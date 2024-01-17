KAT Codes (January 2024): Are there any active codes?

KAT codes can reward players with exclusive and seasonal skins that can make their appearance and the game feel more personalized to their liking. KAT, or Knife Ability Test, is a game that's all about eliminating as many targets as possible and collecting Rubies along the way.

Some skins provide an unfair advantage by featuring improved fire rates and better reload speeds, while others simply look cooler. KAT is a PvP game, and newbies face a significant setback upon loading into the game and going against veterans. They've been playing the game for a longer time, and it's only logical that they've got their hands on the best arsenal out there.

This is when promo codes may be useful for newbies, as they can redeem them and obtain some freebies to help them get started.

List of Active KAT Codes (January 2024)

Official gameplay cover for KAT (Image via Roblox)

Unluckily, Roblox KAT's developers have not yet released any codes for the game as of January, 2024. If they offer a newer code during a major event or with the release of a patch, this article will be updated to contain it.

Despite there not being any codes that players can use to snag freebies right now, KAT has a devoted fan base that continues to enjoy its enthralling PvP aspect, meticulously designed maps, and intricate game mechanics.

Are there any inactive KAT Codes?

The game developers haven't released any codes yet, so there aren't any that could have gone inactive. Since KAT doesn't have any working codes right now, players can expect the ones that do eventually get released to be active for much longer.

What is KAT all about in Roblox?

Roblox KAT, better known as Knife Ability Test, is a PvP deathmatch arena-based FPS game. It was launched way back in 2017, and it has been holding its own ever since. In the game, players must use various weapons to take out as many targets as possible and collect rubies along the way.

These rubies can then be used to unlock cool skins and other crucial items in the game. As of this writing, KAT doesn't have any active promo codes, but it does have multiple music codes. To use music codes, players must purchase the Radio Gamepass with Robux and then enter a music code to play that song in-game.

FAQs on KAT Codes

What are KAT codes all about?

Codes for the Knife Ability Test or KAT, once they're out, can be redeemed in-game to obtain free cosmetic items, weapon skins, and other valuable resources.

When can players expect KAT codes to be released?

Game developers usually release new codes when they roll out a major update, a fancy in-game event, a collaboration, or during holidays. Therefore, players can be on the lookout for fresh codes during these times.

