Bee Swarm Simulator codes (January 16, 2024): Rewards, How to use Bee Swarm Simulator codes 

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Jan 16, 2024 11:54 GMT
Featured cover of Bee Swarm Simulator codes. (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Bee Swarm Simulator codes, when redeemed, reward you with free buffs, Honey, Tickets, and more. Newbies can quickly become expert beekeepers using the active codes featured in this article. These are quite simple to redeem and will help your avatar and Bees increase their overall efficiency.

Furthermore, you can use free resources acquired via codes to add the required Pollen equipment and upgrade your Bees to collect more Honey quickly. You can redeem codes like WeekExtension and DarzethDoodads to activate a variety of resource boosters.

Bookmark this page (Ctrl+D) to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating this article whenever new codes are issued.

List of Bee Swarm Simulator codes for January 2024

Featured cover of Bee Swarm Simulator (Image via Roblox)
Many old Bee Swarm Simulator codes in Roblox are still active and work as of January 16, 2024. Hence, you can take your time in redeeming them as they won't expire any time soon.

Active codes in Bee Swarm Simulator

WeekExtension

5x Wealth Clock Buff, a Marshmallow Bee, 5x Robo Party Blessing, 3x Strawberry Field Boost, 3x Spider Field Boost, 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 10x Spider Field Winds, 10x Bamboo Field Winds, and 10x Strawberry Field Winds

DemiDecade

Boosts and Buffs

DarzethDoodads

1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Tropical Drink, 1 Jelly Beans, 1 Stinger, 3 Tickets, 1 Red Balloon, 30 min Clover Field Code Buff, 30 min Coconut Field Code Buff

ThnxCyasToyBox

1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Smooth Dice, 1 Jelly Beans, 1 Micro-Converter, 1 Cloud Vial, 1 Whirligig, 10 Honeysuckles, 1 Pink Balloon, 3 Pumpkin Patch Boost, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff

walmarttoys

1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Field Dice, 3 Micro-Converters, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Winds, Super Smoothie, Wealth Clock

FourYearFiesta

Atomic Treat, Marshmallow Bee, Loaded Dice, Pink Balloon, White Balloon, Hard Wax, Tropical Drink, Neonberry, 4 Micro-converters, 4 Tickets, 4 Honeysuckles, 4 Strawberries, 4 Blueberries, 4 Pineapples, 4 Sunflower Seeds, 4 Bitterberries, 4 Moon Charms, 5x Wealth Clock, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, Super Smoothie, 10x Haste, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 10x Blue Boost, 10x Precision

500mil

Science Bear Morph, 2 Stump Field Boost, 1 Hour Conversion Boost, 5 Wealth Clock, 5 Gumdrops, 5 Field Dice, 3 Bamboo Field Boost

PlushFriday

Free rewards

Roof

5 Tickets

38217

5 Tickets

Cubly

+1 Bumble Bee Jelly, +10 Bitterberries, +1 Micro-Converter, Capacity Code

Marshmallow

1h Conversion Boost, Marshmallow Bee

SecretProfileCode

Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, Enzymes Buff

Sure

Dandelion Field Boost (x3), 30m Conversion Boost, 2,500 Honey

Teespring

Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3), Marshmallow Bee

Wax

5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey

Wink

Dandelion Field Boost (×7), 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey, Haste+, Black Bear Morph

Buzz

5,000 Honey

Nectar

5,000 Honey

Bopmaster

5 Tickets

Cog

5 Tickets

Connoisseur

5 Tickets

Crawlers

5 Tickets

CarmensAnDiego

Redeem code for free rewards!

Luther

Redeem code for free rewards!

Dysentery

Redeem code for free rewards!

Jumpstart

Redeem code for free rewards!

Troggles

Redeem code for free rewards!

10mMembers

Redeem for many free items [available for Bee Swarm Simulator Roblox group members]

Banned

Redeem code for Stubborn Bee Jelly and Buff!

Inactive Bee Swarm Simulator codes

Unfortunately, a large number of old codes have expired over time. You can expect fresh ones to make their debut before or after special events, updates, and milestones. However, trying to redeem the ones mentioned below will only result in an error.

Inactive codes in Bee Swarm Simulator

SonyXbox

1.25x Pollen From Tools, 1.25x Pollen From Bees, 1.25x Event Bee Ability Pollen, 100 Convert Amount, +50% Capacity, +10% Nectar, +1% Critical Chance, +1% Super-Crit Chance

5Years

Honeyday Event, Super Smoothie Buff, Wealth Clock x5, 5 Tickets, Neonberries, Micro-Converters, Smooth Dice, Marshmallow Bees

WonkyFlop

5x Wealth Clock, 1 Super Smoothie, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 4x Mushroom Field Boost, 4x Blue Flower Field Boost, 10x Sunflower Field Winds, 10x Mushroom Field Winds, 10x Blue Flower Field Winds

FourYearFiesta

Atomic Treat, Marshmallow Bee, Loaded Dice, Pink Balloon, White Balloon, Hard Wax, Topical Drink, Neonberry, 4 Micro-converters, 4 Tickets, 4 Honeysuckles, 4 Strawberries, 4 Blueberries, 4 Pineapples, 4 Sunflower Seeds, 4 Bitterberries, 4 Moon Charms, 5x Wealth Clock, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, Super Smoothie, 10x Haste, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 10x Blue Boost, 10x Precision

500mil

Science Bear Morph, 2 Stump Field Boost, 1 Hour Conversion Boost, 5 Wealth Clock, 5 Gumdrops, 5 Field Dice, 3 Bamboo Field Boost

PeppermintReboot

5x Wealth Clock Boosts, 1 Loaded Dice, 4 Pepper Patch Boosts, 4 Stump Field Boosts, 4 Mountain Top Field Boosts, 4 Coconut Field Boosts, 4 Clover Field Boosts

BFCM2022

1 Jellybean, Clover Field Buff

2Billion

2 Blueberries, Honeyday Event, 1 Ticket Planter, 1 Marshmallow Bee, Rose Field Code Buff, Pine Tree Forest Code Buff, Cactus Field Code Buff, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff, 15 Rose Field Winds, 15 Pine Tree Forest Winds, 15 Cactus Field Winds, 15 Pumpkin Patch Winds (Must be a member of Bee Swarm Simulator Group)

frozenbugreboot

5 Wealth Clock Boosts, 1 Loaded Dice, 4 Pepper Patch Boosts, 4 Stump Field Boosts, 4 Mountain Top Field Boosts, 4 Coconut Field Boosts, 4 Clover Field Boosts

5MFavorites

Two days of Double Pollen (Must be a member of Bee Swarm Simulator Club)

Mocito100T

Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost, Coconut Field Capacity

RedMarket

Pepper Patch Boost, Pepper Patch Capacity, Pepper Patch Market Boost

MondoOutage

Many rewards

Discord100k

Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost (x3), Pine Tree Forest Boost (x3), Spider Field Boost (x3), 3x Jelly Beans, 3x Gumdrops, 3x Moon Charm, 3x Tickets

RebootFriday

Many rewards

3YearParty

Lots of free stuff!

WintersEnd

Free stuff! (Must join group)

BigBag

Temporary Bag Capacity increase

RebootXmas

In-game rewards

Buoyant

+15 Blueberries, Blue Extract, Capacity Code, Blue Flower Field Boost, Blue Flower Field Capacity, Blue Flower Field Market Boost

BlackFriday

Free stuff!

5mMembers

+5 Bitterberries, +5 Strawberries, +5 Blueberries, +5 Sunflower Seeds, +5 Pineapples, +5 Moon Charms, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity, Pine Tree Forest Boost, Pine Tree Forest Capacity, Science Bear Morph, Conversion Boost

RebootPC

Free stuff!

BillionVisits

1 Atomic Treat, 10 Micro-Converters, Mountain Top Field Winds, Sunflower Field Winds, Honeyday Event

Gumaden10T

Pepper Patch Boost (x1), Pepper Patch Winds (x3), Coconut Field Boost (x1), Coconut Field Winds (x3), Blue Flower Field Boost (x2), Blue Flower Field Winds (x3), 1x Cloud Vial, 15x Pineapple

SpaceReboot

10 Moon Charms, 5 Micro-Converters, Wealth Clock, Mountain Top Field Boost & Capacity, Dandelion Field Boost & Capacity

FuzzyFarewell

+3 Micro-Converters, +15 Pineapples, Sunflower Field Boost, Sunflower Field Capacity, Capacity Code

BlackBearMythic

Cactus Field Boost & Capacity, Clove Field Boost & Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock, Black Bear Morph

Strawbeary

+1 Rad Bee Jelly, +10 Strawberries, Strawberry Field Boost, Strawberry Field Capacity, Mother Bear Morph

PineappleParty

+15 Pineapples, +1 Tropical Drink, Capacity Code, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Capacity, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Marshmallow Bee

How to redeem all the active Bee Swarm Simulator codes

Bee Swarm Simulator code box. (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
As mentioned before, you can redeem the active codes without breaking a sweat. All you have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below to claim the freebies:

  • Launch the game and enter the server.
  • Once inside, hit the cog icon on the left side of the game screen.
  • An interface featuring "Promo Codes" will pop up.
  • Copy the desired active code and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box.
  • Now, hit the green-themed "Redeem" button to activate the code instantly.

Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive. Hence, avoid making typos throughout the redemption process. Instead of manually entering the codes, you can simply copy and paste them to successfully redeem the rewards.

What are Bee Swarm Simulator codes and its importance?

Rewards obtained after activating a code. (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Bee Swarm Simulator boasts a massive environment where you must collect Pollen and convert it to Honey to thrive on the map. With the help of codes, you can not only boost your income, but also receive free Tickets.

Tickets can be used to access the Royal Jelly Dispenser near the starting farm, obtain Event Bees, and purchase vital tools. That said, use resources-based codes at the start and booster codes in the Roblox game's mid and late stages to quickly become the best on the server.

Bee Swarm Simulator codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Invalid Promo Code (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
There are no existing server issues related to codes. If you enter an expired or wrong code, "Invalid Promo Code" will pop up. Just make sure to enter the correct string of characters and hit the Redeem button to claim the rewards without any trouble. Also, if you are not able to redeem any code, restart the game and try again.

FAQs on Bee Swarm Simulator codes

Are Bee Swarm Simulator codes useful?

Yes, Bee Swarm Simulator codes are, without a doubt, very useful in-game. The free rewards obtained will decrease grinding and assist you in growing your Hive.

What codes in Bee Swarm Simulator offer Tickets?

Bopmaster, Cog, Crawlers, and Roof are some of the codes that offer free Tickets after activation.

Can you get free Bees from codes in Bee Swarm Simulator?

None of the codes reward players with any Bees. However, you do get consumables and buffs/boosters from active codes.

