raid Chest Key, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost

shutdown705

2 Advanced Ascension Cards, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost

SevenUp

3 Advanced Ascension Cards, 5 Ascension Cards, 100 Talent Tokens, 3 Raid Chest Keys, 5 Coins Boosts, 5 Damage Boosts, 5 Drops Boosts, 5 Luck Boosts, 5 XP Boosts

Gigantic

2K Diamonds and other rewards

Delayed

2K Diamonds and other rewards

GiveMeDPS

2K Diamonds and other rewards

SawbladeRaid

2K Diamonds and Boosts

StayClassy

2K Diamonds and other rewards

TrickOrTreat

Halloween Candies and Boosts

HappyHalloween

Halloween Candies and Boosts

Chainsaws

2.5K Diamonds and Boosts

Gummybear

50 Premium Medals and Boosts

FixerUpper

2K Diamonds and Boosts

SpookyGremlins

1.5K Diamonds and several Boosts

HappyHalloween

Diamonds, Candies, and a bunch of other items!

100kFaves

2.5k Diamonds, 10k Candies, and Boost items

WoodBall

1k Diamonds and other items

oTMSaveUs

1 Luck Boost

FreeKeys

2 Free Raid Keys and 1k Diamonds

updateshutdown

Drops Boost, Coins Boost, and EXP Boost

thanks50mil

50 Talent Tokens, Luck Boost, Damage Boost, Exp Boost, Coins Boost

update3

Free Diamonds and Talent Tokens

towerstuff

1 Coin Boost, 1 Luck Boost, 1 Damage Boost

MeltedIcecream

1 Daily Raid Key, 1k Gems

raidbuff

1 extra raid key, Talent Tokens

GiveMeLuck

Orb Enhancer & Cosmic Summon

SorryTourney

Drops Boost

ThisIsFine

5K Diamonds and Boosts

TYBurger

5K Diamonds and Boosts

WinterIsComing

500 Diamonds and Boosts

PatientZero

2K diamonds and Boosts

RedeemNow

Halloween item

shutdown3

5,000 Diamonds, Luck Boost, 25 Premium Medals, 50 Talent Tokens

shutdown2

5,000 Diamonds, Luck Boost, 25 Premium Medals, 50 Talent Tokens

shutdown1

Premium medals and a luck boost

1million

5,000 diamonds, 50 talent tokens, 25 premium medals

release

5,000 diamonds, 50 talent tokens

UpdateDelay

5,000 Diamonds, Coins Boost, 25 Premium Medals, Drops Boost, 3 Movement Tokens, EXP Boost, Damage Boost

100thousand

5,000 Diamonds

Update2

3,000 Diamonds and 100 Talent Tokens

Update1

1 Coin Boost, 1 Luck Boost, 1 Damage Boost

How to redeem Anime Champions Simulator codes

Featured cover of the code box (Image via Roblox)

To easily redeem the active Anime Champions Simulator codes, follow the steps below:

  • Launch the game and enter the server.
  • Once inside, select the shopping cart icon on the left side of the game screen under the Diamond resource bar.
  • The shop interface will pop up. Then, press the orange-themed X logo.
  • The "Redeem Codes" UI will appear in the shop interface.
  • Copy the desired code from the list above and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box.
  • Hit the blue "Redeem" button to activate the code right away.

The newly obtained rewards will be added directly to your in-game inventory and treasury. All the redeemed rewards will pop up briefly on the screen for you to keep track of your newly earned freebies.

Avoid making typographical errors during the redemption process. For a faster approach, simply copy and paste the codes.

Anime Champions Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid code message (Image via Roblox)

If you enter an incorrect or inactive code, an 'Invalid Code' message will pop up above the text box. As of now, there are no server errors related to codes. In case you face any issues, simply restart the game and try redeeming them again.

FAQs on Anime Champions Simulator codes

Official post of Anime Champions Simulator (Image via Roblox)

What are the latest Anime Champions Simulator codes?

Virtual Dungeon and HappyNewYear are the latest Anime Champions Simulator codes.

Are the active codes in Anime Champions Simulator useful?

Yes, all the active codes are very useful as they offer not only resources but also free keys and boosters.

When to redeem codes in Anime Champions Simulator?

Use booster codes before you start grinding. This is one of the most effective ways to double your Coin income and upgrade your heroes.

Which are the two boost codes to use in Anime Champions Simulator?

HappyHoliday and HappyNewYear can be redeemed to acquire different types of resource boosters for free.

