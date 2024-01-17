Roblox
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes [January 2024]

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Jan 18, 2024 02:23 GMT
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes
Featured cover of Fruit Battlegrounds codes (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Fruit Battlegrounds codes are for players who are looking to claim free Gems. Gems are one of the important in-game resources that can be used for Spins. There are two types of Spins: Normal and Fast Spins. The former costs 50 Gems, while the latter will require 70 Gems.

Use the codes featured in the article, earn free Gems, and hit the Spin button to open chests. You'll be rewarded with a variety of Devil Fruits from the following categories:

  • Common - 65.4%
  • Uncommon - 25.5%
  • Rare - 5.35%
  • Epic - 4.06%
  • Legendary - 1.07%
  • Mythic - 0.19%

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

List of Active Fruit Battlegrounds Codes

List of Active Fruit Battlegrounds Codes

The highlighted active codes are confirmed to be valid as of January, 2024. Coupled with that, they do not have any expiration dates and risk going inactive at any time.

Active codes in Fruit Battlegrounds

Code

Rewards

550POGG

300 Gems (Latest)

NEWY34R2024!

300 Gems

540DAYUM

500 Gems

530GYAT

800 Gems

WINTAH2023

700 Gems

LAVAPARTY

400 Gems

KOLDKRAZE!

500 Gems

SHEEESH520!!

1500 Gems

Inactive Fruit Battlegrounds codes

Unfortunately, many old codes have expired over the last few updates. The good news is that the developers issue fresh codes on a regular basis. The following codes are not redeemable, and you'll receive error messages if you try redeeming any.

Inactive codes in Fruit Battlegrounds

Code

Rewards

LUVYALL

750 Gems

510KWOWW

1000 Gems

500KVIIBE!

1500 Gems

WANOFIXES

320 Gems

K1NGOFB3ASTS

500 Gems

LIBERATION!

500 Gems

PRESENT4YALL

900 Gems

QU1CKR3B00T

350 Gems

GETTINTHERE490

500 Gems

WECLOSE480

500 Gems

CHEF470K

500 Gems

460KRAZY!

500 Gems

SIZZLIN450

500 Gems

440KEEPHITTIN

500 Gems

430TOOMUCH

500 Gems

420BLAZE

500 Gems

CRAZYYY410!

580 Gems

JOYBOYY

500 Gems

HEARDADRUMS

400 Gems

SUPEREVENT!

280 Gems

LETSGOO400

800 Gems

SHEEESH390!

900 Gems

380ALMOST

500 Gems

QUIKREBOOT

900 Gems

WEBACKBABYYY

500 Gems

TOX1C

1200 Gems

TOURNYCLASH

600 Gems

P4TIENC3!

450 Gems

370MADDD

700 Gems

FULL360!

600 Gems

350HAPPY

1000 Gems

HYPETIME!

500 Gems

TECHNOBOX

800 Gems

PULLINGSTRINGZ

900 Gems

PITYUP!

600 Gems

340NEVERENDS!

900 Gems

330WEUP!

600 Gems

320THXGUYS!

850 Gems

HYPEFIX!

400 Gems

4TTRACTI0N

700 Gems

SKYH1GH!

350 Gems

300KWOW

800 Gems

OMG100M

1200 Gems

310KEEPGOING

500 Gems

KINGJUNGL3

1000 Gems

2HAPPY290

350 Gems

TOOKRAZY280

Free Gems

270TOOINSANE

400 Gems

LIGHTNINGHYPE

350 Gems

KRAZYGASSED

400 Gems

260BELIEVE

400 Gems

GETKRAZYY!

350 Gems

250QUARTER!

400 Gems

240GASSED

600 Gems

BUGFIXOP

500 Gems

TOOHAPPYBRO

350 Gems

GRATITUDE

x2 Luck Extender

230GANGG

400 Gems

APPRECIATIVE

500 Gems

BRO220K

Free Gems

LIT210

400 Gems

YESSIRBIG200!

400 Gems

NEVERSTOP

350 Gems

DUBMINER

400 Gems

CANTSTOP

300 Gems

ITKEEPSCOMING!

400 Gems

SHUTDOWNLUCK

400 Gems

FUNNYNUMBER

400 Gems

190KWOWBRUH

600 Gems

GOCRAZY180!

400 Gems

170KKRAZY

450 Gems

FREECASHBRO

5k Cash

KRAZYSUPPORT

280 Gems

160WOW

300 Gems

DRACOMASTA

360 Gems

KAIDOBEAST

200 Gems

GOKRAZY150

400 Gems

140KAGAIN

360 Gems

FATSTACKZ

250 Gems

RAININGGEMS!

320 Gems

GEARFOOOOURTH

500 Gems

LONGAWAITED

300 Gems

ITJUSTDONTSTOP

240 Gems

LETSGOO130K

400 Gems

PAWGOKRAZY

400 Gems

UPDATETIMEEE

400 Gems

GOLDENDAYZ

350 Gems

FREECAZH

400 Gems

120KTHX

400 Gems

INDAZONE

520 Gems

LASTSHUTDOWNALRIGHT

320 Gems

110KYEE

500 Gems

WINTERDAYZ

400 Gems

COMEONMARCOOO

900 Gems

100KWEDIDIT

1000 Gems

DAMN90K

400 Gems

80KAHHHHH

450 Gems

THXFOR70K

350 Gems

FREEBREAD!

300 Gems

60KLETSGO

350 Gems

30KLOVEYOU

550 Gems

SORRY4SHUTDOWN

250 Gems

MAGMALETSGOO

900 Gems

50KINSANE

500 Gems

35KWOWBRO

200 Gems

40KDAMN

350 Gems

How to redeem Fruit Battlegrounds codes?

How to redeem Fruit Battlegrounds codes?

The redemption process in Fruit Battlegrounds is straightforward All you have to do is follow the steps below:

  • Launch the game and stay on the main menu.
  • Hit the "Fruit Spin" button (second option from the top, below "Play").
  • A tavern-based UI will open; click on "SPIN" above the treasure chest.
  • The camera will zoom in before the chest, and the code box will be visible on the bottom left side of the screen.
  • Copy any active code from our list and paste it in "Enter Code Here..."
  • Now, press the "Redeem" button to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

What are Fruit Battlegrounds codes and their importance?

What are Fruit Battlegrounds codes and their importance?

As mentioned previously, promo codes in Fruit Battlegrounds offer free Gems. You can easily fill up your Gem treasury and get your hands on some of the rarest Legendary and Mythic Devil Fruits. Instead of spending Robux to purchase Gems, you can easily redeem the active codes and get them for free.

Also Check:- Is it possible to play Roblox without downloading it?

Fruit Battlegrounds code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Fruit Battlegrounds code troubleshooting

There are no known server bugs related to codes. An "Invalid or Expired Code" message will appear if you enter incorrect or expired codes. Just make sure to double-check the codes before hitting the redeem button, given that you manually input them.

Where to find new Fruit Battlegrounds codes?

To get wind of the latest Roblox news, you can follow the developer's X handle or the game's official YouTube account. That said, we'll update this page whenever fresh codes debut, so make sure to follow us.

FAQs on Fruit Battlegrounds codes

What are the latest Fruit Battlegrounds codes?

550POGG is the latest active code that offers 300 Gems in Fruit Battlegrounds.

Are codes in Fruit Battlegrounds useful?

Yes, all the Gem codes are very beneficial, as you can avoid grinding and acquire powerful Devil Fruits.

Can you get free Devil Fruits from codes in Fruit Battlegrounds?

No, none of the active or expired codes offer or have offered any types of Devil Fruits.

