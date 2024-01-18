Roblox
Da Hood codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Da Hood codes? 

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Jan 18, 2024 14:06 GMT
Da Hood poster
Da Hood codes (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Active Da Hood codes highlighted in this article help claim free money, chests, and more, which is a finer alternative to splurging Robux to obtain Da Hood Cash (DHC). The best part is that you can claim free money without breaking a sweat. These promo codes are easy to use, and this article will help you learn more about them.

Coupled with that, you can use free DHC to arm your avatar with RPGs, shotguns, rifles, armor, consumables, and more. Additionally, you can fund your crew's expenses and take care of your gang in the crime-infested map without spending a single Robux by scrolling ahead.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Da Hood codes

Official Da Hood poster (Image via Roblox)
As of January 18, 2024, the featured codes are confirmed to be valid and redeemable. Active codes in Da Hood, especially the event ones, expire at a faster rate; hence, you are highly advised to activate them as soon as possible.

Active Codes in Da Hood

Codes

Rewards

NEWYEAR2024

1 Million DHC

Portal

950k DHC

BIKE

250k DHC

MOPED

250k DHC

CAR

250k DHC

MOTORCYCLE

250k DHC

Pumpkins2023

250k DHC

TRADEME!

100k DHC

MELONBEAR

500k DHC

Inactive Da Hood codes

Unfortunately, the 2023 Christmas codes have expired, and you won't be able to redeem them. Fresh codes are issued regularly, and you can expect more during special events.

Inactive codes in Da Hood

Codes

Rewards

KNIFEHOODMAS2023

100k DHC and Exclusive Crate Skin

FLAMEHOODMAS2023

100k DHC and Exclusive Crate Skin

SHOTTYHOODMAS2023

100k DHC and Exclusive Crate Skin

REVHOODMAS2023

100k DHC and Exclusive Crate Skin

DBHOODMAS2023

100k DHC and Exclusive Crate Skin

ARHOODMAS2023

100k DHC and Exclusive Crate Skin

TACTHOODMAS2023

100k DHC and Exclusive Crate Skin

RPGHOODMAS2023

100k DHC and Exclusive Crate Skin

SNOWMAN2023

250k DHC

CANDYCORN2023

200k DHC

MUMMY2023

300k DHC

HALLOWEEN2023

200k DHC

TRICKORTREAT

444k DHC

LABORDAY2023

150k DHC

SCHOOL2023

200k DHC

DHSUMMER

200k DHC

CHALLENGES

200k DHC

DAUP

250k DHC

2023JULY4

500k DHC

FIREWORKS

500k DHC

POOLPARTY

250k DHC

TRADEME!

100k DHC

TRADING

250k DHC

HAPPYBDAYDRIZZY500k

500k DHC

HAPPYBDAYBULLET

500k DHC

MOMMY

400k DHC

MOTHERSDAY

100k DHC

PIXEL2023

111111 DHC

CINCODEMAYO

150k DHC

APRIL2023

100k DHC

DAHOODRAWR!

330k DHC

EASTER2023

150k DHC

2BVISITS

200k DHC

@DAHOOD

50k DHC

SECRETCODEINMAIN

100,000 DHC

4LEAFCLOVER

20k DHC

GOLDPOT

10 Crates

ALLSTAR3K

Fish Shotgun Skin

MILITARYBASE

100k DHC

1MLIKES

1 million DHC

LUNARNEWYEAR

200,000 DHC

#FREED

50k DHC

2022JUNE

Free Crate Rolls

JUNE2022

250k DHC, 3 Premium Crates, 5 Regular Crates

FIREWORKS

100k DHC, 5x Premium Crates, 5x DHC Crates, 5x Fireworks

CANDYCANE2023

250k DHC

THANKSGIVING23

500k DHC

XMAS2023

1 million DHC

How to redeem Da Hood codes

Click on the white-themed icon to open Da Hood code box. (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Follow the simple steps outlined below to easily redeem all the active codes in Da Hood:

  • Launch the game and connect to the server.
  • Once inside, hit the white-themed chest icon on the bottom left of the game screen (Third from the right, near the check box).
  • Skins interface will be displayed, the code box is on the bottom left.
  • Copy any active code from our list and paste it in the "Enter code here" text box.
  • Hit the red-themed "REDEEM" button to activate the code.

What are Da Hood codes and their importance?

Code box in Da Hood (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Active codes in Da Hood generally offer DHC, crates, fireworks, and skins. This month, only the DHC codes are active. You can use the free money to obtain different types of weapons, food, and other vital in-game tools and resources. Da Hood is a PvP game where new players risk getting bullied by veterans. They can simply redeem the codes, acquire free DHC, and grow in power.

Da Hood code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid code inside the code box. (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Da Hood has a unique code redemption box that does not display any kind of invalid or error message if you try redeeming a wrong or expired code. However, if you redeem an active code, the code will be activated, and the obtained rewards will be displayed in green font.

Where to find new Da Hood codes?

The developers use the game's official Discord server to issue fresh codes. Furthermore, we'll update this page with fresh codes. You can simply keep an eye on our active codes list to stay updated.

FAQs on Da Hood codes

What are the latest Da Hood codes?

NEWYEAR2024 and Portal are the latest active codes in Da Hood.

Why should a beginner redeem codes in Da Hood?

If you are new to the game, you'll have 50 DHC, which isn't enough to buy weapons and defend yourself effectively. To avoid getting run over by seasoned players, make use of the codes to earn free money and equip yourself with the finest weaponry and vehicles.

How much money can you make from codes in Da Hood?

You can easily stack up to a couple of DHC millions with this month's active codes.

