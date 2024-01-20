Untitled Boxing Game Codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Untitled Boxing Game codes

Untitled Boxing Game codes are for Robloxians looking to claim free Cash and Spins in the game. Players can earn the former currency by taking out others in the ring. Spins, on the other hand, can be obtained by completing quests and grinding this game. But codes provide additional resources that can be used to obtain coveted character skins and fighting styles. Bonuses of the latter kind will make you a better fighter.

Free codes will be useful for new players looking to dive into Untitled Boxing Game. They can simply redeem these and spin for an entry-level fighting style that can give them a head start against other newbies or increase their odds of winning a duel against a veteran.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

List of active Untitled Boxing Game Codes 2024

Gameplay cover for Untitled Boxing Game (Image via Roblox)

The following active codes for Roblox Untitled Boxing Game are confirmed to be active as of January 20, 2024. They don't have any known expiration dates and may go inactive soon. As such, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on freebies.

newyears Redeem for 150 Cash (New) freedom Redeem for 8 Spins 200mil Redeem for 20k Cash emotes Redeem for 10 Spins 250k Redeem for 15 Spins teleport Redeem for 3 Spins

Inactive Untitled Boxing Game codes

Many old codes for this title have expired over the last few updates. This implies the developers issue fresh codes regularly. The following are not redeemable, and you'll receive an error message if you try to claim one of them. If the active codes provided earlier are rendered invalid, this list will be updated to include them.

funnycode Redeem for 3 Spins shotgun Redeem for 10 Spins turtle Redeem for 3 Spins ironfist Redeem for 8 Spins balance1 Redeem for 3k Cash trading Redeem for Crate Cash moretrading Redeem for 10 Spins gems Redeem for 3 Crates bullet Redeem for 10 Spins 100mil2 Redeem for 30k Cash 100mil Redeem for 20 Spins freestuff Redeem for 3 Spins freecrates Redeem for $12,500 Crate Cash 150k Redeem for 10 Spins (Only in new/private servers) 140k Redeem for 10 Spins (Only in new/private servers) 130k Redeem for 10 Spins (Only in new/private servers) 120k Redeem for 10 Spins (Only in new/private servers) 60k likes Redeem for 10 Spins (Only in new/private servers) 5000likes Redeem for 20 Spins (Only in new servers) fps Redeem for 4 Spins kimura Redeem for 10 Spins 170k Redeem for 20 Spins ghost Redeem for 20 Spins bruh Redeem for 20 Spins violence Redeem for 10 Spins getmoremythics Redeem for 10 Spins whitefang Redeem for 10 Spins 100k Redeem for 5 Spins performancefixes Redeem for 2 Spins Shutdowns Redeem for 10 Spins 40klikes Redeem for 20 Spins newlegendary Redeem for 10 Spins 20klikes Redeem for 15 Spins donewithmigration Redeem for 50 Spins migration Redeem for 20 Spins whynot Redeem for a 5 free Spins dataissue Redeem for a 10 free Spins pocketchange Redeem for a free 2,000 Cash earlybird Redeem for a free 25 Spins 1000likes Redeem for a free 10 Spins

How to redeem Untitled Boxing Game codes

Gameplay cover for Untitled Boxing Game (Image via Roblox)

The redemption process for Untitled Boxing Game's codes is quite simple; all you have to do is follow these instructions:

Launch Untitled Boxing Game and ensure that you're connected to its server.

Click on the Codes option located in the bottom-left corner of your game screen.

Once inside the Codes menu, copy a working code from the list provided earlier and paste it directly into the text box.

Press the Redeem button to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

What are Untitled Boxing Game codes and their importance?

Promo codes in Untitled Boxing Game offer free Cash and Spins which are both in-game currencies. Cash can be used to purchase cool new emotes, skins, and other cosmetic upgrades from this title's shop. Spins are mainly used to spin for better fighting styles, which essentially determine your proficiency in the ring.

Therefore, you can get your hands on some of the most coveted and rarest skins by using Cash. However, to win duels and amass even more of this currency, you must also have a good fighting style equipped.

Instead of spending Robux to purchase Spins and Cash, you can easily redeem active codes and get them for free.

Untitled Boxing Game code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Currently, there aren't any known server bugs related to codes in Untitled Boxing Game. However, an "Invalid or Expired Code" message can appear if you enter an incorrect or inactive code. When this happens, double-check the code you entered for inaccuracies if you manually inserted it. If it has all the characters it should, re-enter it to try to make it work.

To avoid facing the "Invalid or Expired Code" error, you can simply copy the active codes provided above and paste them directly into the game.

Where to find more recent Untitled Boxing Game codes?

Gameplay cover for Untitled Boxing Game (Image via Roblox)

To get wind of the latest Roblox news, bookmark this page, as it will be updated whenever new codes are released. You can also follow the Untitled Boxing Game developers' X handle, their official YouTube channel, and their Roblox group to get more codes.

FAQs on Untitled Boxing Game codes

What is the latest Untitled Boxing Game code?

The latest active code in Untitled Boxing Game is newyears. When redeemed, it grants you 150 Cash.

Are Untitled Boxing Game codes useful?

Yes, all Untitled Boxing Game codes are extremely useful. Through these, you can avoid grinding in the game and spin for powerful fighting styles, rare emotes, and other cosmetic upgrades.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes