Tower of God Codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Tower of God Codes?

Robloxians looking for the latest Tower of God codes have come to the right place. This article provides the newest working codes that, when redeemed, reward cash that can be used to purchase various in-game cosmetics.

In Tower of God, players must complete various Obbys or obstacle courses under six minutes or get disqualified. They obtain cash (in-game currency) after completing said Obbys, based on the time remaining after they finish. This cash can then be used to purchase different skins and items.

Even though players can unlock these cosmetic items by grinding levels and finishing first, these codes give them a bunch of additional cash to spend in the in-game shop and go on a virtual shopping spree. Let's dive in!

Tower of God codes (Active codes)

Below is a list of the active codes for Tower of God, and they've been confirmed to have been working as of January 15, 2024. If the developers reveal a newer code during a major game event or with the release of a patch, this list will be updated.

WINTER This code grants you a free reward. (New) UPGRADES This code grants you a free reward. APRIL_FOOLS This code grants you 1,000 Cash.

Expired Tower of God codes

Unfortunately, some codes for Tower of God have gone inactive. Players are advised to redeem the active codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out on exciting free rewards. If any does expire, this list will be updated.

New_Update This code could've granted you 2,000 Cash. Happy8K This code could've granted you 2,500 Cash. EventDay This code could've granted you 1,000 Cash. Free_Code This code could've granted you a free reward. Merry_Christmas This code could've granted you a free reward.

How to redeem Tower of God codes

To redeem the active codes in Tower of God, you must follow the steps mentioned below:

Open up Roblox Tower of God and make sure that you're connected to the server.

Click on the Shopping Cart Icon on the left side of your game screen.

Now, press the Settings Icon and copy and paste one of the working codes inside the Redeem Code text box.

Press the Enter key on your keyboard to redeem the code and receive the free reward.

Roblox codes are famously case-sensitive, so avoid errors when trying to redeem these codes. If players face prompts like "Invalid Code" or similar issues, typos and spelling mistakes are usually the culprits of codes that show errors when typed in. Therefore, players must copy and paste the active codes from the list directly into the game and complete the redemption process with ease.

FAQs on Tower of God codes

What is Roblox Tower of God all about?

Roblox Tower of God is a game that is based on Tower of Hell and many others. In the game, a group of players must complete a set of Obbys (obstacle courses) and reach the end before a six-minute timer runs out. They are rewarded Cash and are simultaneously ranked on the leaderboard based on the time taken to complete the course.

The levels progressively get harder, the timer shortens, and the one to complete the final Obby first is crowned as the God of the Tower.

What are Tower of God codes all about?

Tower of God codes can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Cash, which can then be used to purchase different cosmetic items, skins, and other valuable items.

When can players expect new Tower of God codes to be released?

Players can be on the lookout for more recent Tower of God codes when the game developers release a major update, a patch, or during a holiday.

