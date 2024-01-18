Roblox
King Legacy codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use King Legacy codes

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Jan 18, 2024 15:40 GMT
King Legacy codes (Image via King Legacy (X) || Sportskeeda)

King Legacy codes reward players with not only free money but also Gems, XP boosters, and resets. You can easily redeem the codes and add vital resources to your inventory and treasury without spending Robux. Additionally, Gems are one of the most beneficial in-game currency as you can spin for Devil Fruits, purchase tools, and awaken fruits with them.

Use this article to learn about all the active codes in King Legacy, how to redeem them, and their uses. New players can use the Sub2Leepungg code for a 30-minute XP booster and 10 Gems.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active King Legacy codes

Featured King Legacy poster (Image via Roblox)

As of January 18, 2024, all the codes have been confirmed valid and redeemable. Keep in mind that only players above level 100 can spin for Devil Fruits using Gems. Additionally, your avatar's stats will return to default after using stat reset.

Active codes in King Legacy

Code

Rewards

Peodiz10k

10 gems (Latest)

Halloween2023

Redeem for 10 gems

Sub2Leepungg

30-min 2x XP boost and 10 Gems

2MFAV

Stat Reset

Update4.7

20 Gems

Peodiz

100k Cash

Inactive King Legacy codes

The following codes cannot be redeemed, and when doing so, an error message will pop up inside the code box interface. Furthermore, you can expect new codes to be released during the game's milestones, updates, and special events.

Inactive codes in King Legacy

Code

Rewards

3xilescha1r

15 Gems

45KLIKES

100,000 Beli

45MVISIT

100,000 Beli

50KLIKES

Stat Reset

550KLIKES

Stat Reset

600KFAV

1 Gem

650KLIKES

Free Reward

700KFAV

1 Gem

800KFAV

1 Gem

80MVISITS

100,000 Beli

900KFAV

1 Gem

900KLIKES

Stat Reset

950KLIKES

Reset Stats

100KFAV

100,000 Beli

100KLIKES

Stat reset

150KLIKES

Stat reset

200KFAV

100,000 Beli

200MVISITS

100,000 Beli

300KFAV

100,000 Beli

300KLIKES

Stat Reset

400KLIKES

Stat Reset

500KLIKES

Stat Reset

600KFAV

1 Gem

650KLIKES

Stat Reset

700KFAV

1 Gem

800KFAV

1 Gem

900KFAV

1 Gem

1MFAV

5 Gems

1MLikes

10 Gems

2BVisits

10 Gems and 30 minutes FREE 2X EXP

2023

5 Gems

DinoxLive

100,000 Beli

DragonIsStrong

100,000 Beli

Dough

2 Gems

HYDRAGLYPHICS

50 Gems

Lagshallnotpass

15 Gems

Merry Christmas

3 Gems

MIUMA

100,000 Beli

NewDragon

1 Gem

OpOp

100,000 Beli

Samurai

3 Gems

Shadow

1 Gem

Snow

1 Gem

Spino

2 Gems

String

1 Gem

TanTaiGaming

100,000 Beli

Thx4Waiting

Reset Stats

Update2_16

5 Gems

Update2_17

3 Gems

Update2_5

3 Gems

Update3

3 Gems

Update3_17

3 Gems

Update4

5 Gems

Update4.0.2

5 Gems

UPDATE4.5

25 Gems

UPDATE4.5.0

5 Gems

UPDATE4.5.2

30 Gems

UPDATE4.5.3

25 Gems

Update4.6YAY

20 Gems

Update4.7

20 Gems

60MVISITS

100,000 Beli

80MVISITS

100,000 Beli

Thxfor1BVisit

3 Gems

How to redeem King Legacy codes

Settings in King Legacy (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Follow these simple steps to claim free rewards from the promo codes:

  • Launch the game and connect to the server.
  • Once inside, press the small settings icon on the left side of the game screen.
  • The settings interface will open up, and a small code box will be visible at the bottom.
  • Copy any active code from our list and paste it into the "ENTER CODE" text box.
  • Press the "Use" button to activate the code.

What are King Legacy codes and their importance?

King Legacy code box (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned, the codes offer Gems, Beli (in-game money), XP boosters, and stat resets. You can use the newly obtained Gems to change your race and awaken your Devil Fruit's moveset. Additionally, invest the free money to purchase Haki and weapons.

King Legacy code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid Code in King Legacy (Image via Roblox)

An "Invalid Code" message will appear inside the text box if you try redeeming an incorrect code. There are no known code-related server issues, but if you face any, simply restart the game and try again.

Where to find new King Legacy codes

You can join the game's official Discord server or follow the developers' X handles. You can also keep an eye on this page, as we'll update the active codes list whenever new codes are released.

FAQs on King Legacy codes

What are the latest King Legacy codes?

Peodiz10K is the only latest King Legacy code.

Are the rewards from active codes in King Legacy worth it?

Yes, new players can use the free money and XP boosters to augment their avatars' overall power.

When can you expect new codes to make their debut in King Legacy?

Codes in King Legacy usually arrive before or after major gameplay updates.

