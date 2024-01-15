Anime Champions Simulator codes (January 2024) - Rewards, how to use Anime Champions Simulator codes

Anime Champions Simulator codes reward players with free Gems/Diamonds, Scraps, Raid Chest Keys, and plenty more. You can use the free Scrap to forge new skins, Diamonds to purchase enhancement tools in the Diamond Shop, and keys to open Raid Chests. Furthermore, this simulative gameplay boasts numerous popular anime characters from different franchises.
You can use the freebies obtained via the featured active codes in this article to become the strongest champion on the server and unlock new planets (maps).
Active Anime Champions Simulator codes
The highlighted codes have been confirmed to work as of January 16, 2024. This month, you can claim Diamonds, various boosters, Scraps, and Raid Chest Keys.
Inactive Anime Champions Simulator codes
Note that many codes have expired over time. They cannot be redeemed and when attempting to do so, you will receive an error message. Fresh codes are issued during special events, milestones, and updates.
How to redeem Anime Champions Simulator codes
To easily redeem the active Anime Champions Simulator codes, follow the steps below:
- Launch the game and enter the server.
- Once inside, select the shopping cart icon on the left side of the game screen under the Diamond resource bar.
- The shop interface will pop up. Then, press the orange-themed X logo.
- The "Redeem Codes" UI will appear in the shop interface.
- Copy the desired code from the list above and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box.
- Hit the blue "Redeem" button to activate the code right away.
The newly obtained rewards will be added directly to your in-game inventory and treasury. All the redeemed rewards will pop up briefly on the screen for you to keep track of your newly earned freebies.
Avoid making typographical errors during the redemption process. For a faster approach, simply copy and paste the codes.
Anime Champions Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]
If you enter an incorrect or inactive code, an 'Invalid Code' message will pop up above the text box. As of now, there are no server errors related to codes. In case you face any issues, simply restart the game and try redeeming them again.
FAQs on Anime Champions Simulator codes
What are the latest Anime Champions Simulator codes?
Virtual Dungeon and HappyNewYear are the latest Anime Champions Simulator codes.
Are the active codes in Anime Champions Simulator useful?
Yes, all the active codes are very useful as they offer not only resources but also free keys and boosters.
When to redeem codes in Anime Champions Simulator?
Use booster codes before you start grinding. This is one of the most effective ways to double your Coin income and upgrade your heroes.
Which are the two boost codes to use in Anime Champions Simulator?
HappyHoliday and HappyNewYear can be redeemed to acquire different types of resource boosters for free.