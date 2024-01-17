Project Slayers codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Project Slayers codes

Project Slayers codes usually offer a variety of spins, resets, and experience for free. You can easily reach level 50 using the free experience and spins and quickly become the best fighter on the multiplayer server. Additionally, you can also compete for the top spots on the global leaderboards with the help of the active codes in Project Slayers.

This article will help you learn about all the codes in this Roblox game, their uses, and ways to redeem them. Moreover, Project Slayers codes do not come with expiration dates and can lapse anytime, so make sure to activate them promptly.

Active Project Slayers codes

As of January, 2024, there are no valid codes in Project Slayers. However, there is a silver lining, as fresh codes are released regularly. It's worth noting that all old codes have expired, and even the most recent New Year expired shortly after their release. New codes are specially issued during in-game events, updates, and milestones.

Inactive Project Slayers codes

Unfortunately, the list of expired codes in Project Slayers is extensive. If you try to redeem any of the following codes, you will receive an 'Invalid code' message. Furthermore, if the redemption process fails multiple times, a random cooldown timer will appear, and you won't be able to redeem any code for a few seconds.

Inactive codes in Project Slayers Code Rewards NewYear2024Spins 75 clan spins, 25 daily spins, 25 art spins NewYear2024Breathing Breathing reset NewYear2024Race Race reset stone_breathing_spins Spins stone_breathing_race_reset Race Reset stone_breathing_breathing_reset Breathing Reset obishowcase 50 Spins, 10 Art Spins 1millfavs 100 Spins, 30 BDA Spins 1millfavsbreathreset Breath Reset 1millfavsracereset Race Reset ThxFor400MVisits 35 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin ThxFor650KVotes 35 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin Update309ArtSpins 25 Art Spins Update309RaceReset Race Reset Update309BreathingReset Breathing Reset ThanksFor350MVisits 25 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin ThanksFor350MVisits2 35 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin ThanksForLikes600K 10 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin ThanksForLikes600K2 15 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBack 75 Clan Spins, 15 Art Spins, 5 Daily Spins Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBackBreathReset Breathing Reset Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBackRaceReset Race Reset !ThanksFor250MVisits 50 Clan Spins, 5 Demon Spins, 2 Daily Spins !500kLikeCode! 35 Clan Spins, 10 Demon Spins, 2 Daily Spins Upd295MiniCode 25 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins NewAntiExploit 25 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin Update1.5Spins Spins Update1.5BreathReset Breathing Reset Update1.5RaceReset Race Reset SorryForIssuesToday 25 Clan Spins, 9 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin Miniupdate1.5 35 Clan Spins SorryForDataIssues 75 Clan Spins Ic38dA! 35 Spins, 10 Demon Art, 5 Daily UPDATE1PoiNT5HYPESounD Spins 3AsTeRRaceReset Race Reset EastaBreathingR3S3T Breathing Reset H@pPY3AsTeR 35 Clan Spins, 15 Demon, 2 Daily SorryForDelay! 15 Demon Art, 10 Spins, 1 Daily New500kLikesCode! 10 Demon Art, 25 Spins, 3 Dailies ThanksFor200milVisitsRaceReset! Race Reset ThanksFor200MilVisitsBreathingReset Breathing Reset ThanksFor200milVisitsRace Race Reset Roblox@ItAgain Spins, Resets Roblox@ItAgainRaceReset Race Reset Roblox@ItAgainBreathingReset Breathing Reset ProjectShutdown Spins, Resets ProjectShutdownRace Race Reset ProjectShutdownBreathing Breathing Reset ThanksFor500kVotes Spins, Resets ThanksFor200MilVisitsBreathing Breathing Reset 450Kupv Multiple Spins 450KupvRaceReset Race Reset 450KupvBreathingReset Breathing Reset HappyNewYears! 50 Clan Spins, 10 Demon Art Spins, 5 Daily Spins HappyUpdateYears! Race Reset 2023BreathingReset Breathing Reset MerryChristmas2022 50 Clan Spins, 10 Art Spins MerryChristmas2022RaceReset Race Reset MerryChristmas2022BreathingReset Breathing Technique Reset IncreasedDropsBreathReset Breathing Reset IncreasedDropsRaceReset Race Reset Upd@te1B1gCodE 18 Clan spins, 8 Demon art spins, 3 Daily spins MUGENTRAINFINALLY Breathing Reset AkazagoBRR Race Reset 400Klikes Spins, Demon Art Spins, Daily Spins 400Klikesracereset Race Reset 400Klikesbreathingreset Breathing Reset Miniupdate3 30 Clan Spins, 6 Demon Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin MiniUpdate3racereset Race Reset Miniupdate3breathingreset Breathing Reset FlAm3!Shawcas31 20 Clan Spins, 5 Demon Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin 1o0millvisits-_- 50 Clan Spins, 20 Demon Art Spins, 2 Daily Spins 1o0millvisits-_-racereset Race Reset 1o0millvisits-_-breathingreset Breathing Reset miniupd2 20 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, 2 Daily Spins miniupd2breathreset Breathing Reset miniupd2racereset Race Reset twittaspins 25 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin, 1k XP lastcode?lol 50 Clan Spins, 20 Demon Art Spins, 2 Daily Spins anotherdayanothershutdown Free rewards shutdownnumb2 35 Clan Spins, 15 Demon

How to redeem Project Slayers codes

There are two ways to redeem codes in Roblox Project Slayers; the first method is as follows:

Launch the game and stay on the main menu.

A sub-interface will be open when the cursor is on "Play".

Select the backpack icon (second from the top) inside the interface.

A small code box is opened.

Copy any active code from the list and paste it into the "Type code here!!" text box.

Now, hit the green "Redeem" button to activate the code.

Follow the instructed steps to redeem codes in-game via the second method:

Project Slayers code box in-game (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

After spawning on the map, click "M" on your keyboard to open the user interface.

Select the book icon to open an UI consisting of Gamepass and code boxes.

Enter any code and hit the redeem button to claim the free reward.

Project Slayers code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Whenever you try to redeem an incorrect code or one with typographical errors, "Invalid code." will appear in the top-middle part of the game screen. As of now, there are no known server issues related to codes. In case you face any, simply restart the game and try redeeming them again.

How and where to find Project Slayers Codes

Keep an eye on the game's official Trello page and Discord channel as the devs release fresh codes there. Consequently, we'll update this page with fresh codes.

FAQs on Project Slayers codes

Why are Project Slayers codes expiring fast?

The high daily player count and popularity of the title result in faster expiration of promo codes.

What are the latest codes in Project Slayers?

Currently, there are no latest codes. However, three New Year codes, NewYear2024Spins, NewYear2024Breathing, and NewYear2024Race were the last set of codes that were active.

What kind of active codes to expect in Project Slayers?

You can expect rewards such as Clash Spins, Art Spins, Race Reset, Breathing Reset, and more from future active codes.