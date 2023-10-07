Anime Champions Simulator is an exhilarating game that can be played on Roblox. If you've spent some time playing this game, you're probably aware of Quirks, special traits that you can roll in the game to give your character cool powers. With so many options to choose from, it can be difficult for Robloxians to decide which one of these quirks reigns supreme and which ones fall short.

In this article, we have curated a tier list that will aid you in deciding which quirk you should stick with and which one you should reroll. So, without any further ado, let's jump straight in.

Note: This tier list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

The ultimate Roblox Anime Champions Simulator quirks tier list

S-tier quirks in Roblox Anime Champions Simulator

S-tier is the best category, and if you happen to have rolled an S-Tier quirk, hold onto it with dear life. Here are all the quirks that fall into this tier:

Black Hole - This quirk is currently the best in the game. It can grant 1.5x damage, 1.3x critical hit chance, 1.5x attack speed, +15 ability charge, and 3x movement speed. You can also secretly teleport to your enemies! Your chances of rolling this quirk are 0.03%.

This quirk is currently the best in the game. It can grant 1.5x damage, 1.3x critical hit chance, 1.5x attack speed, +15 ability charge, and 3x movement speed. You can also secretly teleport to your enemies! Your chances of rolling this quirk are 0.03%. Leprechaun - This is the runner-up for the best quirk and is a buffed-up version of the Lucky quirk. When used, it can grant 1.1x damage, 1.2x luck, 1.35x yen (in-game currency), 2x movement speed, 2x attack speed, and 0.6x size up. The chance of rolling this quirk is 0.17%.

This is the runner-up for the best quirk and is a buffed-up version of the Lucky quirk. When used, it can grant 1.1x damage, 1.2x luck, 1.35x yen (in-game currency), 2x movement speed, 2x attack speed, and 0.6x size up. The chance of rolling this quirk is 0.17%. Giant - This quirk is considered very useful when used correctly, but it lags only because of its limited buffs. Some of its buffs include 1.5x damage, 1.2x critical hit chance, 1.5x critical hit damage, and 1.75x size up. You have a 0.17% of stumbling upon this quirk.

This quirk is considered very useful when used correctly, but it lags only because of its limited buffs. Some of its buffs include 1.5x damage, 1.2x critical hit chance, 1.5x critical hit damage, and 1.75x size up. You have a 0.17% of stumbling upon this quirk. Archmage - This quirk ranks last in the S-tier category because of its very limited buffs, but it is still better than the quirks in the A-tier. Some of its buffs include 1.4x damage, 1.5x ability damage, and 20+ ability charge. Your chances of rolling this quirk are also 0.17%, like the Giant and the Leprechaun.

A-tier quirks in Roblox Anime Champions Simulator

Next comes the A-tier, which, simply put, is a slightly nerfed version of the S-tier. The quirks in this tier could have made it to the S-tier if the developers had shown them some love. Some A-Tier quirks include:

Thief - This quirk ranks at the top of the A-Tier simply because of the effects it can grant. Its effects can include 1.25x damage, 1.35x drops, 2x attack speed, 2x move speed, and 1.35x yen. The chances of you rolling this quirk are 0.17%.

This quirk ranks at the top of the A-Tier simply because of the effects it can grant. Its effects can include 1.25x damage, 1.35x drops, 2x attack speed, 2x move speed, and 1.35x yen. The chances of you rolling this quirk are 0.17%. Sniper - This one is very debatable because fans of the Sniper quirk argue that it deserves to be categorized as S-tier, while others are content with it being in the A-tier. This quirk can grant 1.2x damage, 1.6x critical hit chance, and 2x critical hit damage. You are 0.17% likely to roll this quirk.

This one is very debatable because fans of the Sniper quirk argue that it deserves to be categorized as S-tier, while others are content with it being in the A-tier. This quirk can grant 1.2x damage, 1.6x critical hit chance, and 2x critical hit damage. You are 0.17% likely to roll this quirk. Lucky - This quirk fails to rank higher up because of its limited usability and negligible buffs. The effects this quirk can have are 1.05% damage, 1.1x luck, and 1.15x yen. Your chances of coming across the Lucky quirk have now increased to 1.30%.

B-tier quirks in Roblox Anime Champions Simulator

B-Tier quirks are okay-ish but fall behind only because of their limited effects and buffs. Quirks that fall under this tier are:

Collector - The Collector quirk can give you 1.05x damage, 1.15x drops, and 1.25x yen. Your chances of coming across this quirk are 1.90%.

The Collector quirk can give you 1.05x damage, 1.15x drops, and 1.25x yen. Your chances of coming across this quirk are 1.90%. Genius - This quirk can reduce the amount of XP required to do certain things by 10% initially. It can also be leveled up. When leveled up, it can even reduce up to 32% required XP. Your chances of rolling this quirk are 1.30%.

This quirk can reduce the amount of XP required to do certain things by 10% initially. It can also be leveled up. When leveled up, it can even reduce up to 32% required XP. Your chances of rolling this quirk are 1.30%. Sorcerer - The Sorcerer quirk can give you 1.15x ability damage initially and up to 1.5x ability damage when leveled up. The chances of this quirk appearing in your rolls are 1.30%.

C-tier quirks in Roblox Anime Champions Simulator

C-tier quirks are not that great, and you should reroll if possible, as you can try to roll a B-Tier quirk if you have the resources. Quirks that fall under this tier include:

Rich - The Rich quirk can grant you 1.05x coins initially and up to 1.25x coins when leveled up. The chances of this quirk appearing in your rolls are around 1.90%.

The Rich quirk can grant you 1.05x coins initially and up to 1.25x coins when leveled up. The chances of this quirk appearing in your rolls are around 1.90%. Strong - The Strong quirk will give you 1.1x buff in damage initially and up to 1.3x damage buff once leveled up. Its chances of appearing in your rolls are around 1.90%

The Strong quirk will give you 1.1x buff in damage initially and up to 1.3x damage buff once leveled up. Its chances of appearing in your rolls are around 1.90% Teleport - This quirk can give you 3x movement speed and up to 1.5x attack speed. The chances of you obtaining this quirk are around 1.30%.

D-tier quirks in Roblox Anime Champions Simulator

D-tier quirks aren't even considered quirks in the community and are only suitable if you just started playing Roblox Anime Champions Simulator. If you roll a D-tier quirk, you are advised not to use it and reroll it at the earliest.

Accurate - This quirk gives you negligible buffs, which are the reason it fails to rank higher up on this list. Some of its effects may include 1.05x critical damage, which can slowly be leveled up to 1.15x and 1.25x critical hit damage. Your chances of coming across this quirk are 1.30%. However, it is not advised that you spend your experience points and time on a D-Tier quirk; rerolling for a better one is advised.

This quirk gives you negligible buffs, which are the reason it fails to rank higher up on this list. Some of its effects may include 1.05x critical damage, which can slowly be leveled up to 1.15x and 1.25x critical hit damage. Your chances of coming across this quirk are 1.30%. However, it is not advised that you spend your experience points and time on a D-Tier quirk; rerolling for a better one is advised. Speed - This quirk does not have any effect other than improving your movement speed by 1.1x, which makes it pretty useless and the reason why it is at the bottom of the tier list. Your chances of rolling this quirk are 1.30%.

For more such content, visit and bookmark the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub.