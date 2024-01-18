King Legacy codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use King Legacy codes

King Legacy codes reward players with not only free money but also Gems, XP boosters, and resets. You can easily redeem the codes and add vital resources to your inventory and treasury without spending Robux. Additionally, Gems are one of the most beneficial in-game currency as you can spin for Devil Fruits, purchase tools, and awaken fruits with them.
Use this article to learn about all the active codes in King Legacy, how to redeem them, and their uses. New players can use the Sub2Leepungg code for a 30-minute XP booster and 10 Gems.
Active King Legacy codes
As of January 18, 2024, all the codes have been confirmed valid and redeemable. Keep in mind that only players above level 100 can spin for Devil Fruits using Gems. Additionally, your avatar's stats will return to default after using stat reset.
Inactive King Legacy codes
The following codes cannot be redeemed, and when doing so, an error message will pop up inside the code box interface. Furthermore, you can expect new codes to be released during the game's milestones, updates, and special events.
How to redeem King Legacy codes
Follow these simple steps to claim free rewards from the promo codes:
- Launch the game and connect to the server.
- Once inside, press the small settings icon on the left side of the game screen.
- The settings interface will open up, and a small code box will be visible at the bottom.
- Copy any active code from our list and paste it into the "ENTER CODE" text box.
- Press the "Use" button to activate the code.
What are King Legacy codes and their importance?
As mentioned, the codes offer Gems, Beli (in-game money), XP boosters, and stat resets. You can use the newly obtained Gems to change your race and awaken your Devil Fruit's moveset. Additionally, invest the free money to purchase Haki and weapons.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes.
King Legacy code troubleshooting [How to fix]
An "Invalid Code" message will appear inside the text box if you try redeeming an incorrect code. There are no known code-related server issues, but if you face any, simply restart the game and try again.
Where to find new King Legacy codes
You can join the game's official Discord server or follow the developers' X handles. You can also keep an eye on this page, as we'll update the active codes list whenever new codes are released.
FAQs on King Legacy codes
What are the latest King Legacy codes?
Peodiz10K is the only latest King Legacy code.
Are the rewards from active codes in King Legacy worth it?
Yes, new players can use the free money and XP boosters to augment their avatars' overall power.
When can you expect new codes to make their debut in King Legacy?
Codes in King Legacy usually arrive before or after major gameplay updates.
