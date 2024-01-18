Da Hood codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Da Hood codes? 

Active Da Hood codes highlighted in this article help claim free money, chests, and more, which is a finer alternative to splurging Robux to obtain Da Hood Cash (DHC). The best part is that you can claim free money without breaking a sweat. These promo codes are easy to use, and this article will help you learn more about them.

Coupled with that, you can use free DHC to arm your avatar with RPGs, shotguns, rifles, armor, consumables, and more. Additionally, you can fund your crew's expenses and take care of your gang in the crime-infested map without spending a single Robux by scrolling ahead.

Active Da Hood codes

As of January 18, 2024, the featured codes are confirmed to be valid and redeemable. Active codes in Da Hood, especially the event ones, expire at a faster rate; hence, you are highly advised to activate them as soon as possible.

Active Codes in Da Hood Codes Rewards NEWYEAR2024 1 Million DHC Portal 950k DHC BIKE 250k DHC MOPED 250k DHC CAR 250k DHC MOTORCYCLE 250k DHC Pumpkins2023 250k DHC TRADEME! 100k DHC MELONBEAR 500k DHC

Inactive Da Hood codes

Unfortunately, the 2023 Christmas codes have expired, and you won't be able to redeem them. Fresh codes are issued regularly, and you can expect more during special events.

Inactive codes in Da Hood Codes Rewards KNIFEHOODMAS2023 100k DHC and Exclusive Crate Skin FLAMEHOODMAS2023 100k DHC and Exclusive Crate Skin SHOTTYHOODMAS2023 100k DHC and Exclusive Crate Skin REVHOODMAS2023 100k DHC and Exclusive Crate Skin DBHOODMAS2023 100k DHC and Exclusive Crate Skin ARHOODMAS2023 100k DHC and Exclusive Crate Skin TACTHOODMAS2023 100k DHC and Exclusive Crate Skin RPGHOODMAS2023 100k DHC and Exclusive Crate Skin SNOWMAN2023 250k DHC CANDYCORN2023 200k DHC MUMMY2023 300k DHC HALLOWEEN2023 200k DHC TRICKORTREAT 444k DHC LABORDAY2023 150k DHC SCHOOL2023 200k DHC DHSUMMER 200k DHC CHALLENGES 200k DHC DAUP 250k DHC 2023JULY4 500k DHC FIREWORKS 500k DHC POOLPARTY 250k DHC TRADEME! 100k DHC TRADING 250k DHC HAPPYBDAYDRIZZY500k 500k DHC HAPPYBDAYBULLET 500k DHC MOMMY 400k DHC MOTHERSDAY 100k DHC PIXEL2023 111111 DHC CINCODEMAYO 150k DHC APRIL2023 100k DHC DAHOODRAWR! 330k DHC EASTER2023 150k DHC 2BVISITS 200k DHC @DAHOOD 50k DHC SECRETCODEINMAIN 100,000 DHC 4LEAFCLOVER 20k DHC GOLDPOT 10 Crates ALLSTAR3K Fish Shotgun Skin MILITARYBASE 100k DHC 1MLIKES 1 million DHC LUNARNEWYEAR 200,000 DHC #FREED 50k DHC 2022JUNE Free Crate Rolls JUNE2022 250k DHC, 3 Premium Crates, 5 Regular Crates FIREWORKS 100k DHC, 5x Premium Crates, 5x DHC Crates, 5x Fireworks CANDYCANE2023 250k DHC THANKSGIVING23 500k DHC XMAS2023 1 million DHC

How to redeem Da Hood codes

Follow the simple steps outlined below to easily redeem all the active codes in Da Hood:

Launch the game and connect to the server.

Once inside, hit the white-themed chest icon on the bottom left of the game screen (Third from the right, near the check box).

Skins interface will be displayed, the code box is on the bottom left.

Copy any active code from our list and paste it in the "Enter code here" text box.

Hit the red-themed "REDEEM" button to activate the code.

What are Da Hood codes and their importance?

Active codes in Da Hood generally offer DHC, crates, fireworks, and skins. This month, only the DHC codes are active. You can use the free money to obtain different types of weapons, food, and other vital in-game tools and resources. Da Hood is a PvP game where new players risk getting bullied by veterans. They can simply redeem the codes, acquire free DHC, and grow in power.

Da Hood code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Da Hood has a unique code redemption box that does not display any kind of invalid or error message if you try redeeming a wrong or expired code. However, if you redeem an active code, the code will be activated, and the obtained rewards will be displayed in green font.

Where to find new Da Hood codes?

The developers use the game's official Discord server to issue fresh codes. Furthermore, we'll update this page with fresh codes. You can simply keep an eye on our active codes list to stay updated.

FAQs on Da Hood codes

What are the latest Da Hood codes?

NEWYEAR2024 and Portal are the latest active codes in Da Hood.

Why should a beginner redeem codes in Da Hood?

If you are new to the game, you'll have 50 DHC, which isn't enough to buy weapons and defend yourself effectively. To avoid getting run over by seasoned players, make use of the codes to earn free money and equip yourself with the finest weaponry and vehicles.

How much money can you make from codes in Da Hood?

You can easily stack up to a couple of DHC millions with this month's active codes.

