Locked codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Locked codes?

Locked codes are for players looking to claim free Yen (in-game currency), the most important in-game resource used to unlock new characters, traits, and every other item inside the in-game shop. Players can use the codes featured in the article to obtain Yen for free and unlock the character or ability they've been eyeing for so long.

Even though players can earn Yen by winning matches, scoring more goals, and completing missions, these codes provide additional resources that, when paired with the hard-earned Yen, can be used to obtain coveted skills like Riptide and Athlete.

These codes are significantly useful for newer players looking to dive into Locked, as they can simply redeem them and unlock an entry-level yet substantially powerful character to help them get started.

List of active Locked codes

Gameplay cover for Locked (Image via Roblox)

The highlighted active codes are confirmed to be valid and working as of January 18, 2024. Furthermore, they don't have any expiration dates and the risk of going inactive any time soon. Nevertheless, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on free rewards.

THANKYOUFOR10KLIKES This code grants you 80,000 Yen. (New) AFKAREA This code grants you 20,000 Yen. QUICKFIXED This code grants you free Yen. HALFUPDATE This code grants you 120,000 Yen. COMMONUNIQUES This code grants you free Yen. THANKYOUFOR7KLIKES30KMEMBERS This code grants you free Yen. THANKYOU2MILVISITS This code grants you 15,000 Yen. DOUBLEMFBUG This code grants you 10,000 Yen. FIELDMAP This code grants you 30,000 Yen. HAPPYNEWYEARSAND20KMEMBERS This code grants you 100,000 Yen. LIKES5K This code grants you 20,000 Yen. LOCKEDMAS This code grants you 50,000 Yen.

Inactive Locked codes

Unfortunately, many old codes have expired over the last few updates. The good news is that the developers issue fresh codes regularly. The following codes are not redeemable, and you'll receive error messages if you try redeeming any.

TY2KLIKES This code could've granted you a free reward. LIKES3K This code could've granted you a free reward. REFUND This code could've granted you a free reward. TY1KLIKES This code could've granted you a free reward. VISITS500K This code could've granted you a free reward. SORRYFORSHUTDOWNS This code could've granted you a free reward.

How to redeem Locked codes

Gameplay cover for Locked (Image via Roblox)

The redemption process in Locked is straightforward; all you have to do is follow the steps below:

Launch Locked and ensure that you're connected to the server.

Hit the M key on your keyboard to open up the Menu.

Once inside the Menu, find and click on the Settings option.

In the Settings Menu, copy and paste a working code from the above list into the Type In Code text box.

Now, press the Enter key on your keyboard to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

What are Locked codes and their importance?

As mentioned, promo codes in Locked offer free Yen. Hence, you can amass Yen even faster and get your hands on some of the strongest and most coveted characters and traits. Instead of spending Robux to purchase Yen, you can easily redeem these active codes and get them for free.

Locked code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Currently, there aren't any known server bugs related to codes. However, an "Invalid or Expired Code" message can appear if you enter an incorrect or expired code. Double-check the codes before pressing the redeem button, given that you manually input them. To avoid facing this error, you can simply copy the codes provided above and paste them directly into the game.

Where to find new Locked codes?

To get wind of the latest Roblox news, bookmark this page, as we'll update it whenever fresh codes are released. You can also follow the Locked developer's X handle, the game's official YouTube channel, and their Roblox group.

FAQs on Locked codes

What is the latest Locked code?

THANKYOUFOR10KLIKES is the latest active code in Locked that, when redeemed, can grant you 80,000 Yen.

Are Locked codes useful?

Yes, all the codes in Locked are beneficial, as you can avoid grinding and acquire powerful abilities and character by simply redeeming them in the game.

