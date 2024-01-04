Definitive guide to Roblox Blair

If you enjoy playing horror games and are looking for some well-made ones on Roblox, Blair may be right up your alley. The title bears an uncanny resemblance to widely acclaimed PC game Phasmophobia. Here, you and your friends must detect which type of ghost inhabits one of the many haunted locations using multiple clues and tools. You must then try to catch it.

Trying to understand Blair can be overwhelming for beginners, but this guide should help with that. This article explains the core objectives of the title and its in-game controls, as well as a few insightful tips.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

How to play Roblox Blair

Upon loading into Roblox Blair, you'll notice that the ghost you're dealing with means business and is not the cute kind like Casper. The game features multiplayer, so you can assemble a squad with your friends and grab some ghost detection gear. These ghosts are sneaky, and you don't want to be caught wandering the haunted halls without any sort of backup.

Blair also throws a bunch of ghost-hunting gadgets your way, like the EMF readers, thermal cameras, spirit boxes, and much more. Each tool has a significant purpose, so you must choose wisely. To make full use of the equipment, try to look for evidence like EMF spikes, chilling temperatures, or ghostly apparitions.

However, to be the most efficient at cracking cases, you must have a basic grasp of the in-game controls. Here's a rundown:

W, A, S, D: Use these keys to move your character in the game.

Use these keys to move your character in the game. Mouse: Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu.

Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu. M1 or LMB: Use the left button on your mouse to select items and interact with the in-game menu.

Use the left button on your mouse to select items and interact with the in-game menu. Space: Press the Space bar to make your character jump.

Press the Space bar to make your character jump. F: Use this key to interact with objects and other interactable items in the game.

Use this key to interact with objects and other interactable items in the game. M: Press this key to open the menu to look at preset controls, play around, change them, or exit the game.

Press this key to open the menu to look at preset controls, play around, change them, or exit the game. J: Press this key to open up your journal and look for clues.

Press this key to open up your journal and look for clues. Q: Use this key to swap the item you've equipped in your hand.

Use this key to swap the item you've equipped in your hand. G: Press this key to drop the item you're holding in your hand.

Press this key to drop the item you're holding in your hand. V: Use the V key to toggle radio chat on and off.

Use the V key to toggle radio chat on and off. Left Control: Use this key to assume a crouched position.

Use this key to assume a crouched position. Left Shift: Press this key to make your character sprint.

What is Roblox Blair all about?

Blair excels at capturing eerie vibes. From flickering lights to creaky floorboards, every detail in the game adds to the spine-tingling experience. Heart-pounding moments of suspense and adrenaline-fueled escapes make the title a rollercoaster of emotions.

When navigating the dark rooms and eerie hallways, you must remember to stick with your team. Communication is also key, and you can make use of the in-game radio chat or a third-party voice channel like Discord to help you share your findings and have each other's backs.

Every ghost you capture adds up to your overall ranking and helps you to rank higher on the leaderboard. So, assemble your crew, gear up, and dive into the supernatural.

If you enjoyed reading this article, consider heading over to the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub and bookmarking it. That way, you can receive a notification whenever the latest news, game updates, and events taking place in the Roblox Metaverse are released.