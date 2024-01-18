King Legacy codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use King Legacy codes

King Legacy codes reward players with not only free money but also Gems, XP boosters, and resets. You can easily redeem the codes and add vital resources to your inventory and treasury without spending Robux. Additionally, Gems are one of the most beneficial in-game currency as you can spin for Devil Fruits, purchase tools, and awaken fruits with them.

Use this article to learn about all the active codes in King Legacy, how to redeem them, and their uses. New players can use the Sub2Leepungg code for a 30-minute XP booster and 10 Gems.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active King Legacy codes

Featured King Legacy poster (Image via Roblox)

As of January 18, 2024, all the codes have been confirmed valid and redeemable. Keep in mind that only players above level 100 can spin for Devil Fruits using Gems. Additionally, your avatar's stats will return to default after using stat reset.

Active codes in King Legacy Code Rewards Peodiz10k 10 gems (Latest) Halloween2023 Redeem for 10 gems Sub2Leepungg 30-min 2x XP boost and 10 Gems 2MFAV Stat Reset Update4.7 20 Gems Peodiz 100k Cash

Inactive King Legacy codes

The following codes cannot be redeemed, and when doing so, an error message will pop up inside the code box interface. Furthermore, you can expect new codes to be released during the game's milestones, updates, and special events.

Inactive codes in King Legacy Code Rewards 3xilescha1r 15 Gems 45KLIKES 100,000 Beli 45MVISIT 100,000 Beli 50KLIKES Stat Reset 550KLIKES Stat Reset 600KFAV 1 Gem 650KLIKES Free Reward 700KFAV 1 Gem 800KFAV 1 Gem 80MVISITS 100,000 Beli 900KFAV 1 Gem 900KLIKES Stat Reset 950KLIKES Reset Stats 100KFAV 100,000 Beli 100KLIKES Stat reset 150KLIKES Stat reset 200KFAV 100,000 Beli 200MVISITS 100,000 Beli 300KFAV 100,000 Beli 300KLIKES Stat Reset 400KLIKES Stat Reset 500KLIKES Stat Reset 600KFAV 1 Gem 650KLIKES Stat Reset 700KFAV 1 Gem 800KFAV 1 Gem 900KFAV 1 Gem 1MFAV 5 Gems 1MLikes 10 Gems 2BVisits 10 Gems and 30 minutes FREE 2X EXP 2023 5 Gems DinoxLive 100,000 Beli DragonIsStrong 100,000 Beli Dough 2 Gems HYDRAGLYPHICS 50 Gems Lagshallnotpass 15 Gems Merry Christmas 3 Gems MIUMA 100,000 Beli NewDragon 1 Gem OpOp 100,000 Beli Samurai 3 Gems Shadow 1 Gem Snow 1 Gem Spino 2 Gems String 1 Gem TanTaiGaming 100,000 Beli Thx4Waiting Reset Stats Update2_16 5 Gems Update2_17 3 Gems Update2_5 3 Gems Update3 3 Gems Update3_17 3 Gems Update4 5 Gems Update4.0.2 5 Gems UPDATE4.5 25 Gems UPDATE4.5.0 5 Gems UPDATE4.5.2 30 Gems UPDATE4.5.3 25 Gems Update4.6YAY 20 Gems Update4.7 20 Gems 60MVISITS 100,000 Beli 80MVISITS 100,000 Beli Thxfor1BVisit 3 Gems

How to redeem King Legacy codes

Settings in King Legacy (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Follow these simple steps to claim free rewards from the promo codes:

Launch the game and connect to the server.

Once inside, press the small settings icon on the left side of the game screen.

The settings interface will open up, and a small code box will be visible at the bottom.

Copy any active code from our list and paste it into the "ENTER CODE" text box.

Press the "Use" button to activate the code.

What are King Legacy codes and their importance?

King Legacy code box (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned, the codes offer Gems, Beli (in-game money), XP boosters, and stat resets. You can use the newly obtained Gems to change your race and awaken your Devil Fruit's moveset. Additionally, invest the free money to purchase Haki and weapons.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes.

King Legacy code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid Code in King Legacy (Image via Roblox)

An "Invalid Code" message will appear inside the text box if you try redeeming an incorrect code. There are no known code-related server issues, but if you face any, simply restart the game and try again.

Where to find new King Legacy codes

You can join the game's official Discord server or follow the developers' X handles. You can also keep an eye on this page, as we'll update the active codes list whenever new codes are released.

FAQs on King Legacy codes

What are the latest King Legacy codes?

Peodiz10K is the only latest King Legacy code.

Are the rewards from active codes in King Legacy worth it?

Yes, new players can use the free money and XP boosters to augment their avatars' overall power.

When can you expect new codes to make their debut in King Legacy?

Codes in King Legacy usually arrive before or after major gameplay updates.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes