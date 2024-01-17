Roblox
Project Slayers codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Project Slayers codes

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Jan 18, 2024 02:18 GMT
Featured image of Project Slayers codes
Project Slayers codes (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Project Slayers codes usually offer a variety of spins, resets, and experience for free. You can easily reach level 50 using the free experience and spins and quickly become the best fighter on the multiplayer server. Additionally, you can also compete for the top spots on the global leaderboards with the help of the active codes in Project Slayers.

This article will help you learn about all the codes in this Roblox game, their uses, and ways to redeem them. Moreover, Project Slayers codes do not come with expiration dates and can lapse anytime, so make sure to activate them promptly.

Bookmark this page (Ctrl+D) to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Project Slayers codes

Active Project Slayers codes

As of January, 2024, there are no valid codes in Project Slayers. However, there is a silver lining, as fresh codes are released regularly. It's worth noting that all old codes have expired, and even the most recent New Year expired shortly after their release. New codes are specially issued during in-game events, updates, and milestones.

Inactive Project Slayers codes

Inactive Project Slayers codes

Unfortunately, the list of expired codes in Project Slayers is extensive. If you try to redeem any of the following codes, you will receive an 'Invalid code' message. Furthermore, if the redemption process fails multiple times, a random cooldown timer will appear, and you won't be able to redeem any code for a few seconds.

Inactive codes in Project Slayers

Code

Rewards

NewYear2024Spins

75 clan spins, 25 daily spins, 25 art spins

NewYear2024Breathing

Breathing reset

NewYear2024Race

Race reset

stone_breathing_spins

Spins

stone_breathing_race_reset

Race Reset

stone_breathing_breathing_reset

Breathing Reset

obishowcase

50 Spins, 10 Art Spins

1millfavs

100 Spins, 30 BDA Spins

1millfavsbreathreset

Breath Reset

1millfavsracereset

Race Reset

ThxFor400MVisits

35 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin

ThxFor650KVotes

35 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin

Update309ArtSpins

25 Art Spins

Update309RaceReset

Race Reset

Update309BreathingReset

Breathing Reset

ThanksFor350MVisits

25 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin

ThanksFor350MVisits2

35 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin

ThanksForLikes600K

10 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin

ThanksForLikes600K2

15 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin

Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBack

75 Clan Spins, 15 Art Spins, 5 Daily Spins

Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBackBreathReset

Breathing Reset

Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBackRaceReset

Race Reset

!ThanksFor250MVisits

50 Clan Spins, 5 Demon Spins, 2 Daily Spins

!500kLikeCode!

35 Clan Spins, 10 Demon Spins, 2 Daily Spins

Upd295MiniCode

25 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins

NewAntiExploit

25 Clan Spins, 5 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin

Update1.5Spins

Spins

Update1.5BreathReset

Breathing Reset

Update1.5RaceReset

Race Reset

SorryForIssuesToday

25 Clan Spins, 9 Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin

Miniupdate1.5

35 Clan Spins

SorryForDataIssues

75 Clan Spins

Ic38dA!

35 Spins, 10 Demon Art, 5 Daily

UPDATE1PoiNT5HYPESounD

Spins

3AsTeRRaceReset

Race Reset

EastaBreathingR3S3T

Breathing Reset

H@pPY3AsTeR

35 Clan Spins, 15 Demon, 2 Daily

SorryForDelay!

15 Demon Art, 10 Spins, 1 Daily

New500kLikesCode!

10 Demon Art, 25 Spins, 3 Dailies

ThanksFor200milVisitsRaceReset!

Race Reset

ThanksFor200MilVisitsBreathingReset

Breathing Reset

ThanksFor200milVisitsRace

Race Reset

Roblox@ItAgain

Spins, Resets

Roblox@ItAgainRaceReset

Race Reset

Roblox@ItAgainBreathingReset

Breathing Reset

ProjectShutdown

Spins, Resets

ProjectShutdownRace

Race Reset

ProjectShutdownBreathing

Breathing Reset

ThanksFor500kVotes

Spins, Resets

ThanksFor200MilVisitsBreathing

Breathing Reset

450Kupv

Multiple Spins

450KupvRaceReset

Race Reset

450KupvBreathingReset

Breathing Reset

HappyNewYears!

50 Clan Spins, 10 Demon Art Spins, 5 Daily Spins

HappyUpdateYears!

Race Reset

2023BreathingReset

Breathing Reset

MerryChristmas2022

50 Clan Spins, 10 Art Spins

MerryChristmas2022RaceReset

Race Reset

MerryChristmas2022BreathingReset

Breathing Technique Reset

IncreasedDropsBreathReset

Breathing Reset

IncreasedDropsRaceReset

Race Reset

Upd@te1B1gCodE

18 Clan spins, 8 Demon art spins, 3 Daily spins

MUGENTRAINFINALLY

Breathing Reset

AkazagoBRR

Race Reset

400Klikes

Spins, Demon Art Spins, Daily Spins

400Klikesracereset

Race Reset

400Klikesbreathingreset

Breathing Reset

Miniupdate3

30 Clan Spins, 6 Demon Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin

MiniUpdate3racereset

Race Reset

Miniupdate3breathingreset

Breathing Reset

FlAm3!Shawcas31

20 Clan Spins, 5 Demon Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin

1o0millvisits-_-

50 Clan Spins, 20 Demon Art Spins, 2 Daily Spins

1o0millvisits-_-racereset

Race Reset

1o0millvisits-_-breathingreset

Breathing Reset

miniupd2

20 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, 2 Daily Spins

miniupd2breathreset

Breathing Reset

miniupd2racereset

Race Reset

twittaspins

25 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin, 1k XP

lastcode?lol

50 Clan Spins, 20 Demon Art Spins, 2 Daily Spins

anotherdayanothershutdown

Free rewards

shutdownnumb2

35 Clan Spins, 15 Demon

How to redeem Project Slayers codes

How to redeem Project Slayers codes

There are two ways to redeem codes in Roblox Project Slayers; the first method is as follows:

  • Launch the game and stay on the main menu.
  • A sub-interface will be open when the cursor is on "Play".
  • Select the backpack icon (second from the top) inside the interface.
  • A small code box is opened.
  • Copy any active code from the list and paste it into the "Type code here!!" text box.
  • Now, hit the green "Redeem" button to activate the code.

Follow the instructed steps to redeem codes in-game via the second method:

Project Slayers code box in-game (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
  • After spawning on the map, click "M" on your keyboard to open the user interface.
  • Select the book icon to open an UI consisting of Gamepass and code boxes.
  • Enter any code and hit the redeem button to claim the free reward.

Project Slayers code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Project Slayers code troubleshooting

Whenever you try to redeem an incorrect code or one with typographical errors, "Invalid code." will appear in the top-middle part of the game screen. As of now, there are no known server issues related to codes. In case you face any, simply restart the game and try redeeming them again.

How and where to find Project Slayers Codes

Keep an eye on the game's official Trello page and Discord channel as the devs release fresh codes there. Consequently, we'll update this page with fresh codes.

FAQs on Project Slayers codes

Why are Project Slayers codes expiring fast?

The high daily player count and popularity of the title result in faster expiration of promo codes.

What are the latest codes in Project Slayers?

Currently, there are no latest codes. However, three New Year codes, NewYear2024Spins, NewYear2024Breathing, and NewYear2024Race were the last set of codes that were active.

What kind of active codes to expect in Project Slayers?

You can expect rewards such as Clash Spins, Art Spins, Race Reset, Breathing Reset, and more from future active codes.

