Project Slayers codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Project Slayers codes

Project Slayers codes usually offer a variety of spins, resets, and experience for free. You can easily reach level 50 using the free experience and spins and quickly become the best fighter on the multiplayer server. Additionally, you can also compete for the top spots on the global leaderboards with the help of the active codes in Project Slayers.
This article will help you learn about all the codes in this Roblox game, their uses, and ways to redeem them. Moreover, Project Slayers codes do not come with expiration dates and can lapse anytime, so make sure to activate them promptly.
Active Project Slayers codes
As of January, 2024, there are no valid codes in Project Slayers. However, there is a silver lining, as fresh codes are released regularly. It's worth noting that all old codes have expired, and even the most recent New Year expired shortly after their release. New codes are specially issued during in-game events, updates, and milestones.
Inactive Project Slayers codes
Unfortunately, the list of expired codes in Project Slayers is extensive. If you try to redeem any of the following codes, you will receive an 'Invalid code' message. Furthermore, if the redemption process fails multiple times, a random cooldown timer will appear, and you won't be able to redeem any code for a few seconds.
Inactive codes in Project Slayers
Code
Rewards
NewYear2024Spins
75 clan spins, 25 daily spins, 25 art spins
NewYear2024Breathing
Breathing reset
NewYear2024Race
Race reset
stone_breathing_spins
Spins
stone_breathing_race_reset
Race Reset
stone_breathing_breathing_reset
Breathing Reset
obishowcase
50 Spins, 10 Art Spins
1millfavs
100 Spins, 30 BDA Spins
1millfavsbreathreset
Breath Reset
1millfavsracereset
Race Reset
ThxFor400MVisits
35 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin
ThxFor650KVotes
35 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin
Update309ArtSpins
25 Art Spins
Update309RaceReset
Race Reset
Update309BreathingReset
Breathing Reset
ThanksFor350MVisits
25 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin
ThanksFor350MVisits2
35 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin
ThanksForLikes600K
10 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin
ThanksForLikes600K2
15 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin
Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBack
75 Clan Spins, 15 Art Spins, 5 Daily Spins
Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBackBreathReset
Breathing Reset
Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBackRaceReset
Race Reset
!ThanksFor250MVisits
50 Clan Spins, 5 Demon Spins, 2 Daily Spins
!500kLikeCode!
35 Clan Spins, 10 Demon Spins, 2 Daily Spins
Upd295MiniCode
25 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins
NewAntiExploit
25 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin
Update1.5Spins
Spins
Update1.5BreathReset
Breathing Reset
Update1.5RaceReset
Race Reset
SorryForIssuesToday
25 Clan Spins, 9 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin
Miniupdate1.5
35 Clan Spins
SorryForDataIssues
75 Clan Spins
Ic38dA!
35 Spins, 10 Demon Art, 5 Daily
UPDATE1PoiNT5HYPESounD
Spins
3AsTeRRaceReset
Race Reset
EastaBreathingR3S3T
Breathing Reset
H@pPY3AsTeR
35 Clan Spins, 15 Demon, 2 Daily
SorryForDelay!
15 Demon Art, 10 Spins, 1 Daily
New500kLikesCode!
10 Demon Art, 25 Spins, 3 Dailies
ThanksFor200milVisitsRaceReset!
Race Reset
ThanksFor200MilVisitsBreathingReset
Breathing Reset
ThanksFor200milVisitsRace
Race Reset
Roblox@ItAgain
Spins, Resets
Roblox@ItAgainRaceReset
Race Reset
Roblox@ItAgainBreathingReset
Breathing Reset
ProjectShutdown
Spins, Resets
ProjectShutdownRace
Race Reset
ProjectShutdownBreathing
Breathing Reset
ThanksFor500kVotes
Spins, Resets
ThanksFor200MilVisitsBreathing
Breathing Reset
450Kupv
Multiple Spins
450KupvRaceReset
Race Reset
450KupvBreathingReset
Breathing Reset
HappyNewYears!
50 Clan Spins, 10 Demon Art Spins, 5 Daily Spins
HappyUpdateYears!
Race Reset
2023BreathingReset
Breathing Reset
MerryChristmas2022
50 Clan Spins, 10 Art Spins
MerryChristmas2022RaceReset
Race Reset
MerryChristmas2022BreathingReset
Breathing Technique Reset
IncreasedDropsBreathReset
Breathing Reset
IncreasedDropsRaceReset
Race Reset
Upd@te1B1gCodE
18 Clan spins, 8 Demon art spins, 3 Daily spins
MUGENTRAINFINALLY
Breathing Reset
AkazagoBRR
Race Reset
400Klikes
Spins, Demon Art Spins, Daily Spins
400Klikesracereset
Race Reset
400Klikesbreathingreset
Breathing Reset
Miniupdate3
30 Clan Spins, 6 Demon Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin
MiniUpdate3racereset
Race Reset
Miniupdate3breathingreset
Breathing Reset
FlAm3!Shawcas31
20 Clan Spins, 5 Demon Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin
1o0millvisits-_-
50 Clan Spins, 20 Demon Art Spins, 2 Daily Spins
1o0millvisits-_-racereset
Race Reset
1o0millvisits-_-breathingreset
Breathing Reset
miniupd2
20 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, 2 Daily Spins
miniupd2breathreset
Breathing Reset
miniupd2racereset
Race Reset
twittaspins
25 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin, 1k XP
A sub-interface will be open when the cursor is on "Play".
Select the backpack icon (second from the top) inside the interface.
A small code box is opened.
Copy any active code from the list and paste it into the "Type code here!!" text box.
Now, hit the green "Redeem" button to activate the code.
Follow the instructed steps to redeem codes in-game via the second method:
After spawning on the map, click "M" on your keyboard to open the user interface.
Select the book icon to open an UI consisting of Gamepass and code boxes.
Enter any code and hit the redeem button to claim the free reward.
Project Slayers code troubleshooting [How to fix]
Whenever you try to redeem an incorrect code or one with typographical errors, "Invalid code." will appear in the top-middle part of the game screen. As of now, there are no known server issues related to codes. In case you face any, simply restart the game and try redeeming them again.
How and where to find Project Slayers Codes
Keep an eye on the game's official Trello page and Discord channel as the devs release fresh codes there. Consequently, we'll update this page with fresh codes.