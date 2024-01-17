Fruit Battlegrounds codes are for players who are looking to claim free Gems. Gems are one of the important in-game resources that can be used for Spins. There are two types of Spins: Normal and Fast Spins. The former costs 50 Gems, while the latter will require 70 Gems.

Use the codes featured in the article, earn free Gems, and hit the Spin button to open chests. You'll be rewarded with a variety of Devil Fruits from the following categories:

Common - 65.4%

Uncommon - 25.5%

Rare - 5.35%

Epic - 4.06%

Legendary - 1.07%

Mythic - 0.19%

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month.

List of Active Fruit Battlegrounds Codes

The highlighted active codes are confirmed to be valid as of January, 2024. Coupled with that, they do not have any expiration dates and risk going inactive at any time.

Active codes in Fruit Battlegrounds Code Rewards 550POGG 300 Gems (Latest) NEWY34R2024! 300 Gems 540DAYUM 500 Gems 530GYAT 800 Gems WINTAH2023 700 Gems LAVAPARTY 400 Gems KOLDKRAZE! 500 Gems SHEEESH520!! 1500 Gems

Inactive Fruit Battlegrounds codes

Unfortunately, many old codes have expired over the last few updates. The good news is that the developers issue fresh codes on a regular basis. The following codes are not redeemable, and you'll receive error messages if you try redeeming any.

Inactive codes in Fruit Battlegrounds Code Rewards LUVYALL 750 Gems 510KWOWW 1000 Gems 500KVIIBE! 1500 Gems WANOFIXES 320 Gems K1NGOFB3ASTS 500 Gems LIBERATION! 500 Gems PRESENT4YALL 900 Gems QU1CKR3B00T 350 Gems GETTINTHERE490 500 Gems WECLOSE480 500 Gems CHEF470K 500 Gems 460KRAZY! 500 Gems SIZZLIN450 500 Gems 440KEEPHITTIN 500 Gems 430TOOMUCH 500 Gems 420BLAZE 500 Gems CRAZYYY410! 580 Gems JOYBOYY 500 Gems HEARDADRUMS 400 Gems SUPEREVENT! 280 Gems LETSGOO400 800 Gems SHEEESH390! 900 Gems 380ALMOST 500 Gems QUIKREBOOT 900 Gems WEBACKBABYYY 500 Gems TOX1C 1200 Gems TOURNYCLASH 600 Gems P4TIENC3! 450 Gems 370MADDD 700 Gems FULL360! 600 Gems 350HAPPY 1000 Gems HYPETIME! 500 Gems TECHNOBOX 800 Gems PULLINGSTRINGZ 900 Gems PITYUP! 600 Gems 340NEVERENDS! 900 Gems 330WEUP! 600 Gems 320THXGUYS! 850 Gems HYPEFIX! 400 Gems 4TTRACTI0N 700 Gems SKYH1GH! 350 Gems 300KWOW 800 Gems OMG100M 1200 Gems 310KEEPGOING 500 Gems KINGJUNGL3 1000 Gems 2HAPPY290 350 Gems TOOKRAZY280 Free Gems 270TOOINSANE 400 Gems LIGHTNINGHYPE 350 Gems KRAZYGASSED 400 Gems 260BELIEVE 400 Gems GETKRAZYY! 350 Gems 250QUARTER! 400 Gems 240GASSED 600 Gems BUGFIXOP 500 Gems TOOHAPPYBRO 350 Gems GRATITUDE x2 Luck Extender 230GANGG 400 Gems APPRECIATIVE 500 Gems BRO220K Free Gems LIT210 400 Gems YESSIRBIG200! 400 Gems NEVERSTOP 350 Gems DUBMINER 400 Gems CANTSTOP 300 Gems ITKEEPSCOMING! 400 Gems SHUTDOWNLUCK 400 Gems FUNNYNUMBER 400 Gems 190KWOWBRUH 600 Gems GOCRAZY180! 400 Gems 170KKRAZY 450 Gems FREECASHBRO 5k Cash KRAZYSUPPORT 280 Gems 160WOW 300 Gems DRACOMASTA 360 Gems KAIDOBEAST 200 Gems GOKRAZY150 400 Gems 140KAGAIN 360 Gems FATSTACKZ 250 Gems RAININGGEMS! 320 Gems GEARFOOOOURTH 500 Gems LONGAWAITED 300 Gems ITJUSTDONTSTOP 240 Gems LETSGOO130K 400 Gems PAWGOKRAZY 400 Gems UPDATETIMEEE 400 Gems GOLDENDAYZ 350 Gems FREECAZH 400 Gems 120KTHX 400 Gems INDAZONE 520 Gems LASTSHUTDOWNALRIGHT 320 Gems 110KYEE 500 Gems WINTERDAYZ 400 Gems COMEONMARCOOO 900 Gems 100KWEDIDIT 1000 Gems DAMN90K 400 Gems 80KAHHHHH 450 Gems THXFOR70K 350 Gems FREEBREAD! 300 Gems 60KLETSGO 350 Gems 30KLOVEYOU 550 Gems SORRY4SHUTDOWN 250 Gems MAGMALETSGOO 900 Gems 50KINSANE 500 Gems 35KWOWBRO 200 Gems 40KDAMN 350 Gems

How to redeem Fruit Battlegrounds codes?

The redemption process in Fruit Battlegrounds is straightforward All you have to do is follow the steps below:

Launch the game and stay on the main menu.

Hit the "Fruit Spin" button (second option from the top, below "Play").

A tavern-based UI will open; click on "SPIN" above the treasure chest.

The camera will zoom in before the chest, and the code box will be visible on the bottom left side of the screen.

Copy any active code from our list and paste it in "Enter Code Here..."

Now, press the "Redeem" button to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

What are Fruit Battlegrounds codes and their importance?

As mentioned previously, promo codes in Fruit Battlegrounds offer free Gems. You can easily fill up your Gem treasury and get your hands on some of the rarest Legendary and Mythic Devil Fruits. Instead of spending Robux to purchase Gems, you can easily redeem the active codes and get them for free.

Fruit Battlegrounds code troubleshooting [How to fix]

There are no known server bugs related to codes. An "Invalid or Expired Code" message will appear if you enter incorrect or expired codes. Just make sure to double-check the codes before hitting the redeem button, given that you manually input them.

Where to find new Fruit Battlegrounds codes?

To get wind of the latest Roblox news, you can follow the developer's X handle or the game's official YouTube account.

FAQs on Fruit Battlegrounds codes

What are the latest Fruit Battlegrounds codes?

550POGG is the latest active code that offers 300 Gems in Fruit Battlegrounds.

Are codes in Fruit Battlegrounds useful?

Yes, all the Gem codes are very beneficial, as you can avoid grinding and acquire powerful Devil Fruits.

Can you get free Devil Fruits from codes in Fruit Battlegrounds?

No, none of the active or expired codes offer or have offered any types of Devil Fruits.