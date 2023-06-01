5 best Devil Fruits in Roblox King Legacy 

The Roblox metaverse is home to a plethora of anime-based titles. King Legacy is one such game that is built around One Piece, the popular anime and manga franchise. Players must become formidable fighters on the server by completing quests and engaging in PvP experiences. Additionally, they can empower their damage output with the help of Physical Fruits/Devil Fruits.

As of this patch, there are 39 Devil Fruits and they are categorized into Paramecia, Logia, and Zoan. Each has its very own special movesets and apperance. Players can either buy these from NPC traders or find them on the map. Interested readers can refer this article to learn about the best Devil Fruits in Roblox King Legacy.

Roblox King Legacy: 5 best Devil Fruits that players should know about

1) Uo Uo No Mi (Dragon)

Uo Uo No Mi or the Dragon Fruit is the best Devil Fruit in Roblox King Legacy without the doubt. It falls under the Zoan type and deals the most damage in the game.

Players have a 1% chance of purchasing it from the Black Market and a 0.5% chance of acquiring it from Gacha (NPC), making it one of the rarest Devil Fruits. They must spend 6,500,000 Beli and 10 Gems to add it to their inventories.

Significant features:

Great in both PvE and PvP combat.

Full Form ability allows players to transform into a dragon with extra regeneration and increased damage output.

This fruit can't be awakened but is still very reliable in fights.

2) Mochi Mochi no Mi (Dough)

Mochi Mochi no Mi, often known as the Dough Fruit, is an established rival to the Dragon Fruit and one of the finest Devil Fruits in Roblox King Legacy. It falls under the Special Paramecia category and has a moveset that gives a lot of perks, giving off tremendous damage when combined with Busoshoku Haki.

Players must be willing to spend 5,700,000 Beli and 10 Gems to acquire the Dough Fruit. However, with Lady Luck on their side, they can explore different locations on the map to find it.

Significant features:

Low cooldowns and rapid attacks.

Dough Spin can heal players and turn the tide during deadly fights.

Reliable stuns and insanely good for grinding.

3) Pika Pika no Mi (Light)

Pika Pika no Mi or the Light Fruit grants users the fastest mobility and flight speed in Roblox King Legacy. Additionally, they can use this fruit to do massive AOE damage and break ken with haste. They can purchase the Light Fruit for 2,400,00 Beli and 3 Gems.

Users of this fruit have great movement speed, and can hence run away from a losing fight or travel to different parts of the map within a matter of minutes. Players will need the Lucidos Coat, which can be obtained by defeating Lucidos (with a 1-5% drop rate), to awaken the Light Fruit.

Significant features:

Speed of Light is one of the best abillities in the entire game.

Best in PvP (Awakened form).

Fight in closed range to gain a massive advantage via combos.

4) Tori Tori no Mi (Phoenix)

The Phoenix Fruit is of the Mythical Zeon type that can be bought for 4,500,000 Beli and 10 Gems. This fruit's moveset revolves around healing, inflicting fire damage, and increasing the overall damage.

Additionally, the Phoenix Fruit is perfect for beginners who struggle to become the best in Roblox King Legacy. Given the perks, it has pretty long cooldowns, hence players must manage the moveset to gain the upperhand in combat.

Significant features:

Players can use the Fly ability to engage in mid-air fights.

Recover restores 40% of the players' HP.

Full Form allows players to transform into a Phoenix with strong regenerative power (One can tank a lot in this form).

5) Jiki Jiki no mi (Magnet)

Magnet Fruit comes under the Paramecia Fruit type and costs 5,300,000 Beli and 15 Gems in the Black Market. It does not have an Awakened form, but has a very powerful moveset. Users can make use of combos and control their foes for quite some time.

Furthermore, they can easily break Kenbunshoku Haki with Gatling Magnetoid and Gigantic Magnetism. Robloxians who want to excel in PvP fights can happily invest their Beli to get the Magnet Fruit.

Significant features:

Does a lot of damage.

Players are advised to master the combos and then take part in PvP and PvE fights.

Gigantic Magnetism explodes after turning into a huge ball.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Poll : 0 votes