Blair Codes (January 2024) - Rewards, how to use Blair Codes 

Roblox Blair codes, when redeemed, offer free Cash (in-game money). You can use it to purchase different types of kits and equipment to catch the most evasive ghosts on the map. If you are new to Roblox Blair and looking to earn Cash without grinding or spending Robux, then consider using the active codes featured in this article.

These are easy to redeem and you'll receive free money instantly. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about Blair codes and their uses.

Active Blair codes

Official Blair poster (Image via Roblox)

Unfortunately, only one Blair code is active and works as of January 16, 2024. After redeeming it, $750 Cash will be added to your in-game treasury. Keep in mind that the code may expire at any time, so redeem it with haste.

Active Codes in Blair Code Rewards Santa2023 $750 Cash

Inactive Blair codes

Unfortunately, a few old codes have expired over the last few updates. You can expect new ones to debut during reworks, updates, collaborations, and like-based milestones. That said, when you try redeeming the codes featured below, an "Invalid Code" message will pop up.

Inactive Codes in Blair Code Rewards summon $500 Cash tarot Free Cash november500 $500 Cash december500 $500 Cash LIKES_54500 $200 Cash christmas2022 $200 Cash

How to redeem Blair codes?

Featured image of the code box in Blair (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

All you have to do is follow the simple steps listed below to claim free money in Blair:

Launch the experience and stay on the main menu.

Select CODES on the top-right corner of the main menu interface.

The code redemption box will appear.

Now, copy the code from our list above and paste it into the INPUT CODE text box.

Press the green-themed SUBMIT CODE button to redeem the code.

Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive. Hence, avoid making typographical mistakes in the redemption process.

What are Blair codes about, and what is their importance?

Official Blair poster (Image via Roblox)

Active codes in Blair usually offer free cash after you redeem them. Expired codes, on the other hand, used to provide in-game money as well. You can use the free Cash to purchase the following equipment and augment your overall ghost-hunting capabilities.

GlowStick - $15

Ghost Writing Book - $40

UV Light - $35

Thermometer - $30

EMF Reader - $45

Video Camera - $50

Spirit Box - $50

New tools will be unlocked once you reach level 14 in Blair. All the equipment serves a different purpose and can help your party spot paranormal activities on the map. Additionally, you can purchase the following kits with the free cash obtained via Blair codes:

Ghost Whisperer - $3000

Priest - $2500

The All Seeing - $1500

Brave - $1000

Ouija Master - $1000

The Doctor - $850

The Engineer - $500

The Technician - $500

Blair codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Invalid Code error message in Blair (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

There are no known server issues related to codes in Blair. However, if you try redeeming any wrong or expired one in the code box, then "Invalid Code" will be displayed in the UI.

FAQs on Blair codes

What are the latest active codes in Blair?

santa2023 is the only latest and valid code in Blair.

When will new codes in Blair be released?

Once Blair hits 132,000 likes on the metaverse, new codes will be released.

How long will active codes in Blair stay valid?

Usually, active codes in Blair have a short time span of validity. So you are highly advised to redeem them before it's too late.