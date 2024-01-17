Fruit Battlegrounds codes are for players who are looking to claim free Gems. Gems are one of the important in-game resources that can be used for Spins. There are two types of Spins: Normal and Fast Spins. The former costs 50 Gems, while the latter will require 70 Gems.
Use the codes featured in the article, earn free Gems, and hit the Spin button to open chests. You'll be rewarded with a variety of Devil Fruits from the following categories:
- Common - 65.4%
- Uncommon - 25.5%
- Rare - 5.35%
- Epic - 4.06%
- Legendary - 1.07%
- Mythic - 0.19%
List of Active Fruit Battlegrounds Codes
The highlighted active codes are confirmed to be valid as of January, 2024. Coupled with that, they do not have any expiration dates and risk going inactive at any time.
Inactive Fruit Battlegrounds codes
Unfortunately, many old codes have expired over the last few updates. The good news is that the developers issue fresh codes on a regular basis. The following codes are not redeemable, and you'll receive error messages if you try redeeming any.
How to redeem Fruit Battlegrounds codes?
The redemption process in Fruit Battlegrounds is straightforward All you have to do is follow the steps below:
- Launch the game and stay on the main menu.
- Hit the "Fruit Spin" button (second option from the top, below "Play").
- A tavern-based UI will open; click on "SPIN" above the treasure chest.
- The camera will zoom in before the chest, and the code box will be visible on the bottom left side of the screen.
- Copy any active code from our list and paste it in "Enter Code Here..."
- Now, press the "Redeem" button to activate the code and claim the free rewards.
What are Fruit Battlegrounds codes and their importance?
As mentioned previously, promo codes in Fruit Battlegrounds offer free Gems. You can easily fill up your Gem treasury and get your hands on some of the rarest Legendary and Mythic Devil Fruits. Instead of spending Robux to purchase Gems, you can easily redeem the active codes and get them for free.
Fruit Battlegrounds code troubleshooting [How to fix]
There are no known server bugs related to codes. An "Invalid or Expired Code" message will appear if you enter incorrect or expired codes. Just make sure to double-check the codes before hitting the redeem button, given that you manually input them.
Where to find new Fruit Battlegrounds codes?
To get wind of the latest Roblox news, you can follow the developer's X handle or the game's official YouTube account.
FAQs on Fruit Battlegrounds codes
What are the latest Fruit Battlegrounds codes?
550POGG is the latest active code that offers 300 Gems in Fruit Battlegrounds.
Are codes in Fruit Battlegrounds useful?
Yes, all the Gem codes are very beneficial, as you can avoid grinding and acquire powerful Devil Fruits.
Can you get free Devil Fruits from codes in Fruit Battlegrounds?
No, none of the active or expired codes offer or have offered any types of Devil Fruits.