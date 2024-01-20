Haze Piece codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Haze Piece codes 

Haze Piece codes that are similar to promo codes in other One Piece-themed titles, when redeemed, offer in-game resources and resets. In the former title, you can also claim free XP boosters from these and use them to augment your XP intake. Coupled with that, all the free rewards obtained from these codes will help you become the finest pirate/marine on the server.

For instance, you can redeem the NEXT300KCOOL code to acquire resets, Gems, and spins. Stat resets, upon activation, will change your attributes — such as Combat, Defense, Sword, and Fruit — to zero. This article will keep you up to date with the latest codes in Haze Piece and guide you on the free rewards' usage.

Active Haze Piece codes

Official Haze Piece poster (Roblox)

The following active codes in Haze Piece are confirmed to be working as of January 19, 2024. You are highly advised to redeem these codes as soon as possible, as they can expire at any time.

Active codes in Haze Piece Code Rewards XMAS2023 x2 EXP for 1 hour (Latest) NEXTAT350KLIKES Race Spins x3, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund (Latest) WOW325KMLG Race Spins x3, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund NEXT300KCOOL Race Spins x3, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund 275KNEXTLETSGO Race Spins x3, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund GROUPONLY 10k Cash (Must be in the game's official group)

Inactive Haze Piece codes

Several old codes have expired over time in Roblox Haze Piece. Each of the following will present an expired message displayed inside the code box if you try redeeming it.

Inactive codes in Haze Piece Code Rewards 20KLIKESCOOL A Stat reset 100KFOLLOWS x2 XP for 30 minutes 145KLIKESFORNEXT Race Spins x4, x15 Gems, and a Stat Refund 160KLIKESFORNEXT Race Spins x3, x15 Gems, and a Stat Refund 220KLIKES4CODE Race Spins x3, x15 Gems, and a Stat Refund 250KLETSGO Race Spins x3, x15 Gems, and a Stat Refund DRAGONUPDATE23 Race Spins x3, 20 Gems, 1h x2 XP FREEX2EXP x2 XP for an hour GEAR5TH Race Spins x3, 10 Gems, and 1h x2 XP HAPPYNEWYEARS Race Spins x2 and a Stat Refund LIKETHEGAME4MORE Race Spins x3, 20 Gems, and 10k Cash NEXT@115KLIKES Race Spins x3, 10k Cash, and 10 Gems NEXTCODEAT100K Spins x2, 10k Cash, and 10 Gems RELEASEYT x2 XP Boost SHUTDOWN1 x2 XP for 30 minutes SHUTDOWN2 x2 XP 30 minutes SHUTDOWN3 x2 XP for 30 minutes SHUTDOWN4 x2 XP for 30 minutes THANKSFOR70K2023 Race Spins x3 and 30 minutes of x2 XP WOW190KFORNEXT Race Spins x3, x15 Gems, and a Stat Refund WOWZERS125K Race Spins x3, x15 Gems, and a Stat Refund XMASUPDATE2022 Race spins x3 and 15 Gems

How to redeem Haze Piece codes

Menu toolbox with highlighted gift icon (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

The simple steps to redeem all codes in Haze Piece are as follows:

Launch the title and connect to its server.

Once inside, select the "Menu" option right above your avatar's HP and level UIs.

A small toolbox will appear; now, click the white-themed gift icon to open the code box.

Copy any active code from our list and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box.

Press the green "Redeem" button to activate the code.

What are Haze Piece codes about and their importance?

Featured Haze Piece code box (Roblox || Sportkseeda)

Active codes in Haze Piece offer free Gems, Race Spins, and resets. You can spin for Devil Fruits from the in-game trader using the free Gems obtained via the codes.

On a different note, new players are advised against using stat resets as they will likely have little to no attributes.

Haze Piece code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Code not found will appear if you enter an invalid code (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

As per our knowledge, no reports of server issues related to codes have come about. If you attempt to redeem an incorrect code, the text box brings in the "Code not found" error message. This could be because you entered the code incorrectly. In this case, you can examine its characters and try to use it again.

That said, if you enter an inactive code, the "Code Expired!" notice will be shown.

Where to find new Haze Piece codes?

You can either follow the developer's official X handle or join the game's Discord channel to get wind of the latest codes, gameplay updates, and more. You can also keep an eye on this page and stay tuned with brand-new Haze Piece promo codes.

FAQs on Haze Piece codes

Can you get Devil Fruits from Haze Piece codes?

No, none of the codes offer or used to offer any types of fruits as redeemable rewards.

What are the best codes in Haze Piece to use as of now?

Without a doubt, Gems and money codes are the best codes to use. They let you pile up cash without much grinding.

What are the latest promo codes in Haze Piece?

XMAS2023 and NEXTAT350LIKES are the latest codes in Haze Piece.

